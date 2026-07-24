Volatility Regime Monitor MT5

Volatility Regime Monitor is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard for classifying current volatility with transparent, measurable context. It combines ATR, recent bar-range statistics and historical percentiles to show whether the market is compressed, normal or expanding without generating entry signals.

MAIN FEATURES
• ATR and recent range context
• Historical volatility percentile state
• Compression, normal and expansion classification
• Historical regime table
• Transparent thresholds and calculation view
• Multi-page professional dashboard
• Persistent display settings

Use the monitor to compare the current environment with its own history before applying a discretionary strategy. The utility does not open, modify or close trades and does not predict future price movement. Historical classifications are descriptive, not profit guarantees. Results depend on the symbol, timeframe and available broker history.
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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5 (5)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
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Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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