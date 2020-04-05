Asymmetric swing intelligence robot MT5

Asymmetric Swing Intelligence System: A Nonlinear Market State Classification Algorithm





▼ Is Your Robot Getting Stopped Out in a Dead Flat?

▷ This is the ultimate challenge for automated trading systems. During prolonged sideways consolidation, standard algorithms react linearly to every tick, chasing the price and opening a flood of false trades inside market noise. It is time to upgrade your automated trading to rigid, discrete logic.

▼ KPTF Technology: Physics Against Chaos

▷The ASI product is powered by the KPTF mathematical module, based on Landau's Theory of Phase Transitions. The robot classifies market structure not as a chaotic flow, but as a thermodynamic medium existing in two distinct states:





▷ 1. Quantum Condensate (Flat Range): The algorithm continuously calculates the wave displacement relative to a volatility barrier. Until the momentum accumulates a critical mass of energy, the boundary stands firm as an "iron armor," completely blocking any order execution inside the sideways range.

▷ 2. Kinetic Breakout (Impulse): Once the potential threshold is breached, the system executes an instantaneous jump to a new price level, forming mathematically clean "floors" of support and resistance.





▼ Capturing the True Impulse

▷ The robot triggers strictly at the very onset of a powerful price transition. Positions are opened precisely when the balance of power collapses, allowing you to ride directional moves before the market reverts to a sideways chop.

▷ Thanks to its perfect discreteness and zero "whipsaw" noise, KPTF serves as an flawless Feature Generator. The intersection points of phase boundaries act as clean singularity points for external machine learning classifiers.

▼Risk-Free Testing

▷ Download the ASI System demo version, launch the expert advisor in your strategy tester, and evaluate the algorithm's performance powered by a mathematical filter of market entropy.