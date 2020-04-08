Breakout Vector MTF Indicator

Launch Offer: Currently available for $69. The price will increase to $99 after the first 50 downloads to limit the user base.


Breakout Vector MTF Indicator with Alert

The Institutional Roadmap for MetaTrader 5

Most traders struggle because they focus too closely on lower timeframes. They scalp the M5 chart, unaware that they are buying directly into a Weekly Resistance or selling into a Monthly Low. This lack of context is a primary cause of failed trades.

The Breakout Vector MTF Indicator solves this by acting as a multi-timeframe radar. It automatically projects critical institutional levels—Daily, Weekly, and Monthly ranges—directly onto your chart. This ensures you always trade in alignment with the broader market structure.


The Logic: Range Expansion Principle

This tool is built on the concept that volatility cycles are predictable. The range of the previous period dictates the magnitude of the current move.

The indicator uses this logic to mathematically calculate “Vectors” and answer three critical questions:

  1. Where is the Breakout? (Previous High/Low)
  2. Where is the Trap? (False Breakout Zones)
  3. Where is the Target? (Statistical Exhaustion Levels)


    Key Features

    Automated Risk-Reward Projection Eliminate the guesswork of placing profit targets. The indicator draws a mathematical 1:2 Risk-to-Reward setup based on the previous day's volatility.

    • Entry Lines: Marks the breakout trigger at the previous range high/low.

    • Stop Loss Zones: Automatically calculated at 20% inside the range.

    • Take Profit Targets: Projected at 40% expansion outside the range.


    Multi-Timeframe Overlay (MTF) Monitor the entire market hierarchy without switching charts.

    • Daily Levels: Ideal for intraday scalping entries.

    • Weekly Levels: Critical for identifying swing trade support and resistance.

    • Monthly Levels: Essential for positional traders to see the macro trend.


    Time Frame for Chart Display

    • Best time frame to apply M15


    Institutional Pivot Points (Weighted) While the range lines identify Trends, the built-in Pivot System identifies Reversals.

    • Includes R3 and S3 Zones: The statistical extremes where price is likely to reverse (Mean Reversion).

    • Select between Classic or Weighted calculation modes.


    Passive Alerts (Mobile and Desktop) You don't need to sit and stare at the screen, and you don't need to draw manual alerts.

    • Pre-Coded Intelligence: The indicator already knows where the important levels are.

    • One-Time Setup: Just enter your MetaQuotes ID in your MT5 settings once (on MT5 mobile app). The indicator will automatically push notifications to your mobile phone the moment price hits a Daily Breakout, Weekly High, or Pivot Level.

    • Mobile Push Notifications: Receive immediate alerts on your phone via the MetaTrader mobile app when price hits a key level.

    • Desktop Alerts: Pop-up notifications ensure you never miss a setup while working on your PC.

    • True Freedom: Go to the gym or spend time with family. Your phone will tell you when to trade.


    HOW TO TRADE IT

    Strategy A: The Momentum Breakout (Scalper/Day Trader)

    1. Wait for price to break the Daily High (Black Line).

    2. Target the Blue Expansion Line (The Vector Target).

    3. Place Stop Loss at the Red Dotted Line.


    Strategy B: The Confluence Rejection (Swing Trader)

    1. Look for price to approach a Weekly or Monthly line.

    2. If price also hits a Pivot R3/S3 at the same time, look for a Reversal.

    3. These “double-barrier” levels often cause massive market reactions.


    Parameters/Inputs

    • Show_Daily / Weekly / Monthly: Enable or disable specific timeframes to keep your chart clean.

    • Pivot_Type: Select between Classic or Weighted pivot calculations.

    • Colors and Width: Fully customizable visual settings to match your chart background.

    • Alert Settings: Toggle alerts on or off for specific timeframes (e.g., enable only Weekly alerts).


    Why Choose Breakout Vector MTF

    Professional trading requires efficiency. Instead of spending time manually calculating and drawing levels, this tool provides an instant, institutional-grade map of the market. It allows you to focus on execution rather than analysis, and institutional-grade map ready in 1 second.

    Trade the Vector. Respect the Range.




