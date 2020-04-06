Martin Boy – Dual-Directional Martingale Grid Trading Strategy Documentation









This Expert Advisor (EA) implements a pure mathematical Martingale trading model designed for long-term stability and profitability:

25-Year Backtest Stability: The strategy is designed to survive extensive backtesting over decades without account blow-ups.

Market-Independent: Works independently of trends or ranging markets; no technical indicators or market condition filters are required.

Finite Risk Control: Uses a mathematically defined risk management framework to cap potential losses while allowing controlled exposure.

Adaptive Risk-Reward Scaling: Risk can be dynamically adjusted, and as risk tolerance increases, potential returns scale proportionally.

Fully Automated: The EA manages position sizing, risk scaling, and trade execution automatically, ensuring disciplined adherence to the strategy.

Key Advantages:

Purely mathematical and systematic, eliminating discretionary errors.

Can operate in any market condition.

Flexible risk-reward balance, adaptable to different account sizes and risk appetites.

Designed for robust long-term performance.





All parameters are based on the GBPJPY currency pair. Parameters for other currency pairs must be backtested separately. Historical maximum and minimum prices must be entered; otherwise, the strategy may result in one-sided trades or fail to trade.





1. Strategy Overview





This strategy is a Dual-Directional Martingale Grid Trading System, designed specifically for MT5 Hedging Accounts. It captures trading opportunities during price fluctuations by combining Stochastic indicator signals with dynamic grid spacing calculations, and reduces average position cost through a Martingale position-adding mechanism.





Core Features





✅ Dual-Directional Trading: Supports simultaneous long and short grid trading





✅ Smart Grid: Dynamically adjusts grid spacing based on price and counterparty positions





✅ Dynamic Lot Size: Calculates trading lots intelligently based on account balance, price level, and position status





✅ Risk Control: Multiple risk limitation mechanisms, including price range and maximum lot restrictions





✅ Flexible Martingale: Adjusts the position-adding strategy based on market conditions





2. Strategy Principles

2.1 Basic Trading Logic





The strategy uses a grid trading + Martingale hybrid approach:





Initial Entry: Determined by the Stochastic indicator





Long signal: %K crosses above %D, and %D > buy zone (default 10)





Short signal: %K crosses below %D, and %D < sell zone (default 90)





Grid Position-Adding: When the price moves unfavorably, positions are added at preset grid intervals





Each additional lot increases by a multiplier (default 1.52)





Grid spacing adjusts dynamically according to the number of orders and price level





Take Profit Closing: When all positions in the same direction are profitable, they are closed once the target is reached





2.2 Grid Spacing Calculation





The strategy’s innovation lies in dynamic grid spacing, which considers:





Price Position Effect

Buy Grid Spacing = (Current Price / Historical High / Price Distance %) ^ Step Power × Base Step

Sell Grid Spacing = (Historical Low / Current Price / Price Distance %) ^ Step Power × Base Step









When the price approaches historical highs/lows, grid spacing narrows → more frequent trades





When the price is far from extremes, grid spacing widens → fewer trades





Step power (default 3.0) amplifies this effect





Order Quantity Effect

Actual Grid Spacing = Base Grid Step × (Grid Power - Price Power) ^ (Order Count × Opposite Side Coefficient) + Additional Step









As the number of orders increases, grid spacing gradually widens





Considers opposite-side positions to prevent excessive scaling in extreme conditions





2.3 Lot Calculation

Base Lot

Buy Base Lot = (Account Balance / BaseLotPercent / 1000) / (Current Price / Historical High / Price Multiplier %) ^ Lot Power + 0.01

Sell Base Lot = (Account Balance / BaseLotPercent / 1000) / (Historical Low / Current Price / Price Multiplier %) ^ Lot Power + 0.01









Base lot is proportional to account balance





Lot size decreases when price approaches extremes → risk control





Lot adjustments are smoothed using a power function





Position-Adding Lot (Martingale)





Initial Phase (first N orders): Base Lot × Initial Phase Multiplier (default 1.0)





Flexible Martingale Phase:





Opposite side strong: Previous Lot × Lot Multiplier × Opposite Side Multiplier (default 1.15)





Opposite side weak: Previous Lot × Lot Multiplier





2.4 Flexible Martingale Mechanism





The strategy uses three Martingale approaches based on counterparty positions:





Case 1: Initial Phase (Order Count ≤ Initial Threshold)





Use slower grid spacing (Initial Grid Slow × Base Grid Step)





