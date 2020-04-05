Algorion ScalpMaster Bleed Protection

ALGORION ScalpMaster Bleed Protection | XAUUSD Gold EA for Prop Firm

Professional Gold Scalping EA for XAUUSD with 4-Layer Drawdown Protection and Daily Loss Control. Prop Firm compatible, no Martingale, no Grid.


Professional Gold Scalping EA for XAUUSD with 4-Layer Drawdown Protection and Daily Loss Control. Prop Firm compatible, no Martingale, no Grid.

FORWARD TESTED: +163% on verified demo with 1.18 PF & controlled drawdown. Live results available on author's portfolio.

BUILT FOR SURVIVAL, NOT JUST PROFIT
Stops slow bleed, daily loss spirals, and account draining before they kill your account. Protects capital during low-quality markets when most EAs fail.

4-LAYER PROTECTION SYSTEM:
1. Daily Loss Lockout — stops trading after daily loss limit
2. Bleed Stop — detects slow account drain
3. Peak Drawdown Guard — locks equity after profit peak
4. Hard Drawdown — ultimate emergency stop

Set & Forget on XAUUSD M5-M15. No Martingale. No Grid. Works on standard accounts from $500.

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WHY ALGORION-ScalpMaster?
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Most EAs fail because they trade the WRONG market condition.
ALGORION-ScalpMaster is different:

✅ AUTO-DETECTS market regime (Trend/Scalp/Skip)
✅ 4-LAYER capital protection prevents catastrophic loss
✅ MULTI-BROKER tested (Axi, IC Markets, TopFX, FTMO)
✅ WORKS ON: Gold, NASDAQ, US30, US500, Silver, and more
✅ SMART equity target lock with 60-second confirmation
✅ PROP-FIRM friendly with configurable risk limits

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 3 SMART MODES - ONE EA
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TREND MODE (ADX > 30)
Rides strong directional moves with wider targets

SCALP MODE (ADX 18-30)  
Fast in/out trades in ranging markets

SKIP MODE (ADX < 18)
Sits out low-volatility chop (preserves capital)

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4-LAYER CAPITAL PROTECTION
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LAYER 1 - Daily Loss Lockout
Stops trading if daily loss hits your limit

LAYER 2 - Bleed Stop  
Catches losing sequences early

LAYER 3 - Peak Drawdown Protection
Locks in gains after growth milestones

LAYER 4 - Hard Drawdown Stop
Ultimate emergency shutdown

Plus: Smart Equity Target Lock with confirmation

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 UNIVERSAL SYMBOL AUTO-DETECTION
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Type "GOLD" or "NASDAQ" - works on ANY broker automatically!

Supports: XAUUSD, GOLD, GOLDm, GOLD.cash, NAS100, NAS100.fs, 
NASUSD, USTEC, US100, NDX100, US30, US500, GER40, UK100, Silver

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3 PRE-CONFIGURED RISK PROFILES
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CONSERVATIVE - For funded accounts & prop firms
BALANCED - For steady long-term growth  
AGGRESSIVE - For maximum returns (higher risk)

Just select your profile - no complex setup needed.

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 TESTED ACROSS 5+ BROKERS
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• MetaQuotes-Demo (validation)
• Axi (NAS100.fs / XAUUSD.pro)
• TopFX (NASUSD)  
• IC Markets (USTEC)
• FTMO Demo
• Multiple prop firm demos

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PERFECT FOR:
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✓ Prop firm traders (built-in safety layers)
✓ Gold specialists (XAUUSD optimized)
✓ Index traders (NASDAQ, US30, US500 ready)
✓ Set-and-forget investors
✓ multi-broker portfolio traders

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PRICING OPTIONS
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TRY IT: Rent for just $39/month
TEST IT: Free Demo available
OWN IT: $349 lifetime + free updates

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WHAT YOU GET
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✅ Free lifetime updates
✅ Direct developer support
✅ Setup guidance
✅ 3 ready-to-use presets
✅ multi-broker compatibility
✅ Universal symbol detection

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TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
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parameters for different trading styles.