    Рекомендуем также
    Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
    Ku Chuan Lien
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Простая, но эффектиная система для определения форекс-тренда. Представляет собой два индикатора в одном: Heiken Ashi и Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average (сглаженная скользящая средняя). Heiken Ashi (HA) и Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) рассчитываются в рамках одного события с необходимыми буферами и циклом, повышая скорость их работы, улучшая оптимизацию и эффективность . По вашему выбору на графике могут отображаться одновременно оба индикатра или только один. Входные параметры Display Heiken As
    Noize Absorption Index
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Индикаторы
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
    Owl Smart Levels MT5
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.03 (32)
    Индикаторы
    Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
    HMA Trend Professional MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.25 (4)
    Индикаторы
    Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
    Your Trend Friend
    Luigi Nunes Labigalini
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
    Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
    Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
    Индикаторы
    STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
    PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.84 (556)
    Индикаторы
    Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
    Volality Index Scalper
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
    Trend Monitor MT5
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Наилучшие результаты получаются, если использовать индикатор на двух таймфреймах, например: M30 - индикатор показывает основную
    Day Trading Indicator MT5
    Yan Zhen Du
    Индикаторы
    This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
    Riko Trend mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
    Candle Display AG MT5
    Alan Gasperi
    Индикаторы
    Candle Display AG MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Candle Display AG MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe visual indicator that displays higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to analyze market structure and candle patterns from higher timeframes without switching charts — giving you clearer, faster and more precise trade confirmations.  -  Main Features  Multi-Timeframe Visualization – display candles from any timeframe (e.g. show H4 candles while trading on
    RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
    Kulvinder Singh
    Индикаторы
    RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
    Cobra Arrow
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Индикаторы
    The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
    Drawdown indicator
    Pascal Marmugi
    Индикаторы
    # DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
    KT Supply and Demand MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор KT Supply and Demand определяет и отображает ключевые зоны предложения и спроса. Он делает это, анализируя экстремумы цены и применяя мульти-таймфреймовый анализ, поэтому на графике остаются только действительно важные области. Такой продвинутый подход помогает выделить участки, где цена с высокой вероятностью развернётся, поскольку именно там недавно сложился серьёзный дисбаланс между покупателями и продавцами. Особенности Точная аналитика: Усиленный алгоритм точно находит самые важ
    Max Min Delta Indicator
    TitanScalper
    Индикаторы
    Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
    US30NinjaMT5
    Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
    Индикаторы
    US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
    Mine Farm
    Maryna Kauzova
    Эксперты
    Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
    Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
    Reza Aghajanpour
    5 (8)
    Индикаторы
    **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
    Candle Fusion Pro
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    Индикаторы
    Candle Fusion Pro — Распознавание свечных моделей + Фильтр тренда + Фильтр импульса (без перерисовки) Обнаруживайте мощные свечные модели и подтверждайте их силу с помощью анализа тренда и импульса в реальном времени. Candle Fusion Pro — это идеальный визуальный инструмент для трейдеров, полагающихся на точность Price Action , структуру тренда и многоуровневое подтверждение . Основные функции Сигналы на основе паттернов : Обнаруживает более 10 продвинутых японских моделей , включая: Падающие з
    SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
    Aleksandr Tyunev
    Индикаторы
    SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 4 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
    Antique Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
    Magic Finger Singal
    Hui Zhao
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
    AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Индикаторы
    Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
    Long island reversal MT5
    Dmitry Fedoseev
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор паттерна 31 ("Длинный остров") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Второй гэп в обратном направлении. Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки   Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) GapSize - Минимальный размер гэпа в пунктах ArrowType - Значок: от 1 до 17 ArrowVShift - Сдвиг значков по вертикали в пунктах   ShowLevels - Показывать уровни ColUp - Цвет линий вверх ColDn -
    Terra Infinity
    Ivan Simonika
    Индикаторы
    Terra Infinity — индикатор флета. Эта улучшенная версия индикатора CalcFlat имеет три дополнительные линии, значительно повышающие его эффективность. В отличие от своего предшественника с двумя статическими уровнями, Terra Infinity добавляет три динамические линии над основной гистограммой, которые интерпретируются следующим образом: базовая сигнальная линия, минимальная сигнальная линия, максимальная сигнальная линия. Эти линии формируются с помощью дополнительного параметра Avg, представляю
    Ask Candles Indicator coloured
    Thomas Tiozzo
    Индикаторы
    Are you tired of the uncertainty that arises when your orders fail to stop at a specific line due to the spread? Look no further! Introducing our  indicator that plots candlesticks based on the Ask price instead of the traditional bid-based chart commonly used in MQL4. With this indicator, you can say goodbye to the frustrations caused by the bid-based chart, as it provides you with a more accurate representation of market movements. By utilizing the Ask price, which represents the price at whic
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.66 (56)
    Индикаторы
    Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Индикаторы
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Индикаторы
    Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Индикаторы
    ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    Индикаторы
    АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Индикаторы
    FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Индикаторы
    Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.31 (26)
    Индикаторы
    Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Индикаторы
    Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (12)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Индикаторы
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    FX Volume MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.79 (24)
    Индикаторы
    FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
    Matreshka
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (33)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Индикаторы
    Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Индикаторы
    TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Индикаторы
    Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (17)
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.47 (136)
    Индикаторы
    Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Индикаторы
    Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Индикаторы
    Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
    Shock Pullback
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
    Orderflow Scalp Pro
    TitanScalper
    Индикаторы
    Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
    CRT Liquidity Pro
    Juan Pablo Castro Forero
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    Беспокоитесь о следующей сделке? Устали не знать, работает ли ваша стратегия? С CRT Liquidity Pro вы торгуете с реальными статистическими данными, а не эмоциями. Знайте свои вероятности, отслеживайте свою производительность и торгуйте уверенно — на основе "Силы 3", умного обнаружения ликвидности и подтверждений CRT. Хотите увидеть реальность стратегии CRT Liquidity? После покупки свяжитесь с нами , и мы предоставим вам один из наших других продуктов бесплатно. Ознакомьтесь с нашими другими про
    UEX Pure USD Euro Index
    Yohana Parmi
    Индикаторы
    * В связи с достоверностью данных по всем основным валютам, рекомендуется использовать графики в режиме реального времени. Что такое UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Описание на английском языке:    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 Откройте для себя реальный пульс рынка Форекс с Pure USD & Euro Index — инновационным индикатором, который действительно выявляет скрытые сильные и слабые стороны двух самых влиятельных валют мира. Вместо того, чтобы полагаться на одну пару, например, EURU
    FootprintOrderflow
    Jingfeng Luo
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
    Другие продукты этого автора
    RVFL Indicator One Candle Strategy
    Ravi Gurung
    Индикаторы
    UPGRADE AVAILABLE: Tired of manual trading? I just released the Automated MTF Version with Mobile Alerts and Auto-Targets. Get the Pro Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159350 Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) One Candle Strategy Stop waking up at 3 AM to draw lines manually. Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) is the professional visual tool for the popular “One Candle” and “Daily Breakout” strategies used by institutional traders. If you are trading the famous Daily High
    FREE
    Range Vector Fibo Logic
    Ravi Gurung
    Эксперты
    Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв