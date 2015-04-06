Asta4

ASTA – The Trend Sovereign

One Trade. One Direction. Absolute Dominance.

ASTA does not predict. It does not gamble. It does not guess.

It reads the trend. It confirms direction using a 200-period Moving Average—the institutional gold standard for trend identification. Then, with calculated precision, it executes a single trade aligned with the prevailing market force.

Price above MA? Buy.
Price below MA? Sell.

No emotions. No overthinking. Pure trend-following discipline extracted from institutional playbooks and distilled into a $700 package requiring only $200 to start.
Рекомендуем также
Martin Channel
Anatoly Vishnyakov
Эксперты
Осторожно Мартингейл Советник выставляет два отложенных ордера BUYSTOP и SELLSTOP на заданном расстоянии от цены, с заданным профитом. После открытия первого ордера советник выставляет противоположный ордер и математически рассчитывает величину лота противоположного ордера для отрабатывания заданной величины профита, с учетом заданного канала цены. Советник будет математически рассчитывать лот для всех последующих отложенных ордеров до тех пор пока заданный профит не будет достигнут. Хороший вар
Martingale Mastermind
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
YOU MUST OPTIMIZE FOR YOUR RISK The Martingale Mastermind EA is a built on the Martingale strategy, this Expert Advisor aims to capitalize on market fluctuations by strategically adjusting trade sizes during winning or losing streaks. Disclaimer: I do not provide files. By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor (EA), you acknowledge that you have thoroughly tested the EA on the strategy tester and understand the associated risks involved in automated trading. You further acknowledge that past
Idiom
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Бот Idiom (для EURUSD) работает на распространенной на рынке Форекс торговой платформе Metatrader. Основой бота является сложный алгоритм контроля сделок. В качестве основного сигнала для входа используется множество индикаторов (Envelopes,ADX,Bands,MA,RSI,AD,Alligator,BearsPower,Fractals,Momentum).  Среда для работы бота: Валютная пара - EURUSD. ТаймФрейм - H1. Максимальный спред - 20 пипсов. Нужный депозит - 10000$ (или еквивалент). Максимальная просадка - 12%. Особенности: Встроенный матем
Smart News trading EA
Artem Honcharuk
Эксперты
Smart News Trading - это полностью автоматизированный торговый эксперт для торговли важных экономических новостей. Обычно после выхода макрофинансовых экономических данных происходит существенные ценовые колебания, которые в некоторых случаях могут приводить к долговременным трендам на рост или падение. Как раз в такие моменты есть возможность получить значительный доход за относительно небольшой промежуток времени. Для этого достаточно за некоторое время до выхода новостного релиза установить д
Gumper Options USDJPY
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
Gumper Options USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $200
Witch Notebook
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Witch Notebook EA   is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. Witch Notebook conducts in-depth technical analysis of your chosen currency pair. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, Witch Notebook recognizes the best possible entry point to ge
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Эксперты
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on the popular Parabolic SAR indicator, designed to follow market trends and capture momentum movements efficiently. This Expert Advisor automatically detects trend reversals using Parabolic SAR signals and executes trades with built-in risk management and trailing stop functionality. Key Features: Fully automated Parabolic SAR trading system Trend-following strategy using SAR reversal signals Fixe
R Factor Essential
Raphael Minato
Эксперты
R FACTOR Essential Strategies with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After many years of the first R Factor release and its continue portfolio growth with several strategies added every year and hundreds of possible parameters to be explored, it was time to bring some of its essential strategies back to the game. This version contains some of the oldest and time proven strategies: The Night Mean Reversal, The Breakout and The Weekend Trading strategies. All of them with years of l
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
NewIlan2
Viktor Pastushenko
Эксперты
Добрый день. Рынок форекс он иррационален иначе бы на нем бы зарабатывали 95 % трейдеров. Но статистика говорит об обратном 95 % рейдеров сливают свои депозиты. Это факт. И нет  ни одного индикатора, который бы предсказывал движение рынка немного заглядываю в будущее. Как только вам показалось, что вот он граальный индикатор или советник - ваш депозит начинает таять. Рынок обязательно накажет  и вы потеряете если не  весь свой депозит, но значительную его часть точно. Раз рынок форекс иррационал
