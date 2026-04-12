Linear Regression Oscillator Plus Alert

Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert

Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT5

Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI.

✅ Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required

✅ 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence

✅ ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat

✅ Invalidation Level — automatically draws appropriate stop loss zones on the chart

✅ Real-time dashboard — displays timeframes, parameters, and signals directly on the chart

Compatible with Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Index — all timeframes.

5-second setup, clear signals, no junk.





This indicator's core strategy combines three independent signal layers on a Z-score oscillator:

1. Trend Following (Zero-line Cross)

Bull Cross: LRO crosses above 0 → uptrend begins, draw arrow ▲ + Invalidation Level

Bear Cross: LRO falls below 0 → downtrend begins, draw arrow ▽ + Invalidation Level

This signal is suitable for swing trading, filtering noise using Invalidation Level

2. Mean Reversion (RevBull/RevBear)

RevBull: LRO is in the oversold region (< -1.5) and begins to reverse upwards → "Reversion" signal

RevBear: LRO is in the overbought region (> +1.5) and begins to reverse downwards

This strategy is a counter-trend type, with a higher probability when divergence is present.





3. Divergence Detection

Compare the pivot high/low of the price with the corresponding LRO value.

Bear Div: Price creates a higher high but LRO is lower → momentum weakens.

Bull Div: Price creates a lower low but LRO is higher → momentum recovers.





