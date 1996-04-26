New York AM Session Profile MT4

New York AM Session Profile
NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT5 Version Available


Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook:

MT5 Version:

Indicator Overview

The New York AM Session Profile framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, it transforms the New York AM session into a clean structural framework that allows traders to observe:

  •  Session Opens
  •  Liquidity Sweeps
  •  Equilibrium
  •  Block-to-Block Relationships
  •  Rejection and Distribution Behaviour

directly on a single chart.


The indicator is built entirely around the New York AM session. Its objective is not to generate trading signals, but to help traders study price behaviour, structure, flow, and sequence within a clearly defined session framework.

The trading day is decomposed into 4-hour blocks and projected as dashboard candles beside price, displaying complete OHLC and range information. The same structure is mapped directly onto the chart using vertical period separators and labelled high/low levels, allowing traders to follow the developing session narrative on any execution timeframe.

The core problem it solves is chart fragmentation. Traders who monitor AM-session structure often need to track multiple 4-hour blocks, the AM Open, session equilibrium, and liquidity interactions across several charts and manual drawings. This indicator consolidates the entire New York AM framework into a single clean overlay.

Liquidity sweep behaviour is automatically highlighted. When a 4-hour block sweeps the previous block's high or low and an M5 candle subsequently closes back inside the range, the indicator marks the swept level and prints an "S" to identify the confirmed rejection. Desktop, mobile, and email alerts can be generated upon confirmation.

Two market presets are included:

• FX / Metals / Crypto
  - 1AM ET
  - 5AM ET
  - 9AM ET

• Index (NAS100 / USTEC / US100)
  - 2AM ET
  - 6AM ET
  - 10AM ET

A broker timezone adjustment input allows the session framework to remain aligned across different server times.

This is not a signal indicator. It does not generate buy or sell arrows. It is a structural and educational framework intended for discretionary traders who execute their own models.


Key Features

• New York AM Session displayed as three 4-hour dashboard candles
  (adjustable block count)

• Selectable HTF Power of 3 candle
  (Daily, H4, H1, Weekly)

• Full OHLC projection with connector lines

• AM Open level derived exclusively from the AM session

• AM Session 50% Equilibrium level

• Previous-day overnight reference integration

• Complete 4-hour block framework:
  • Vertical separators
  • High/Low projection lines
  • Adjustable lookback
  • Custom colours
  • Custom widths
  • Custom styles
  • Adjustable label size

• Block-to-block liquidity sweep detection

• Confirmed "S" rejection identification on M5 close

• Desktop alerts

• Mobile push notifications

• Email alerts

• FX / Metals / Crypto preset

• NAS100 / USTEC / US100 preset

• Adjustable broker timezone offset

• Optional modules (disabled by default):
  • Session Boxes
  • PDH / PDL
  • PWH / PWL
  • New York Initial Balance (NY IB High/Low)

• Non-Repainting

• Real-Time Operation

• Multi-Asset Compatible

• Works on Any Symbol

• Works on Any Timeframe


----------------------------------------

Developer Support

New York AM Session Profile is designed, developed, and maintained by Ravi Gurung.

If you have any questions before/after purchasing, need assistance with setup, or require clarification regarding any feature, please send a private message through MQL5.

Every message is personally reviewed and answered directly by the developer.

Your feedback, suggestions, and feature requests are always welcome.


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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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5 (1)
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
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Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
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4.88 (33)
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В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
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Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
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Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
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