Benj autotrend switch EA
Benjamin Allip
Эксперты
BENJ AutoSwitchtrend Grid EA v1 Catch trends, not noise. A professional grid-on-trend robot that   maps volatility to timeframe   and keeps risk under control with a built-in   Daily P&L Guard . When slope flips, it cancels the wrong-side pendings, preserves live positions (optional, if D1 aligns), and   seeds only the missing levels —no over clutter, no runaway grids. Why traders choose it Trend-aware grid   – 2 pending levels per active side (Mapped ATR) seeded only when needed, and 3 level
Raff and Bollinger
Vadim Zotov
4 (3)
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на реальном счете. Строятся два канала: Гильберта Раффа и Джона Боллинджера. Внешний канал  Раффа позволяет определить направление глобального тренда. Внутри него, в канале Боллинджера, осуществляется торговля по тренду. Предусмотрен отключаемый мартингейл и манименеджмент, сделки защищены стоп-лоссами. Особенности торговой стратегии Робот рассчитывает два канала. Внешний канал рассчитывается методом Гильберта Раффа, внутри него встраивается канал Джона Боллиндж
Vulkan
Dmitry Shutov
Эксперты
Стратегия основана на точном математическом расчёте пробития уровней сопротивления и поддержки. В советнике реализован алгоритм умного открытия сделок. Позволяет торговать с минимальным просадками. Эксперт имеет простую настройку. Использует отложенные ордера. Схема работы эксперта При запуске эксперта он открывает 2 отложенных ордера на покупку и продажу. При каждом поступлении цены эксперт производит сложные математические вычисления. При необходимости модифицирует отложенные ордера. Рекомен
HyperLook
Vladislav Filippov
Эксперты
HyperLook - совершенно автоматизированный торговый советник, работающий преимущественно на 30 минутном таймфрейме. В советника заложен особый скальпирующий алгоритм, базирующийся на синтезе быстрого и медленного стохастических осцилляторов, волновой структуризации графика посредством MACD и специальным нейросистемным макросом, позволяющих советнику прецедентно обучаться. Настройки советника базируются на стратегии безопасного торговли, суть которой состоит в закрытии сделки, при достижении полож
Samurai Gotobi Pro
Hiroki Fukumi
Эксперты
Please download the demo and try this out! LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Overview: This EA is based on a unique trading logic in the Japanese market called "GOTOBI." "GOTOBI" refers to a trading method that takes advantage of specific conditions in the Japanese market. In Japan, at 9:55 AM every day, financial institutions determine the benchmark rate for foreign exchange transactions. Import companies often place buy orders for the US dollar around th
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Эксперты
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
HMA grid EA
Dorian Baranes
3.67 (12)
Эксперты
Сеточная система HMA Grid EA анализирует тренд на основе скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average, HMA). В отличие от простой скользящей средней (Simple Moving Average, SMA) кривая HMA старается дать точный сигнал, минимизируя запаздывания и улучшая сглаженность. Этот советник предлагает две торговые стратегии, которые объединяют HMA с медленным периодом для нахождения основного тренда и HMA с быстрым периодом нахождения разворотов краткосрочных трендовых движений. Как правило, это сочетание
FREE
Early Morning Scalper ATR
Hajime Tsuro
Эксперты
Early Morning Scalper ATR — это полностью автоматический советник, работающий каждый день только в определенное время — раннее утро на азиатском рынке Форекс. В советник встроен расширенный алгоритм для форекс-торговли, а также сложные индикаторы для определения и анализа ценовых диапазонов, периодов и силы рынка на основе выявления небольших отклонений. Советник Early Morning Scalper ATR использует внутренние функции стоп-лосс и тейк-профит для защиты баланса пользователя. Также советник исполь
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов:  Bollinger Bands и OsMA  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо "умным" лотом (процент риска от капитала
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Эксперты
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
VolumeTrX2
ALEKSEI CHERNYKH
Эксперты
VolumeTRX2-это робот созданный по моим параметрам исходя из десятилетнего опыта торговли на рынке Forex. Робот берет сигнал для торговли исходя их свечного анализа и индикатора Volumes. Робот может совершать торговлю по всем валютным парам, таймфрейм торговли для себя определите сами, более стабильные результаты показывает на М5 и M30, есть параметр установки стоплоса и профита, также время торговли. 
SRGridMT4
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Эксперты
SRGridMT4 SRGridMT4 is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for hedging accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Key Features Support & Resistance Trading : Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visual ind
Sp500breaker
Jose Arranz Becerril
Эксперты
