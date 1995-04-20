Opening Gaps Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT4

Opening Gaps and Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT4

The Opening Gaps and Breaker Block ICT Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to identify daily market gaps that function as dynamic support and resistance zones. This indicator is especially effective for spotting critical price areas where potential reversals or continuations may occur.

Support gaps are displayed with green markers, while red markers represent resistance gaps. When price breaks through one of these zones and forms a Breaker Block—where previous support turns into resistance or resistance becomes support—the zone changes to blue, indicating a clear shift in market structure.

 

Key Features of the Opening Gaps and Breaker Block Indicator

Below is an overview of the main characteristics of this ICT-based indicator:

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money Concepts

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation & Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities

 

How the Indicator Works

The Opening Gaps and Breaker Block Indicator detects price gaps that occur due to high-impact economic news, increased volatility, or sudden changes in market sentiment. These gaps often highlight areas of imbalance, offering traders valuable insight into future price behavior.

By combining gap detection with Breaker Block logic, the indicator pinpoints key support and resistance levels. This helps traders enhance entry accuracy, manage risk more effectively, and align their trades with institutional price behavior.

 

Bullish Market Example

In a bullish scenario, the indicator may mark a resistance gap on the GBP/CHF chart in red. Once price breaks above this zone and holds, the former resistance converts into a Breaker Block and begins acting as support—signaling a bullish shift in market structure.

 

Bearish Market Example

During a bearish trend, a gap zone can still act as a strong resistance level even if no Breaker Block forms. For instance, on AUD/JPY, price may revisit the identified gap area and get rejected, confirming selling pressure and reinforcing the bearish outlook.

 

Customization Options

Traders can adjust several parameters to tailor the indicator to their strategy:

  • New Day Opening Gap Duration – Defines the time window used to analyze daily gaps
  • New Day Opening Gap Display – Enables or disables the current day’s opening gap
  • New Week Opening Gap Duration – Sets the analysis period for weekly gaps
  • New Week Opening Gap Display – Displays the opening gap at the start of the trading week

 

Final Overview

The Opening Gaps and Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT4 is a powerful tool for identifying price imbalances and structural shifts in the market. By clearly marking high-probability support and resistance zones, it allows traders to make more precise and data-driven trading decisions.

This indicator is particularly valuable for traders who follow ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology and Smart Money Concepts, as it helps refine market analysis and improve overall trade execution.

 


