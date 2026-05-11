Aurex Prime

  • Experts
  • Ayush Satti
    Ayush Satti

    Ayush Satti

    I specialize in Expert Advisor development for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with hands-on experience across the full pipeline, from raw strategy ideas to compiled, Market-validated EAs running on live accounts. My work is rooted in breakout mechanics, dynamic range detection, risk-controlled
  • Version: 1.80
  • Updated: 12 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

Hello Traders,

If you are looking for a disciplined Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on quality execution instead of reckless overtrading, this is exactly what I built this system for.

I created this EA for traders who want structure, patience, and controlled automated execution on XAUUSD. It is designed to wait for proper market conditions, ignore low-quality setups, and act only when its internal logic finds a valid opportunity. It is not built to chase the market, force entries, or trade every day just to stay busy.

Detailed Review - [[Full Backtest Result]]

My goal with this product was simple: build a Gold trading robot that respects risk, avoids the common traps seen in many retail EAs, and gives serious traders a cleaner and more professional way to automate their trading. This is not a high-frequency bot. It is not a noisy system built to impress with constant activity. It is a selective and structured XAUUSD EA for MT5 created for traders who understand that sometimes the best trade is the one you do not take.

Main Features

  • Built specifically for XAUUSD / Gold automated trading
  • Works on MetaTrader 5 and can be attached to any chart timeframe
  • Uses its own internal execution logic rather than depending on the chart timeframe
  • Allows user control over Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop
  • Supports both fixed lot trading and percentage-based risk management
  • Uses selective breakout execution with dynamic range re-analysis
  • Includes pending-order handling with controlled refresh and management logic
  • Built for traders who prefer patience, precision, and clean automation

Why I Built It This Way

Gold is one of the most attractive markets for automated trading, but it is also one of the easiest markets to misuse. Too many EAs on the market are designed around constant entries, aggressive recovery logic, or unrealistic assumptions about execution. That is not how I wanted to build this system.

I wanted something more disciplined. I wanted an EA that could stay inactive when conditions were not good enough, instead of forcing trades just to create activity. I wanted a structure that gives more importance to trade quality than trade quantity. That philosophy is built into the way this EA behaves.

If the market does not offer a setup that matches the logic, the EA does nothing. That is intentional. I believe patience is a major part of profitable trading, and I designed this product around that principle from the beginning.

What Makes It Different

  • No martingale. I do not use position doubling or loss-chasing logic.
  • No grid. I do not stack trades in a way that quietly builds dangerous drawdown.
  • No revenge trading behavior. A losing trade does not trigger emotional-style recovery logic.
  • No reckless recovery system. Risk stays structured instead of spiraling after losses.
  • No unnecessary overtrading. The EA can remain patient for long periods by design.

A lot of trading robots look attractive because they open many trades and create impressive-looking activity in backtests. I took the opposite route. I built this system to be more selective, more controlled, and more realistic in how it approaches the market. The objective is not to trade more often. The objective is to trade with better logic and cleaner structure.

Who This EA Is For

I built this EA for traders who are serious about risk control and who prefer a more professional style of automation. It is suitable for traders who do not want martingale behavior, who want control over risk settings, and who understand that consistency comes from discipline, not from forcing nonstop trades.

If you are the kind of trader who wants a cleaner Gold EA for MT5, a more selective XAUUSD trading robot, and a system that is designed with structure in mind, this product was made for you.

Prop-Style Friendly Structure

This EA is also suitable for traders who want a disciplined framework that can be adapted for prop-style trading conditions. Because the logic avoids martingale and grid behavior, and because risk can be configured more conservatively, the structure is much more aligned with challenge-style or funded-account thinking than the average aggressive Gold robot.

After purchase, you can message me directly and I can help you with optimized set files, lower-risk configurations, and setup guidance for traders who want a more controlled approach. I understand that different traders have different account objectives, and I am happy to help you configure the EA more responsibly.

Support and Customization — Directly From Me

When you purchase this EA, you are not left alone with a file and a few vague instructions. I personally provide support through MQL5 private messages, so you can speak directly with the developer who built, tested, and refined the system.

I know that every trader has a different broker environment, account size, risk tolerance, and trading objective. Because of that, I do not believe in one-size-fits-all support. I help buyers understand how to install the EA correctly, how to choose safer settings, and how to configure it in a way that better fits their own trading style and account conditions.

Support includes more than just installation. I can assist with optimized set files, practical setup guidance, risk configuration ideas, and prop-style adjustments for traders who want a more careful structure. My goal is not only to help you activate the EA — it is to help you use it properly and responsibly.

  • Direct support from me through MQL5 private messages
  • Help with installation and initial setup
  • Optimized set files for different trading approaches
  • Risk customization guidance based on account size and goals
  • Prop-style and challenge-oriented setup suggestions
  • Ongoing support for settings, updates, and product use

After purchase, send me a private message on MQL5 and I will personally help you with setup, optimized files, and configuration guidance.

Recommended Trading Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any chart timeframe can be used
  • Account type: Hedging account recommended
  • Broker type: Low spread, ECN, or RAW spread environment preferred
  • VPS: Recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation

Important Risk Information

Like any real trading system, this EA can go through drawdown periods, slower phases, and difficult market conditions. I do not present it as a magic solution or as a guaranteed-profit product, because that would be dishonest. It is a professional trading tool built around discipline, structure, and realistic execution.

Please use responsible settings, test carefully with your broker conditions, and make sure your risk is appropriate for your account size. Good automated trading still requires common sense, patience, and proper money management.

Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, metals, gold, and other leveraged products involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every trader. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a professional automated trading tool, not a promise of profit. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before moving to live trading.

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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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