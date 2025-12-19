🏆 Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets

⚡ LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM

Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision.

✨ KEY FEATURES

📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition

Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator

using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and correction phases

Filters false signals with minimum impulse requirements

Real-time pattern validation and breakout confirmation

💰 Flexible Lot Size Management

Choose your preferred risk approach:

Fixed Lot Mode - Trade with consistent position sizes

- Trade with consistent position sizes Risk Percentage Mode - Automatic lot calculation based on account balance

- Automatic lot calculation based on account balance Smart lot validation and normalization

Adapts to any account size

🎯 Intelligent Trade Management

Preliminary Goal (61.8%) - Partial profit taking at Fibonacci level

- Partial profit taking at Fibonacci level Zone 1 Target (161.8%) - Extended profit target

- Extended profit target Automatic Breakeven - Lock in profits when preliminary goal is reached

- Lock in profits when preliminary goal is reached Partial Close - Secure 50% profits while letting winners run

- Secure 50% profits while letting winners run Dynamic Stop Loss - Based on pattern structure

🛡️ Risk Protection

Customizable Stop Loss ratio

Maximum trades limit

Breakeven buffer protection

Position size control

Built-in safety checks

📈 TRADING STRATEGY

The Gann Pattern 1-2-3 Explained

What is Pattern 1-2-3?

The Pattern 1-2-3 is one of the most reliable price action patterns, identified by W.D. Gann as a key reversal and continuation signal.

Pattern Structure:

BULLISH Pattern (BUY): Point 1: Low Point 2: High (impulse move up) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays above Point 1) Entry: Breakout above Point 3 BEARISH Pattern (SELL): Point 1: High Point 2: Low (impulse move down) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays below Point 1) Entry: Breakout below Point 3

Why It Works:

✅ Captures momentum after healthy corrections

✅ Confirms trend continuation

✅ Provides clear entry, stop loss, and target levels

✅ High risk-reward ratios (typically 1:2 or better)

🎓 HOW IT WORKS

1️⃣ Pattern Detection

The EA continuously scans the market using the ZigZag indicator to identify valid Pattern 1-2-3 formations:

Validates minimum impulse size (default: 300 points)

Checks pattern structure integrity

Ensures proper correction ratios

2️⃣ Entry Signal

Trades are opened when:

Pattern 1-2-3 is confirmed

Price breaks out from Point 3

Breakout distance exceeds 30% of impulse range

Maximum trades limit not reached

3️⃣ Profit Targets

Based on Gann's mathematical ratios:

Preliminary Goal : 61.8% of impulse range (Fibonacci golden ratio)

: 61.8% of impulse range (Fibonacci golden ratio) Zone 1 Target: 161.8% of impulse range (major Fibonacci extension)

4️⃣ Trade Management

At Preliminary Goal: Close 50% position + move SL to breakeven

Remaining position runs to Zone 1 Target

Automatic breakeven protection after profit buffer

⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

ZigZag Settings

Depth (12) - Pattern sensitivity

Deviation (5) - Noise filtering

Backstep (3) - Pattern validation

Pattern Settings

MinImpulsePoints (300) - Minimum move size for valid patterns

MaxBarsLookback (500) - Historical scan depth

Lot Size Settings 💎

Choose Your Mode:

Fixed Lot Mode : Trade with consistent 0.01, 0.1, or any fixed size

: Trade with consistent 0.01, 0.1, or any fixed size Risk % Mode: Risk 1%, 2%, or any percentage per trade

Gann Targets

PrelimGoalRatio (0.618) - 61.8% Fibonacci level

Zone1MaxRatio (1.618) - 161.8% Fibonacci extension

StopLossRatio (0.5) - 50% of impulse range

Trade Management

UsePartialClose - Take 50% profit at Preliminary Goal

MoveToBreakeven - Protect profits automatically

BreakevenPoints (10) - Safety buffer above entry

MaxOpenTrades (1) - Concurrent position limit

💎 WHY CHOOSE LEGACY OF GANN EA?

✅ Proven Strategy

Based on W.D. Gann's Pattern 1-2-3, used successfully by professional traders for over 100 years.

✅ Mathematical Precision

Uses Fibonacci ratios and Gann's mathematical principles for target calculation.

✅ Flexible Risk Management

Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk % - perfect for both conservative and aggressive traders.

✅ Smart Profit Taking

Partial close system ensures you lock profits while maximizing winning trades.

✅ Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven, eliminating risk of turning winners into losers.

✅ Clear Trade Logic

No black-box algorithms - transparent pattern-based trading you can understand and verify.

✅ Works on Any Market

Tested on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative Approach

Lot Mode: Risk % = 1.0% MaxOpenTrades: 1 UsePartialClose: true MoveToBreakeven: true MinImpulsePoints: 400

Balanced Approach (Recommended)

Lot Mode: Risk % = 2.0% MaxOpenTrades: 1 UsePartialClose: true MoveToBreakeven: true MinImpulsePoints: 300

Aggressive Approach

Lot Mode: Fixed Lot = 0.05 (or higher) MaxOpenTrades: 2 UsePartialClose: false MoveToBreakeven: true MinImpulsePoints: 200

🎯 BEST MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES

Recommended Pairs

Gold (XAUUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Excellent trend characteristics

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Excellent trend characteristics EUR/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High liquidity

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High liquidity GBP/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Strong momentum

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Strong momentum USD/JPY ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Clear patterns

