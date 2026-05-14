Aurex Prime EA – Gold Backtest Results & Performance Analysis (2016–2026)

This article presents the historical backtest results of Aurex Prime EA, including long-term performance, drawdown behavior, and overall trading consistency on XAUUSD.

Aurex Prime is a disciplined Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to focus on selective execution rather than constant market activity. The system is built to wait for qualified trade conditions, ignore weaker setups, and manage execution with structured risk logic.

If you want to check the full product page, settings, and public listing details, you can view Aurex Prime on MQL5 Market.

Unlike many retail systems that rely on excessive trade frequency or aggressive recovery behavior, Aurex Prime is designed with patience in mind. Its goal is not to trade as often as possible, but to trade with cleaner structure and better selectivity.

Test Environment

The backtests were performed in MetaTrader 5 on default settings using historical XAUUSD data across a long-term test period from 2016 to 2026 with a fixed risk % of 1.

The system was tested with realistic settings and standard execution assumptions. Depending on broker data quality, spreads and exact results may vary slightly, which is normal when comparing MetaTrader 5 backtests across different environments.

The purpose of this test is to evaluate the underlying behavior of the strategy over a large sample of market conditions, including trending periods, consolidations, volatility expansions, and more difficult phases.

Strategy Behavior

Aurex Prime is built as a selective breakout-based automated trading system for Gold. It does not attempt to force trades every day, and it is intentionally designed to stay inactive when market conditions do not match its internal logic.

The system includes structured trade management with predefined stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop behavior. It also avoids martingale, grid-based recovery, and over-aggressive loss-chasing models.

This makes the EA more suitable for traders who value cleaner automation, lower noise, and more disciplined execution.

Backtest Results

Below are the complete backtest results for Aurex Prime on XAUUSD.





The equity curve shows how the strategy performed across changing market conditions over the full test period. One of the key observations from this test is that the system remained selective while still producing strong overall growth.





Rather than relying on a large number of trades, the EA focuses on quality conditions and controlled participation. This helps keep the strategy aligned with traders who prefer a more professional and risk-aware structure.

Drawdown and Stability

Drawdown is one of the most important parts of evaluating any trading system, especially for traders focused on long-term survival and realistic execution.

In this backtest, Aurex Prime maintained a controlled drawdown profile relative to its overall return potential. While no strategy is immune to difficult phases, the system was built to avoid the unstable behaviors often seen in systems that use martingale, grid expansion, or revenge-style recovery logic.

Monte Carlo Analysis Based on 1 % Risk

This Monte Carlo analysis was performed based on a fixed 1% risk to evaluate how Aurex Prime behaves under a large number of randomized trade-sequence simulations. Across 10,000 simulations, the probability of ruin remained at 0.00%, while the average drawdown stayed at 4.13% and the 95% worst drawdown reached 6.41%. Using 725 trades in the analysis, the projection continued to show a stable long-term equity path, with simulated ending equity clustering around $261,714.14, which adds confidence to the system’s overall consistency and robustness.





This makes the strategy more attractive for traders who want a cleaner framework for personal trading accounts or prop-style risk conditions.





Monthly or Yearly Breakdown

Looking at the results over time is important because a single total return number never tells the full story.

The monthly and yearly breakdown helps show how the system behaved across different periods instead of only highlighting the final outcome. This gives a more realistic picture of consistency, slower phases, and stronger growth periods.









Important Testing Notes

When reviewing backtest results, it is important to understand that performance can differ depending on broker conditions, spread settings, execution quality, and historical data quality.

If you run this system yourself in MetaTrader 5, make sure your broker data is clean and your spread assumptions are realistic. Differences in spread, symbol suffix, or execution environment can meaningfully affect results on Gold.

Backtests are useful for evaluating structure and long-term behavior, but they should always be interpreted responsibly.

Final Note

Aurex Prime was built for traders who prefer patience, discipline, and controlled automated execution on XAUUSD.

The purpose of this article is to show the long-term behavior of the system in a transparent and structured way. In the next article, I will cover the EA itself in more detail, including how it approaches the market, what kind of trader it is designed for, and why I built it with this philosophy.