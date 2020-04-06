Legacy of Gann EA

⚡ LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM

🏆 Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets

Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision.

✨ KEY FEATURES

📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition

  • Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator
  • Identifies impulse moves and correction phases
  • Filters false signals with minimum impulse requirements
  • Real-time pattern validation and breakout confirmation

💰 Flexible Lot Size Management

Choose your preferred risk approach:

  • Fixed Lot Mode - Trade with consistent position sizes
  • Risk Percentage Mode - Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
  • Smart lot validation and normalization
  • Adapts to any account size

🎯 Intelligent Trade Management

  • Preliminary Goal (61.8%) - Partial profit taking at Fibonacci level
  • Zone 1 Target (161.8%) - Extended profit target
  • Automatic Breakeven - Lock in profits when preliminary goal is reached
  • Partial Close - Secure 50% profits while letting winners run
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - Based on pattern structure

🛡️ Risk Protection

  • Customizable Stop Loss ratio
  • Maximum trades limit
  • Breakeven buffer protection
  • Position size control
  • Built-in safety checks

📈 TRADING STRATEGY

The Gann Pattern 1-2-3 Explained

What is Pattern 1-2-3?

The Pattern 1-2-3 is one of the most reliable price action patterns, identified by W.D. Gann as a key reversal and continuation signal.

Pattern Structure:

BULLISH Pattern (BUY): Point 1: Low Point 2: High (impulse move up) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays above Point 1) Entry: Breakout above Point 3 BEARISH Pattern (SELL): Point 1: High Point 2: Low (impulse move down) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays below Point 1) Entry: Breakout below Point 3

Why It Works:

  • ✅ Captures momentum after healthy corrections
  • ✅ Confirms trend continuation
  • ✅ Provides clear entry, stop loss, and target levels
  • ✅ High risk-reward ratios (typically 1:2 or better)

🎓 HOW IT WORKS

1️⃣ Pattern Detection

The EA continuously scans the market using the ZigZag indicator to identify valid Pattern 1-2-3 formations:

  • Validates minimum impulse size (default: 300 points)
  • Checks pattern structure integrity
  • Ensures proper correction ratios

2️⃣ Entry Signal

Trades are opened when:

  • Pattern 1-2-3 is confirmed
  • Price breaks out from Point 3
  • Breakout distance exceeds 30% of impulse range
  • Maximum trades limit not reached

3️⃣ Profit Targets

Based on Gann's mathematical ratios:

  • Preliminary Goal: 61.8% of impulse range (Fibonacci golden ratio)
  • Zone 1 Target: 161.8% of impulse range (major Fibonacci extension)

4️⃣ Trade Management

  • At Preliminary Goal: Close 50% position + move SL to breakeven
  • Remaining position runs to Zone 1 Target
  • Automatic breakeven protection after profit buffer

⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

ZigZag Settings

  • Depth (12) - Pattern sensitivity
  • Deviation (5) - Noise filtering
  • Backstep (3) - Pattern validation

Pattern Settings

  • MinImpulsePoints (300) - Minimum move size for valid patterns
  • MaxBarsLookback (500) - Historical scan depth

Lot Size Settings 💎

Choose Your Mode:

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Trade with consistent 0.01, 0.1, or any fixed size
  • Risk % Mode: Risk 1%, 2%, or any percentage per trade

Gann Targets

  • PrelimGoalRatio (0.618) - 61.8% Fibonacci level
  • Zone1MaxRatio (1.618) - 161.8% Fibonacci extension
  • StopLossRatio (0.5) - 50% of impulse range

Trade Management

  • UsePartialClose - Take 50% profit at Preliminary Goal
  • MoveToBreakeven - Protect profits automatically
  • BreakevenPoints (10) - Safety buffer above entry
  • MaxOpenTrades (1) - Concurrent position limit

💎 WHY CHOOSE LEGACY OF GANN EA?

Proven Strategy

Based on W.D. Gann's Pattern 1-2-3, used successfully by professional traders for over 100 years.

Mathematical Precision

Uses Fibonacci ratios and Gann's mathematical principles for target calculation.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk % - perfect for both conservative and aggressive traders.

Smart Profit Taking

Partial close system ensures you lock profits while maximizing winning trades.

Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven, eliminating risk of turning winners into losers.

Clear Trade Logic

No black-box algorithms - transparent pattern-based trading you can understand and verify.

