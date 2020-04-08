Launch Offer: Currently available for $69. The price will increase to $99 after the first 50 downloads to limit the user base.



Breakout Vector MTF Indicator with Alert

The Institutional Roadmap for MetaTrader 5

Most traders struggle because they focus too closely on lower timeframes. They scalp the M5 chart, unaware that they are buying directly into a Weekly Resistance or selling into a Monthly Low. This lack of context is a primary cause of failed trades.

The Breakout Vector MTF Indicator solves this by acting as a multi-timeframe radar. It automatically projects critical institutional levels—Daily, Weekly, and Monthly ranges—directly onto your chart. This ensures you always trade in alignment with the broader market structure.





The Logic: Range Expansion Principle

This tool is built on the concept that volatility cycles are predictable. The range of the previous period dictates the magnitude of the current move.

The indicator uses this logic to mathematically calculate “Vectors” and answer three critical questions:

Where is the Breakout? (Previous High/Low) Where is the Trap? (False Breakout Zones) Where is the Target? (Statistical Exhaustion Levels)





Key Features

Automated Risk-Reward Projection Eliminate the guesswork of placing profit targets. The indicator draws a mathematical 1:2 Risk-to-Reward setup based on the previous day's volatility.

Entry Lines : Marks the breakout trigger at the previous range high/low.

Stop Loss Zones : Automatically calculated at 20% inside the range.

Take Profit Targets: Projected at 40% expansion outside the range.