--- CORE FEATURES ---

- Adaptive regime detection (Trend / Scalp / Skip modes)
- ADX-based market condition analysis on M30 timeframe
- ATR-adjusted dynamic position sizing
- Multi-symbol support (up to 3 instruments)
- Equity-based profit target with confirmation window
- Market-safe mode with automatic margin capping
- Broker-aware volume limit detection

--- REGIME DETECTION LOGIC ---

The EA analyzes market conditions and switches between modes:

TREND MODE (ADX > 30):
Configured for strong directional moves
Default: Risk 12%, SL 2.0x ATR, TP 3.5x ATR, Hold 8h

SCALP MODE (ADX 18-30):
Configured for range-bound conditions
Default: Risk 7%, SL 1.0x ATR, TP 1.5x ATR, Hold 4h

SKIP MODE (ADX < 18):
No trades during low-volatility periods
Uses 3-bar confirmation to prevent false switches

--- PROTECTION LAYERS ---

Layer 1 - Daily Loss Lockout:
Stops trading if daily loss reaches configured limit.
Auto-resets on next trading day.

Layer 2 - Bleed Stop:
Active before account grows past configured threshold.
Designed to catch losing sequences early.

Layer 3 - Peak Drawdown Protection:
Activates after account grows past activation threshold.
Monitors drawdown from peak equity.

Layer 4 - Hard Drawdown Stop:
Ultimate safety threshold for equity protection.

Global Floor Protection:
Trailing profit lock with configurable give-back percentage.

--- INPUT PARAMETERS ---

INSTRUMENTS:
InpSymbol1              = XAUUSD (primary symbol)
InpMaxPosSym1           = 5 (max positions symbol 1)
InpSymbol2Choice        = SYM_NONE (optional secondary)
InpMaxPosSym2           = 3 (max positions symbol 2)
InpSymbol3Choice        = SYM_NONE (optional tertiary)
InpMaxPosSym3           = 2 (max positions symbol 3)

REGIME DETECTION:
InpRegimeTF             = M30 (regime analysis timeframe)
InpADXSkipBelow         = 18.0 (skip trading threshold)
InpADXTrendAbove        = 30.0 (trend mode threshold)
InpEMAFastRegime        = 21
InpEMASlowRegime        = 50
InpConfirmBars          = 3

PROFIT TARGET:
InpProfitTarget         = 850.0 (equity target %)
InpTargetConfirmSecs    = 60 (confirmation window)

RISK MANAGEMENT:
InpMaxDailyLoss         = 30.0 (% of balance)
InpMaxDrawdown          = 70.0 (hard equity DD %)
InpMaxPeakDD            = 30.0 (drop from peak %)
InpPeakDDActivatePct    = 10.0 (activation growth %)
InpMaxBleedDD           = 40.0 (bleed limit %)
InpBleedDeactivatePct   = 20.0 (bleed disable threshold)
InpMaxDailyTrades       = 10
InpMaxTotalPos          = 10

SCALP MODE:
InpScalpRisk            = 7.0
InpScalpSL              = 1.0 (x ATR)
InpScalpTP              = 1.5 (x ATR)
InpScalpHoldHrs         = 4

TREND MODE:
InpTrendRisk            = 12.0
InpTrendSL              = 2.0 (x ATR)
InpTrendTP              = 3.5 (x ATR)
InpTrendHoldHrs         = 8

GLOBAL FLOOR:
InpEnableFloor          = true
InpFloorGiveBack        = 40.0 (%)
InpFloorActivate        = 40.0 (%)
InpFloorCoolDown        = 15 (minutes)

STRATEGY INDICATORS:
InpEMAFast              = 9
InpEMASlow              = 21
InpRSIPeriod            = 14
InpRSIMin               = 30.0
InpRSIMax               = 70.0
InpATRPeriod            = 14
InpMinATRPoints         = 50.0
InpADXPeriod            = 14
InpMinADX               = 20.0

MARKET SAFETY:
InpMarketSafeMode       = true (recommended)
InpMaxMarginPerTrade    = 10.0 (% of free margin)
InpAbsoluteMaxRiskPct   = 2.0 (safety cap)
InpMaxLotsPerTrade      = 1.0 (hard cap, 0 = disabled)

CONTEST:
InpMaxDays              = 14
InpEnableDebug          = true
InpMagicNumber          = 20260701

--- SUGGESTED CONFIGURATIONS ---

CONSERVATIVE (lower-risk operation):
InpScalpRisk            = 2.0
InpTrendRisk            = 3.0
InpMaxDailyLoss         = 5.0
InpMaxBleedDD           = 8.0
InpMaxPeakDD            = 8.0
InpProfitTarget         = 50.0