The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.  parameters: preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill). forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true. CustomComment: Custom com
Golden Bulls GOLD
Armin Heshmat
Эксперты
Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( from 5 to maximum 13 for GOLD(XAUUSD) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy Timeframe М1, currency pairs   XAUUSD Minimum deposit 300 USD. watch 99.90% backtest quality from this link:  https://youtu.be/i4J-X0aToto Important note : Please download setfiles before doing a Backtest , Default setting EA
Aurora Prime
Ritthanong Chimpa
Эксперты
AuRORA PRIME (AI Edition) Adaptive Intelligence for Gold Trading AuRORA PRIME (AI Edition) is a luxury-grade algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . It represents the evolution of adaptive trading intelligence — combining precision, protection, and performance into a single unified core. Inspired by the chemical symbol of gold ( Au ) and the Aurora philosophy, this system is built to flow with the market , while remaining anchored by an unbreakable risk-control core.
EA Index Flip
Stefano Cocconi
Эксперты
FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding JOIN TO MY CHAT FOR UPDATES AND NEWS ABOUT MY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Check My Products Settings Trading strategy: EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair The best timeframe are M1 to M15 . The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based
Railis
Vasiliy Luka
Эксперты
Долгосрочный,  эксперт. Эксперт может открывать  ордера в обе стороны. Он уникален тем что каждый ордер работает только с амим сабой и не путается с другими. Когда открытые ордера создают первый уровень без убытка, открываются стопы на определенном уровне,максимально приближон к текущей цене. Убыточный ордер ставит противоположный запоминая убыок и открывает стопы при достижении прибыльности -  Profit=1;.  Каждый ордер запомипает свой баланс на определенном уровне  -  Min Dist=200; Поставте в па
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
Samurai Jet Pro
Hiroki Fukumi
Эксперты
Пожалуйста, загрузите демо-версию и попробуйте это! ЗАПУСКАЕМАЯ АКЦИЯ: Осталось всего несколько копий по текущей цене!  Конечная цена: 990$ Обзор: Этот эксперт предназначен для получения прибыли за счёт контрарного трейдинга. Он в основном использует индикаторы типа осцилляторов для захвата краткосрочных движений цены и входит в позиции в моменты, идентифицированные как отскок против направления значительных тенденций. Он не использует мартингейл. Валютная пара: USD/JPY Таймфрейм:5 минут (5М) П
Precise Trading
Pan Long Guan
Эксперты
Limited number of copies will be sold on MQL5 market. Price $500 last one of 10 left at this price Next 10 copies $700. Later the price will increase drastically just to keep the actual users up-to-date and save exclusivity of EA Can be used by any trader (ECN works better) HFT EA, short trading hours, large orders. Dynamic intelligent adjustment of profit and loss stops, slippage points and spread protection measures。 signal     ： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/854491 T elegram ：   https:/
С этим продуктом покупают
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Эксперты
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
Другие продукты этого автора
Klawes Guardian AI
Zayd Al-suwaydi
Эксперты
Klawes Gold Scalper AI is a high-frequency trading system specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 (1-Minute) timeframe. This robot is engineered to capture small, rapid price movements with precision, making it ideal for traders who prefer active and fast-paced trading. Key Features: - M1 Strategy: Specialized in 1-minute scalping using advanced momentum and liquidity filters. - Cent Account Friendly: Fully optimized to run on Cent accounts starting with as little as $50. - High-Sp
K8tesq
Zayd Al-suwaydi
Эксперты
K8tesq is a powerful and intelligent trading robot built to perform seamlessly on both cent and standard trading accounts. With a minimum deposit of just $100, it makes algorithmic trading accessible to traders with different risk appetites and account sizes. The robot operates using a sophisticated dual-strategy system that intelligently combines trend-following logic for capturing strong market movements, along with a carefully controlled martingale mechanism designed to average entries during
Asta
Zayd Al-suwaydi
Эксперты
ASTA – The Trend Sovereign One Trade. One Direction. Absolute Dominance. ASTA does not predict. It does not gamble. It does not guess. It reads the trend. It confirms direction using a 200-period Moving Average—the institutional gold standard for trend identification. Then, with calculated precision, it executes a single trade aligned with the prevailing market force. Price above MA? Buy. Price below MA? Sell. No emotions. No overthinking. Pure trend-following discipline extracted from ins
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв