Fundamentals EA

New Year Sales - $88. Usual Price $288

Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of part or all of your capital. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist with trade execution and risk management based on predefined rules. It does not eliminate risk. Users are responsible for configuring risk parameters and ensuring the strategy aligns with their risk tolerance.

Live Signal

About Me

Hi, I’m a quant enthusiast with a deep interest in AI, statistics, and market behavior. I enjoy building systems that turn trading ideas into repeatable, testable rules. This EA was created from the same mindset: reduce emotion, reduce screen time, and improve execution consistency.

I designed this EA because I didn’t want to manually watch charts all day. Instead, I wanted a strategy that can monitor conditions, manage baskets intelligently, and enforce risk rules automatically—exactly the kind of discipline most traders struggle to maintain manually.

What This EA Does

This Expert Advisor is a basket-based strategy built primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) / EURUSD, where volatility and movement structure often create strong opportunities. That said, it is coded to work on other pairs as well (NZDCAD, GBPUSD, etc.), with the key logic adapting to symbol tick size and spreads.

The entry logic combines:

  • RSI timing
  • Volume confirmation (to avoid weak, low-activity entries)
  • Basket management that focuses on controlling exposure rather than chasing random entries

Why It’s Different

Most EAs focus on “one entry → one exit.” Real trading is messier than that. This EA is designed to handle the reality of movement and volatility with basket-level thinking and risk control.

Key strengths:

  •  Basket stop loss cap — the EA will close the entire basket when floating P/L reaches the defined loss limit
  •  Profit lock & pullback protection — helps protect gains once the basket reaches profit threshold
  •  Mild lot progression — more controlled than aggressive martingale
  •  Session control (US Eastern time) — avoids low-quality hours and reduces exposure to unpredictable periods
  •  Spread filter + slippage control — prevents trading during poor execution conditions
  •  On-chart status panel — shows if the bot is Active/Inactive, live basket PnL, and number of open trades

Best Use Case

  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) / EURUSD
  • Works on: Other FX pairs too (results depend on spread/volatility profile)
  • Best environment: stable spreads, reliable broker execution
  • Designed for traders who want: automation + control, not manual babysitting
  • Minimum: $600

Risk Management (Important)

This EA uses virtual basket management, meaning it does not place broker-side TP/SL on each position. It manages risk internally by monitoring total floating P/L and closing baskets based on the configured rules.

This approach gives flexibility and cleaner basket control—but it also means:

  • Your terminal/VPS must stay online for risk rules to run.
  • Execution quality (spread/slippage) matters.

Inputs (Simple Setup)

To keep things clean and beginner-friendly, the EA only exposes the essential controls:

  • Max Spread
  • Slippage
  • Magic Number
  • Trade on Friday (Yes/No)

Everything else is fixed and optimized in the strategy logic for consistency.

Who This EA Is For

If you want an EA that feels like it was built with a quant mindset—structured logic, controlled risk, clean automation—this is for you. It’s meant for traders who value:

  • consistency over hype
  • rules over emotions
  • risk control over “maximum trades”

Recommendation Before Going Live

Always test on:

  1. Strategy Tester (quick validation)
  2. Demo (real-spread and execution behavior)
  3. Small live sizing (real fills + psychology)

 


