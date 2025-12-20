SignalsSections
Giam Zhen Rong Colin

Fundamentals EA

Giam Zhen Rong Colin
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
168 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
60 (26.32%)
Best trade:
59.03 USD
Worst trade:
-46.81 USD
Gross Profit:
1 160.27 USD (42 767 pips)
Gross Loss:
-445.63 USD (27 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (146.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
146.86 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
69.66%
Max deposit load:
0.70%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.78
Long Trades:
84 (36.84%)
Short Trades:
144 (63.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
3.13 USD
Average Profit:
6.91 USD
Average Loss:
-7.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-93.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.85%
Annual Forecast:
46.72%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.05 USD
Maximal:
105.35 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (105.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.37% (10.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 130
AUDNZD 30
AUDCAD 25
NZDCAD 20
GBPUSD 14
XAUUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 411
AUDNZD 70
AUDCAD 174
NZDCAD 118
GBPUSD 21
XAUUSD -79
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
AUDNZD 338
AUDCAD 4.6K
NZDCAD 2.9K
GBPUSD 74
XAUUSD -7.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.03 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 24
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.71 × 122
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.71 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.72 × 591
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.83 × 46
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.92 × 144
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 390
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 453
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 7
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.13 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.13 × 2066
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.15 × 654
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.17 × 157
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.20 × 439
100 more...
Live Signal for Fundamentals EA
No reviews
2025.12.24 12:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
