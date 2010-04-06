Neo Hulk

Neo Hulk is a user-friendly and powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to make automated trading simple, reliable, and effective. Perfect for traders of all levels, Neo Hulk combines advanced trading strategies with easy-to-use settings, allowing you to trade multiple markets with confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Neo Hulk helps you automate your trades while keeping risk under control. Visit Neo Hulk LP.

Key Benefits

  • Beginner-Friendly: Simple setup with clear input options, ideal for those new to automated trading.
  • Flexible: Adjust settings like lot size, trading hours, and signal thresholds to suit your strategy.
  • Reliable: Built with robust error handling to ensure smooth operation across different market conditions.
  • Multi-Symbol Support: Manage trades on multiple instruments simultaneously, saving time and effort.

Input Parameters

  • Risk Management: Choose your fixed lot size (default: 0.01) to control risk per trade.
  • Trade Exits: Set stop-loss and take-profit levels in points (default: 0, meaning disabled). By default, Neo Hulk uses signal-based thresholds to close trades for flexible, trend-driven exits.
  • Trading Signals: Adjust entry (default: 35) and exit (default: 15) thresholds to fine-tune when trades are opened or closed based on the AMA strategy.
  • General Settings:
    • Specify symbols to trade (e.g., "XAUEUR, BTCUSD, USDCAD" or leave empty for the current chart).
    • Enable/disable dynamic stop-loss adjustments for trailing stops.
    • Assign a unique trade identifier (default: 5) for tracking.

    Useful Links

    Ready to simplify your trading? Neo Hulk is your go-to solution for automated, reliable, and customizable trading on MT5. Test it today and take control of your trading journey!

    Important Note

    Neo Hulk is sold exclusively through the MQL5 website. If you see it offered elsewhere, it may be a scam.

