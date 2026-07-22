Trade Panel Manager

Trade Panel Manager — Master all trades in one dashboard
Stop calculating volume manually, stop worrying about forgetting to set SL/TP. TTrade Panel Manager transforms MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading command center — drag and drop a few lines on the chart, the EA automatically calculates lot sizes according to your desired risk level, displaying SL/TP in pips and currency in real time, right before you press the button.

Why download now?

Accurate lot size calculation based on risk percentage, balance, or equity — no more guesswork, no more uncontrolled risk.

Multi-mode Breakeven and Trailing Stop (classic, multi-level, based on MA, ATR, Parabolic SAR, based on top/bottom) — automatically protects profits without you having to stare at the screen.

Detects and automatically protects open orders from MT5 Mobile or other EAs — no matter where you place your order, Trade Manager will monitor and set SL/TP in a timely manner.

Equity Control automatically closes all orders when profit targets are reached or loss limits are hit — trading discipline is enforced automatically, regardless of emotion.

Fast asynchronous order closing, one-click pending removal, automatic splitting of large orders — superior processing speed in highly volatile markets.

Intuitive UI panel with 2 tabs: Trade/Config, flexible zoom from 100–250%, convenient hotkeys (B/S to enter orders, Delete to close all).

Suitable for whom?
Whether you trade forex, gold, indices, cryptocurrencies, or futures, whether on standard or Renko charts, second-based — Trade Manager Pro v2.1 adapts and operates smoothly. This is the tool for traders who want faster order entry, more consistent risk management, and complete control over all positions without taking their eyes off the chart.

Download now to experience how truly simple professional trading can be.
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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