Рекомендуем также
Before
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор Before предсказывает наиболее вероятное краткосрочное движение цен на основе сложных математических расчетов. Большинство стандартных индикаторов, обычно использующихся в торговых стратегиях, основаны на довольно простых расчетах. Это не значит, что в период их создания в мире не было выдающихся математиков. Просто в те времена еще не существовало компьютеров или их мощности не хватало для последовательного проведения сложных математических операций. В наши дни любой смартфон намного
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Delta Fusion Pro – Продвинутая Аналитика Order Flow для Внутридневной Торговли Delta Fusion Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, который раскрывает поток агрессивных ордеров, показывая интенсивность и направление институционального давления в реальном времени. В отличие от традиционных объемных индикаторов, он анализирует дельту между объемами Ask и Bid, чтобы предсказывать развороты, подтверждать тренды и выявлять зоны профессионального интереса. Основные Характеристики Инте
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Эксперты
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
ADM Multiframe
Dmitriy Susloparov
Индикаторы
ADM Oscillator Multiframe В отличие от классического индикатора " Average Direction Movement index " этот индикатор показывает непосредственно разность значений +DI и -DI . Когда +DI больше -DI реультат выше нуля и наоборот. Это более наглядно и кроме того позволяет ясно видеть взаимодействие показаний индикатора для разных таймфреймов. Здесь также использована авторская технология, позволяющая видеть разные таймфреймы одновременно в едином масштабе времени. Например, для таймфрейма М5 линия и
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет сигналы дивергенции - расхождения пиков цены и показаний осцилятора MACD. Сигналы отображаются стрелками в дополнительном окне и сопровождаются сообщениями во всплывающем окне, на электронную почту и на мобильное устройство.  Параметры индикатора MacdFast , MacdSlow , MacdSignal , MacdPrice - параметры индикатора MACD PeakPoints - количество точек для определения пиков; PeakDistance - минимальное расстояние между соседними пиками deltaPrice,deltaOscillator - минимальные отк
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Индикаторы
Индикатор LineMagnit для MT4 - высокоточный индикатор, который строит уровни поддержки и сопротивления, притягивающие к себе цену по принципу магнита. Это позволяет трейдеру легко определить наиболее вероятные точки входа и выхода из рынка, а также определить направление сил в рынке так как уровни строятся на основе вливаний капитала в инструмент. Индикатор LineMagnit   оснащен интуитивно понятным графическим интерфейсом, который позволяет быстро находить и анализировать уровни поддержки и сопро
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Эксперты
Свойства стратегии Обработка добавочных сигналов входа  AI обучение по истории Поведение следующего сигнала в том же направлении - добавляет к выигрышной позиции Поведение сигнала в следующем противоположном направлении - Уменьшает позицию Объем торговли  по умолчанию Процент торговли на вашем счете. Значения в процентах показывают, какая часть средств на счете используется для покрытия необходимой маржи. Максимальное количество открытых лотов - 20 Количество входных лотов для новой позиции -
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Индикаторы
PABT Pattern Indicator - это классическая реализация одного из сигнальных паттернов.  Логика индикатора заключается в том, что он определяет ситуации в которых максимум и минимум сигнального бара находится в пределах максимума и минимума предыдущего бара, тем самым показывает разворот тренда. Для сигнала на покупку сигнальный бар закрывается выше цены открытия, для сигнала на продажу сигнальный бар закрывается ниже цены открытия, предыдущий бар соответственно противоположного сигнальному типа. В
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Prophet - индикатор тренда. Показывает направление точек разворота. Можно использовать с оптимальным коэффициентом риска к прибыли.  Стрелками показывает благоприятные моменты и направления для входа в рынок. Использует один параметр для настройки (регулировать от 1 до 3). Вероятность успешного тренда очень высока.При работе тейк-профит значительно больше стоп-лосса! Работает на всех валютных парах и на всех таймфреймах.
Diamond Grail
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Универсальный индикатор    Diamond Grail   который получил такое название не так просто! Индикатор тестировался больше года нашими специалистами! Один из лучших стрелочных индикаторов, который идеально подходит для бинарных опционов и Форекс, Если торговать по бинарным опционам лучший регтайм для него от 3 минут максимум 5 минут Стрелка появляется на предыдущей свечи. Если торговать на форекс то время открытие от свечи до свечи  Результат на форекс От 40  До 1324 пи псов! Доходность  Diamond Gra
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Forex Gump Trend - универсальный индикатор для высокоэффективного определения направления тренда. Если Вы будете правильно определять тренд, это 95% успеха в торговле, потому что Вы сможете открывать сделки в направлении движения цены и получать от этого выгоду. Индикатор Forex Gump Trend помогает трейдерам с высокой степенью эффективности определять текущее направление тренда, а так же моменты разворота тренда. Направление тренда показывается цветными линиями на графике, а точки разворота трен
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Индикаторы
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Индикаторы
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Easy Trade indicator
Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
Индикаторы
Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
UTBot with HTS filter
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Индикаторы
Advanced UT Bot & HTS Indicator This indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines two methods: UT Bot and HTS (Higher Timeframe Smoothing) , to generate accurate buy and sell signals. 1. Indicator Structure Works within the main chart window and utilizes 11 buffers to store various data points, including arrows (buy/sell signals) and bands from both UT Bot and HTS systems. Uses colored arrows to represent different trading conditions: Blue arrows : Normal buy signals. Red arro
Pipwise EAs Smart Round Levels
Ben Hebblethwaite
Индикаторы
Upgrade your charts instantly. Smart Round Levels draws powerful .00 and .50 round-number zones automatically on  any forex pair — including  JPY pairs  like USDJPY — and features a dynamic  live price tracker  that follows price in real time. Features: • Automatic round-number detection (.00 & .50) • Auto-adjusts for JPY and non-JPY pairs • Perfect precision with customizable spacing & scale • Fully customizable colors, line widths, font sizes • Real-time yellow price label tha
