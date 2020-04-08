Breakout Vector MTF Indicator

Launch Offer: Currently available for $69. The price will increase to $99 after the first 50 downloads to limit the user base.


Breakout Vector MTF Indicator with Alert

The Institutional Roadmap for MetaTrader 5

Most traders struggle because they focus too closely on lower timeframes. They scalp the M5 chart, unaware that they are buying directly into a Weekly Resistance or selling into a Monthly Low. This lack of context is a primary cause of failed trades.

The Breakout Vector MTF Indicator solves this by acting as a multi-timeframe radar. It automatically projects critical institutional levels—Daily, Weekly, and Monthly ranges—directly onto your chart. This ensures you always trade in alignment with the broader market structure.


The Logic: Range Expansion Principle

This tool is built on the concept that volatility cycles are predictable. The range of the previous period dictates the magnitude of the current move.

The indicator uses this logic to mathematically calculate “Vectors” and answer three critical questions:

  1. Where is the Breakout? (Previous High/Low)
  2. Where is the Trap? (False Breakout Zones)
  3. Where is the Target? (Statistical Exhaustion Levels)


    Key Features

    Automated Risk-Reward Projection Eliminate the guesswork of placing profit targets. The indicator draws a mathematical 1:2 Risk-to-Reward setup based on the previous day's volatility.

    • Entry Lines: Marks the breakout trigger at the previous range high/low.

    • Stop Loss Zones: Automatically calculated at 20% inside the range.

    • Take Profit Targets: Projected at 40% expansion outside the range.


    Multi-Timeframe Overlay (MTF) Monitor the entire market hierarchy without switching charts.

    • Daily Levels: Ideal for intraday scalping entries.

    • Weekly Levels: Critical for identifying swing trade support and resistance.

    • Monthly Levels: Essential for positional traders to see the macro trend.


    Time Frame for Chart Display

    • Best time frame to apply M15


    Institutional Pivot Points (Weighted) While the range lines identify Trends, the built-in Pivot System identifies Reversals.

    • Includes R3 and S3 Zones: The statistical extremes where price is likely to reverse (Mean Reversion).

    • Select between Classic or Weighted calculation modes.


    Passive Alerts (Mobile and Desktop) You don't need to sit and stare at the screen, and you don't need to draw manual alerts.

    • Pre-Coded Intelligence: The indicator already knows where the important levels are.

    • One-Time Setup: Just enter your MetaQuotes ID in your MT5 settings once (on MT5 mobile app). The indicator will automatically push notifications to your mobile phone the moment price hits a Daily Breakout, Weekly High, or Pivot Level.

    • Mobile Push Notifications: Receive immediate alerts on your phone via the MetaTrader mobile app when price hits a key level.

    • Desktop Alerts: Pop-up notifications ensure you never miss a setup while working on your PC.

    • True Freedom: Go to the gym or spend time with family. Your phone will tell you when to trade.


    HOW TO TRADE IT

    Strategy A: The Momentum Breakout (Scalper/Day Trader)

    1. Wait for price to break the Daily High (Black Line).

    2. Target the Blue Expansion Line (The Vector Target).

    3. Place Stop Loss at the Red Dotted Line.


    Strategy B: The Confluence Rejection (Swing Trader)

    1. Look for price to approach a Weekly or Monthly line.

    2. If price also hits a Pivot R3/S3 at the same time, look for a Reversal.

    3. These “double-barrier” levels often cause massive market reactions.


    Parameters/Inputs

    • Show_Daily / Weekly / Monthly: Enable or disable specific timeframes to keep your chart clean.

    • Pivot_Type: Select between Classic or Weighted pivot calculations.

    • Colors and Width: Fully customizable visual settings to match your chart background.

    • Alert Settings: Toggle alerts on or off for specific timeframes (e.g., enable only Weekly alerts).


    Why Choose Breakout Vector MTF

    Professional trading requires efficiency. Instead of spending time manually calculating and drawing levels, this tool provides an instant, institutional-grade map of the market. It allows you to focus on execution rather than analysis, and institutional-grade map ready in 1 second.

    Trade the Vector. Respect the Range.




