- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
168 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
60 (26.32%)
Best trade:
59.03 USD
Worst trade:
-46.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 160.27 USD (42 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-445.63 USD (27 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (146.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.86 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
69.66%
Max deposit load:
0.70%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.78
Long Trades:
84 (36.84%)
Short Trades:
144 (63.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
3.13 USD
Average Profit:
6.91 USD
Average Loss:
-7.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-93.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.85%
Annual Forecast:
46.72%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.05 USD
Maximal:
105.35 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (105.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.37% (10.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|130
|AUDNZD
|30
|AUDCAD
|25
|NZDCAD
|20
|GBPUSD
|14
|XAUUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|411
|AUDNZD
|70
|AUDCAD
|174
|NZDCAD
|118
|GBPUSD
|21
|XAUUSD
|-79
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|338
|AUDCAD
|4.6K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|74
|XAUUSD
|-7.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.03 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 24
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.71 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.72 × 591
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.75 × 146
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.83 × 46
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.92 × 144
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 390
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.95 × 453
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real17
|1.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.13 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.13 × 2066
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.15 × 654
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.17 × 157
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.20 × 439
Live Signal for Fundamentals EA
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
29
96%
228
73%
70%
2.60
3.13
USD
USD
4%
1:500