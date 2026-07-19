SMS Panel - Real-Time Smart Money Concepts Suite for MT5

"Don't just label. Validate."

SMC Panel is the only comprehensive Smart Money Concepts/ICT toolset on the MQL5 Market that detects market structure (BOS/CHoCH) in real time – no more waiting for opposite swings to confirm breakout signals. From Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Breaker Block, Inducement (IDM) to OTE Zone and multi-factor Signal Engine – all are validated through liquidity sweep, displacement, killzone, and premium/discount before being displayed.





Why is SMC Panel different?

Most SMC indicators on the market only "label" – drawing boxes or lines based on confirmed pivots, resulting in sinals that are always delayed by dozens of candles. SMC Panel solves this problem precisely: the system detects structural breakouts as soon as the price surpasses the confirmed swing high/low – on each closing candle, not waiting for a reverse swing to form. This helps you see BOS/CHoCH at the exact moment the market is actually changing direction, not hours later.





A complete set of tools in one indicator:

Real-time Market Structure – BOS/CHoCH with swing and internal levels, optional Require Body Close to filter out wick noise.

Higher Timeframe Alignment – ​​automatic or manual selection of HTF, only showing signals that match the direction of the larger timeframe.

Order Blocks with scores (0–10) – only displayed when there is a liquidity sweep + displacement (FVG) present, adhering to strict ICT standards.

Breaker Blocks - Failed reversal of the Open Market (OB), one of the strongest price zones according to ICT theory.

Fair Value Gap + Inversion of Value Gain (FVG) + Consequent Encroachment - Filters using multiple ATR to ensure true displacement.

Balanced Price Range (BPR) - A zone where FVG increases and decreases rarely overlap.

Inducement (IDM) - Detects internal liquidity sweeps before the actual trend continues, avoiding "traps".

Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) - Fibonacci zone 61.8%–78.6% after displacement, indicating overlap with OB/FVG.

Premium/Discount + Equilibrium - Knows whether you are buying too expensively or too cheaply compared to the current price range.

Killzones by EST - Asian, London, NY AM, NY PM, automatically filters signals by institutional trading session.

Signal Engine confluence-based - Long/Short arrows + SL/TP only appear when a convergence point is reached, with cooldown to prevent signal spam.

Intuitive Info Panel - grasp the structure status, HTF bias, and the number of active OB/Breaker/FVG/OTE symbols in a single corner of the screen.





Who is it suitable for?

Traders using ICT methods, Smart Money Concepts, or anyone needing a market structure validation system - not only visually appealing but also noise filtering using real sweep, displacement, and confluence score logic.





Deep Customization

Over 60 inputs clearly grouped into modules (Structure, HTF, Order Block, FVG, Liquidity, IDM, Killzone, OTE, Signal, Visuals) - you control every detail: color, filter threshold, maximum number of objects displayed to optimize performance across all symbols and timeframes.





No repainting at the reference level - the swing level used for comparison is still taken from the confirmed pivot, only the detection of a breakout of that level runs in real-time on each candle close.