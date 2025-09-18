One Click Trading – Auto TP SL

Developer TraderLinkz

Version 1.00

Category Utility

What it does

Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders

Sets them once per ticket

Lets you move TP and SL afterward

Works on hedging and netting accounts

Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events

Why you want it

You place faster entries

You get consistent risk and exit targets

You reduce fat finger errors

You keep full manual control

Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL empty when placing orders if you want the preset distances The EA adds TP and SL automatically Move TP and SL whenever you like Open more trades and pending orders The EA sets TP and SL for each new ticket.

TP_Ticks default 500

SL_Ticks default 2000

OnlyCurrentSymbol default false

ManualOnly default true

ShowStatusPanel default true

Manual trades only when ManualOnly is true

All symbols when OnlyCurrentSymbol is false

One time per ticket so no blinking and no fights with your edits

Uses broker tick size per symbol

Respects broker minimum stop distance

EURUSD with tick size 0.00001

500 ticks equals 50 pips

2000 ticks equals 200 pips

XAUUSD with tick size 0.01

500 ticks equals 5.00 price units

2000 ticks equals 20.00 price units

Quick startInputsHow it behavesExamples

Formula

ticks multiplied by tick size equals price distance

Market positions buy and sell

Pending orders buy limit sell limit buy stop sell stop buy stop limit sell stop limit

It does not open trades

It does not manage trailing stops

It does not overwrite both legs once they exist

Open MetaTrader 5

File then Open Data Folder

MQL5 then Experts

Copy the ex5 or mq5

Restart the terminal or refresh the Navigator

Drag the EA onto a chart and allow Algo Trading

Test in Strategy Tester visual mode

Place several market and pending orders without TP and SL

Confirm TP and SL appear once per ticket

Adjust TP_Ticks and SL_Ticks to match your instrument volatility

TP SL keep blinking

You likely used another EA that modifies the same ticket

Run only this EA for the test

TP SL did not appear

Check ManualOnly

Some brokers tag manual orders with a non zero magic

Set ManualOnly to false and try again

Invalid stops error

Your broker minimum stop distance is larger

Increase SL_Ticks or reduce TP_Ticks

What it coversWhat it does not doInstallationBest practiceTroubleshootingStatus panel

Shows positions set and orders set

Shows your current inputs

Toggle with ShowStatusPanel

Quick News Trading with automatic Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), Pending Orders, Limit Orders,

All symbols including Forex indices metals crypto and stocks

No DLL

No WebRequest

Strategy Tester compatible

One Click Trading mq5

Compiled ex5

1.00 first release

Auto TP SL for manual trades and pending orders

One time set per ticket

On chart status

Developer TraderLinkz

MQL5 profile TraderLinkz

Send your broker name symbol and a screenshot of the status panel when asking for help.

CompatibilityFiles includedChange logSupport