Elliott Wave Ind
Mikita Borys
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Преимущество, которого вам не хватает, чтобы стать профессионалом. Следуйте за пошаговой системой, которая обнаруживает самые мощные движения! Изучите рыночные модели, которые дают возможность получить значительную прибыль на основе проверенной и протестированной стратегии. Воспользуйтесь своим важным преимуществом У вас есть доступ к уникальному в своем роде индикатору, который выведет вас на новый уровень! Пишите по всем вопросам в личные сообщения! Преимущества, которые вы получаете Уникальн
Unicorn Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Unicorn Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Unicorn Indicator is a sophisticated and flexible trading tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It is designed to identify and highlight price gaps and Breaker Blocks directly on the chart. A Breaker Block refers to a former Order Block that initially fails but later becomes a strong support or resistance level when the price revisits it. When a Breaker Block aligns with a Fair Value Gap (FVG) , the area is classified as a Unicorn Zone . The indicator visuall
Find and fill Gaps
Leandro Oliveira
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает гэпы на текущем графике при помощи объектов "прямоугольник", а их заполнение обозначается завершением фигуры. Гэпы учитываются по теням. При нахождении гэпа индикатор может отправлять сообщения по электронной почте или push-уведомления. Параметры SizeGAP - размер гэпов для поиска; HGcolor1 - цвет гэпа при восходящем движении; HGcolor2 - цвет гэпа при нисходящем движении; HGstyle - стиль объектов "прямоугольник"; StartCalculationFromBar - количество свечей для расчетов индик
Insides
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Определение рыночного тренда является важной задачей трейдеров. Индикатор Inside реализует усовершенствованный алгоритм для визуализации рыночного тренда. Основной целью индикатора является оценка рынка на мелких таймфреймах (т.е. М1, М5 и М15) для скальпинга. Если вы скальпер и ищете надежный индикатор для улучшения качества вашей торговли, Inside - то, что вам нужно. Индикатор работает в отдельном окне, показывая красные и зеленые бары на гистограмме. Два последовательных зеленый (красных) ба
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Stepping-GBPUSD - работает в полностью автоматическом режиме! Не нужно никаких настроек, можете использовать настройки по умолчанию. Эксперт работает как скальпель при резких движениях цены.  Бот прошел тестирование на реальных тиковых данных с реальным спредом за 19-летний период с 2004 по 2023 год (именно столько тиковой истории доступно на серверах швейцарских брокеров). Он также прошел тест устойчивости Монте-Карло с использованием 5000 циклов моделирования случайной генерации сделок, а та
Gold Scalping Zig Zag Pattern
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
Introducing our state-of-the-art Gold Trading Robot, a revolutionary tool designed to navigate the complexities of the gold market with precision and efficiency. Engineered using advanced algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning techniques, this autonomous software operates tirelessly to capitalize on market fluctuations and deliver optimal trading outcomes. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: The Gold Trading Robot employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze vast amounts of market d
Profit XHunter
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Эксперты
Many traders, especially the beginners, get tired of manual trading and start using robots. Of course, advertising plays a significant role in choosing the algorithm. Often, system and EA vendors hide information about their product until the customer buys it. Profit Hunter EA is no exception, so in our review we will try to find out whether this robot is efficient or you should better search for its counterparts. Profit Hunter EA  A variation of the "martingale" technique used in the EA is a
Great Indicator
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Индикаторы
Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Эксперты
EZ Volchok – полностью автоматический сеточный торговый советник, который входит в сделку в момент разворота тренда. Основой являются авторские индикаторы на основе полос Боллинджера и скользящих средних. В случае если цена будет двигаться в направлении, противоположном направлению сделки, торговлей будет управлять сеточная система.   Преимущества и особенности Полностью автоматизирован и не требует к себе лишнего внимания Подходит для работы с любыми брокерами Минимальный рекомендуемый депозит
RaysFX Candlestick Signals
Davide Rappa
Индикаторы
RaysFX Candlestick Signals RaysFX Candlestick Signals è un potente strumento progettato per migliorare la tua esperienza di trading su MT4. Questo indicatore personalizzato è stato sviluppato con l’obiettivo di fornire segnali di trading precisi e tempestivi basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e l’indicatore RSI. Caratteristiche principali : Segnali di acquisto e vendita : L’indicatore genera segnali di acquisto e vendita basati su specifiche configurazioni di candele e valori dell’i
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Друзья, представляем Вашему вниманию наш новый индикатор Forex Gump Laser. Так как у нас в команде нет дизайнеров, а в основном мы математики, финансисты, программисты и трейдеры, то особых изменений в дизайне индикатора мы не делали. С виду он напоминает привычный Вам Forex Gump. С другой стороны Forex Gump стал уже не просто названием индикатора, это бренд. И мы пытаемся во всех его разновидностях сохранить фирменный стиль. Вся суть индикатора в его алгоритмах работы и формулах, которые отвеча
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за 100% неперерисовывающимся индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI) Классические свечи
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Индикаторы
Top Bottom Tracker - это индикатор, основанный на сложных алгоритмах, которые анализируют рыночную тенденцию и могут определять максимумы и минимумы тренда / Версия для MT5 . Цена будет постепенно увеличиваться, пока не достигнет 500$. Следующая цена --> $99 Особенности Отсутствие перерисовки Индикатор не меняет свои значения при поступлении новых данных Торговые Все пары Форекс Таймфрейм   Все таймфреймы Параметры ==== Конфигурация индикатора ==== Параметр конфигурации // 40 (Чем выше
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
Другие продукты этого автора
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
3 (1)
Индикаторы
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Индикаторы
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв