K8tesq

K8tesq is a powerful and intelligent trading robot built to perform seamlessly on both cent and standard trading accounts. With a minimum deposit of just $100, it makes algorithmic trading accessible to traders with different risk appetites and account sizes. The robot operates using a sophisticated dual-strategy system that intelligently combines trend-following logic for capturing strong market movements, along with a carefully controlled martingale mechanism designed to average entries during retracements. This hybrid approach aims to maximize profitable trades while managing drawdown effectively. Whether you are trading on a cent account to test strategies with lower risk or on a standard account for full-scale execution, K8tesq adapts instantly to your account type and balance. It requires no constant monitoring, runs 24/5 on MetaTrader platforms, and comes with built-in risk management features including stop-loss, take-profit, and daily drawdown limits. Perfect for traders looking for automation with intelligence and control."
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Эксперты
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