Smaller lot multiplier (default 1.0)





Suitable for small fluctuations at market opening





Case 2: Opposite Side Strong (Opposite Lot ≥ Own Lot × Split Multiplier)





Narrower grid spacing (Opposite Side Step Discount, default 0.8)





Increased lot size (Opposite Side Multiplier, default 1.15)





Quickly balance positions and reduce risk exposure





Case 3: Opposite Side Weak (Opposite Lot < Own Lot × Split Multiplier)





Wider grid spacing (Split Threshold Offset, default 3.0)





Normal lot multiplier for continued scaling in favorable direction





2.5 Take Profit Mechanism

Buy TP Price = Last Buy Price + (Buy Order Count × TakeProfitPoints × Point Value)

Sell TP Price = Last Sell Price - (Sell Order Count × TakeProfitPoints × Point Value)









More orders → larger TP target





Triggered only when all same-direction positions are profitable





Closes all positions in that direction at once to lock profits





3. Key Parameters

3.1 Price Range





MaxPriceForBuy: 250 → no buys above this price





MinPriceForSell: 90 → no sells below this price





3.2 Base Trading Settings





BaseGridStep: 2.26 (range 2.0–3.8)





BaseLotPercent: 7500 (range 4500–125000)





LotMultiplier: 1.52 (range 1.50–1.75, >1.35)





GridPower: 1.232 (range 1.22–1.24, >1)





3.3 Initial Phase





InitialOrdersThreshold: 2





InitialGridSlow: 2.1





FirstPhaseMultiplier: 1.0





3.4 Flexible Martingale





AdditionalStep: 2.0





OppositeSideCoefficient: 2.2





OppositeSidePercent: 0.5





SplitThresholdOffset: 3.0





OppositeSideStepDiscount: 0.8





OppositeSideMultiplier: 1.15





3.5 Take Profit





TakeProfitPoints: 16 (recommended 10–70)





3.6 Limits





BaseLotLimit: 3.7





SplitMultiplier: 1.7





MaxTotalLots: 22 (recommended 6–18)





3.7 Main Unit





PriceDistancePercent: 0.7





PriceMultiplierPercent: 0.7





StepPowerMultiplier: 3.0





LotPowerMultiplier: 1.0





PriceRangePowerPercent: 100





3.8 Stochastic





StochasticPeriodK: 200





StochasticPeriodD: 20





StochasticSlowing: 20





StochasticBuyZone: 10





StochasticSellZone: 90





4. Risk Control





Only trade within preset price range





BaseLotLimit: restrict single-side lots relative to counterparty





MaxTotalLots: restrict total lots to prevent excessive scaling





PositionExpirationHours: 72000 → auto-close expired positions





Hedging account required





5. Trading Flow

5.1 Initialization





Verify account type (must be Hedging)





Initialize trading objects and indicators





Calculate base grid step and TP points





Create Stochastic indicator handle





5.2 Tick Handling





Check expired positions





Compute dynamic parameters (grid spacing, base lot)





Count current positions (long/short lots, orders, P/L)





Grid position-adding logic





Initial entry check via Stochastic signal





Take profit check





5.3 Trading Events





OnTradeTransaction: update last open price and lot





Reset variables when all positions closed





6. Strategy Advantages





Dual-Directional Profit





Smart Parameter Adjustment





Controllable Risk





Flexible Martingale





Fully Automated Execution





7. Usage Notes





⚠️ Must use a Hedging account





Adjust grid step, base lot %, and total lots according to volatility and account size





Test on demo accounts before live trading





Monitor total lots, price extremes, margin usage, and Stochastic signals





8. Technical Implementation

8.1 Key Functions





TotalPositions(), LotCheck(), RefreshRates(), iStochasticGet(), CloseAllBuy() / CloseAllSell()





8.2 Precision Handling





Automatically adjusts point values for 3- or 5-digit symbols





Normalizes lots according to broker requirements





9. Summary





This strategy is a highly intelligent dual-direction Martingale grid system, dynamically adjusting grid spacing and lot size to manage risk while aiming for stable profits. It is especially suited for sideways markets.





Key Advantages:





Smart dynamic parameter adjustment





Comprehensive risk control





Flexible Martingale strategy





Fully automated trading





Suitable For:





Sideways/oscillating markets





Hedging accounts





Traders with sufficient funds





Investors who can tolerate some drawdown





Strategy Version: 1.001

Document Updated: 2024