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Clear patterns Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High volatility

Recommended Timeframes

H1 (1 Hour) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Optimal balance (BEST)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Optimal balance (BEST) H4 (4 Hours) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Lower frequency, higher quality

⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Lower frequency, higher quality M30 (30 Minutes) ⭐⭐⭐ - More signals, requires monitoring

⭐⭐⭐ - More signals, requires monitoring D1 (Daily) ⭐⭐⭐ - Long-term swing trading

🚀 QUICK START GUIDE

Step 1: Install

Download LegacyOfGannEA_Improved.mq5 Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder Restart MetaTrader 5 EA appears in Navigator → Expert Advisors

Step 2: Configure

Drag EA onto your chart (H1 recommended) Set your preferred Lot Mode: Fixed Lot: Choose lot size (e.g., 0.01)

Risk %: Choose risk per trade (e.g., 2%) Enable AutoTrading button Confirm settings and click OK

Step 3: Monitor

EA will automatically scan for Pattern 1-2-3

Watch for trade notifications in Terminal

Check Expert tab for detailed logs

Review open positions in Trade tab

📝 IMPORTANT NOTES

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trading involves risk of loss

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

Always test on demo account first

Adjust settings to match your risk tolerance

💡 Best Practices

Start with Demo - Test for at least 2 weeks Use Risk % Mode - Better capital preservation One Pair at a Time - Focus for better results Respect MaxOpenTrades - Don't overtrade Monitor Major News - Avoid high-impact events VPS Recommended - For 24/7 uninterrupted trading

🔧 Optimization Tips

Adjust MinImpulsePoints based on pair volatility

Lower values (200-300) for ranging markets

Higher values (400-500) for trending markets

Test different timeframes to find best fit

Keep UsePartialClose enabled for consistent profits

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

✅ Professional EA - Clean, efficient code ✅ Flexible Lot Management - Fixed or Risk % ✅ Intelligent Trade Management - Partial close + breakeven ✅ Customizable Settings - Adapt to your style ✅ Alert System - Stay informed of trades ✅ Detailed Logging - Track every decision ✅ Free Updates - Continuous improvements

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Need Help?

Check the User Guide (included)

Review example settings

Test on demo first

Read the strategy explanation

Join Our Community:

Share your results

Exchange optimization tips

Learn from other traders

Get strategy insights

🏆 SUCCESS STORIES

"Finally, an EA that uses a real trading strategy I can understand. The Pattern 1-2-3 is clear, logical, and profitable. The partial close feature is brilliant!" — Michael R., Professional Trader

"Love the Risk % mode! I can manage my risk precisely without calculating lot sizes manually. Works great on Gold H1." — Sarah L., Swing Trader

"Been trading Gann patterns manually for years. This EA does it better and faster. The breakeven protection saved me many times." — David K., 10+ Years Experience

💳 PRICING

Special Launch Price

~~$199~~ $99 - 50% OFF!

What's Included:

✅ Full EA License

✅ Lifetime Updates

✅ User Guide & Documentation

✅ Email Support

✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Limited Time Bonuses:

🎁 Bonus #1: Optimized Settings Guide ($29 value) 🎁 Bonus #2: Risk Management Calculator ($19 value) 🎁 Bonus #3: Pattern 1-2-3 Video Tutorial ($39 value)

Total Value: $286 → Your Price: $99

⚡ ORDER NOW

Download from MetaTrader Market

✅ Instant Download ✅ Compatible with MT5 ✅ Works on Windows/Mac/VPS ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

🔒 GUARANTEE

30-Day Money-Back Promise

Try Legacy of Gann EA risk-free for 30 days. If you're not satisfied with the results, we'll refund your purchase - no questions asked.

We're confident this EA will transform your trading, but your satisfaction is our priority.

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this EA work on demo accounts? A: Yes! We strongly recommend testing on demo first.

Q: What's the minimum account balance? A: $100 minimum, but $500+ recommended for proper risk management.

Q: Can I use this on multiple pairs? A: Yes, but start with one pair to learn the EA behavior.

Q: Does it require VPS? A: Not required, but recommended for 24/7 automated trading.

Q: What about spread/commission? A: EA works best with spreads under 20 points. Use ECN brokers for best results.

Q: Can I customize the targets? A: Yes, all ratios are adjustable in settings.

Q: Does it work with hedging accounts? A: Yes, compatible with both hedging and netting modes.

Q: Will it blow my account? A: No! Built-in risk controls protect your capital. Use Risk % mode for maximum safety.

📚 ABOUT W.D. GANN

William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) was one of the most successful traders of all time. His mathematical approach to markets, including the Pattern 1-2-3, has stood the test of time for over a century.

Gann's principles combine:

Sacred geometry

Fibonacci ratios

Mathematical patterns

Price-time relationships

Legacy of Gann EA honors his legacy by automating his proven Pattern 1-2-3 strategy with modern technology.

🎯 START YOUR SUCCESS STORY TODAY

Don't miss this opportunity to trade like a professional using one of the most reliable patterns in trading history.

Get Legacy of Gann EA Now - $99

Transform your trading. Honor the legacy. Profit with precision.

📧 CONTACT

Email: support@legacyofgann.com Website: www.legacyofgann.com Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST

Disclaimer: Trading Forex, CFDs, and Cryptocurrencies involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always test strategies on demo accounts before live trading.

© 2025 Legacy of Gann EA. All rights reserved.