BALANCED (moderate operation):
InpScalpRisk            = 5.0
InpTrendRisk            = 7.0
InpMaxDailyLoss         = 15.0
InpMaxBleedDD           = 25.0
InpMaxPeakDD            = 20.0
InpProfitTarget         = 200.0

AGGRESSIVE (default settings):
InpScalpRisk            = 7.0
InpTrendRisk            = 12.0
InpMaxDailyLoss         = 30.0
InpMaxBleedDD           = 40.0
InpMaxPeakDD            = 30.0
InpProfitTarget         = 850.0

--- REQUIREMENTS ---

Platform:  MetaTrader 5
Timeframe: M15 (recommended)
Symbol:    XAUUSD (primary configuration)
Account:   Hedging or Netting
Leverage:  1:100 or higher recommended
Broker:    Any MT5 broker with XAUUSD

Supported index symbol variants (auto-select):
US100, NAS100, NDX100, NDX, USTEC, US100Cash,
US100.cash, NASDAQ100, NAS100Cash, NDXm, US100m,

NAS100USD, or custom name via SYM_CUSTOM

Recommended Companion Tools:

Two free Algorion indicators complement ScalpMaster: 

Algorion Bias Master - Market Horizon (Free Indicator) Multi-timeframe bias and forecast system analyzing W1, D1, H4, and H1 simultaneously. Use it as a directional filter to align ScalpMaster entries with the dominant market trend.

Algorion ScanMaster - Fusion Horizon (Free Indicator) Multi-symbol confluence scanner using four factors (Heikin Ashi, Supertrend, EMA 200, ADX). Scan your watchlist to identify which symbol shows the strongest setup before deploying ScalpMaster. Search Algorion on the MQL5 Market to find both free tools.


    --- USAGE NOTES ---

    1. Attach to XAUUSD M15 chart
    2. Select desired configuration by adjusting inputs
    3. Enable Auto Trading in MetaTrader 5
    4. Test on demo account before live use
    5. Monitor performance and adjust as needed

    --- RISK DISCLOSURE ---

    Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk.
    Backtesting results are historical simulations and do not 
    represent future performance. Live trading results may differ 
    significantly from backtests due to spread, slippage, and 
    market conditions.

    Use only capital you can afford to lose.
    Always test on demo account before live deployment.
    Adjust risk parameters according to your risk tolerance.
    No trading system produces winning results in all conditions.

    --- TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS ---


    Language:      MQL5
    Platform:      MetaTrader 5 build 3550+
    Account Type:  Hedging or Netting
    File Size:     Approximately 80KB
    Includes:      Trade.mqh, PositionInfo.mqh, SymbolInfo.mqh

    --- REGIME DETECTION LOGIC ---

    The EA analyzes market conditions and switches between modes:

    TREND MODE (ADX > 30):
    Configured for strong directional moves
    Default: Risk 12%, SL 2.0x ATR, TP 3.5x ATR, Hold 8h

    SCALP MODE (ADX 18-30):
    Configured for range-bound conditions
    Default: Risk 7%, SL 1.0x ATR, TP 1.5x ATR, Hold 4h

    SKIP MODE (ADX < 18):
    No trades during low-volatility periods
    Uses 3-bar confirmation to prevent false switches

    --- PROTECTION LAYERS ---

    Layer 1 - Daily Loss Lockout:
    Stops trading if daily loss reaches configured limit.
    Auto-resets on next trading day.

    Layer 2 - Bleed Stop:
    Active before account grows past configured threshold.
    Designed to catch losing sequences early.

    Layer 3 - Peak Drawdown Protection:
    Activates after account grows past activation threshold.
    Monitors drawdown from peak equity.

    Layer 4 - Hard Drawdown Stop:
    Ultimate safety threshold for equity protection.

    Global Floor Protection:
    Trailing profit lock with configurable give-back percentage.


    Ready to trade smarter?
    Download the FREE DEMO now and test it yourself!

    💬Questions? Message me directly through MQL5.


    Live demonstration of XAUUSD Gold Scalping Modes and 4-Layer Prop Firm Protection system below.

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    Эксперты
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    Эксперты
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    Puguh Andrie Setia Aji
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    Эксперты
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    Sugianto
    Эксперты
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (2)
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    Эксперты
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    Эксперты
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    5 (24)
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    5 (46)
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    Fan Yang
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    4.43 (130)
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    5 (3)
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Эксперты
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    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Эксперты
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (507)
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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    Vladimir Mametov
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    Andrii Soma
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    5 (7)
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