Works on Any Market

Tested on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative Approach

Lot Mode: Risk % = 1.0%
MaxOpenTrades: 1
UsePartialClose: true
MoveToBreakeven: true
MinImpulsePoints: 400

Balanced Approach (Recommended)

Lot Mode: Risk % = 2.0% MaxOpenTrades: 1 UsePartialClose: true MoveToBreakeven: true MinImpulsePoints: 300

Aggressive Approach

Lot Mode: Fixed Lot = 0.05 (or higher)
MaxOpenTrades: 2
UsePartialClose: false
MoveToBreakeven: true
MinImpulsePoints: 200

🎯 BEST MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES

Recommended Pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Excellent trend characteristics
  • EUR/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High liquidity
  • GBP/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Strong momentum
  • USD/JPY ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Clear patterns
  • Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High volatility

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1 (1 Hour) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Optimal balance (BEST)
  • H4 (4 Hours) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Lower frequency, higher quality
  • M30 (30 Minutes) ⭐⭐⭐ - More signals, requires monitoring
  • D1 (Daily) ⭐⭐⭐ - Long-term swing trading

🚀 QUICK START GUIDE

Step 1: Install

  1. Download LegacyOfGannEA_Improved.mq5
  2. Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. EA appears in Navigator → Expert Advisors

Step 2: Configure

  1. Drag EA onto your chart (H1 recommended)
  2. Set your preferred Lot Mode:
    • Fixed Lot: Choose lot size (e.g., 0.01)
    • Risk %: Choose risk per trade (e.g., 2%)
  3. Enable AutoTrading button
  4. Confirm settings and click OK

Step 3: Monitor

  • EA will automatically scan for Pattern 1-2-3
  • Watch for trade notifications in Terminal
  • Check Expert tab for detailed logs
  • Review open positions in Trade tab

📝 IMPORTANT NOTES

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Trading involves risk of loss
  • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
  • Always test on demo account first
  • Adjust settings to match your risk tolerance

💡 Best Practices

  1. Start with Demo - Test for at least 2 weeks
  2. Use Risk % Mode - Better capital preservation
  3. One Pair at a Time - Focus for better results
  4. Respect MaxOpenTrades - Don't overtrade
  5. Monitor Major News - Avoid high-impact events
  6. VPS Recommended - For 24/7 uninterrupted trading

🔧 Optimization Tips

  • Adjust MinImpulsePoints based on pair volatility
  • Lower values (200-300) for ranging markets
  • Higher values (400-500) for trending markets
  • Test different timeframes to find best fit
  • Keep UsePartialClose enabled for consistent profits

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

Professional EA - Clean, efficient code ✅ Flexible Lot Management - Fixed or Risk % ✅ Intelligent Trade Management - Partial close + breakeven ✅ Customizable Settings - Adapt to your style ✅ Alert System - Stay informed of trades ✅ Detailed Logging - Track every decision ✅ Free Updates - Continuous improvements

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Need Help?

  • Check the User Guide (included)
  • Review example settings
  • Test on demo first
  • Read the strategy explanation

Join Our Community:

  • Share your results
  • Exchange optimization tips
  • Learn from other traders
  • Get strategy insights

🏆 SUCCESS STORIES

"Finally, an EA that uses a real trading strategy I can understand. The Pattern 1-2-3 is clear, logical, and profitable. The partial close feature is brilliant!"Michael R., Professional Trader

"Love the Risk % mode! I can manage my risk precisely without calculating lot sizes manually. Works great on Gold H1."Sarah L., Swing Trader

"Been trading Gann patterns manually for years. This EA does it better and faster. The breakeven protection saved me many times."David K., 10+ Years Experience

💳 PRICING

Special Launch Price

~~$199~~ $99 - 50% OFF!

What's Included:

  • ✅ Full EA License
  • ✅ Lifetime Updates
  • ✅ User Guide & Documentation
  • ✅ Email Support
  • ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Limited Time Bonuses:

🎁 Bonus #1: Optimized Settings Guide ($29 value) 🎁 Bonus #2: Risk Management Calculator ($19 value) 🎁 Bonus #3: Pattern 1-2-3 Video Tutorial ($39 value)

Total Value: $286Your Price: $99

⚡ ORDER NOW

Download from MetaTrader Market

✅ Instant Download ✅ Compatible with MT5 ✅ Works on Windows/Mac/VPS ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

🔒 GUARANTEE

30-Day Money-Back Promise

Try Legacy of Gann EA risk-free for 30 days. If you're not satisfied with the results, we'll refund your purchase - no questions asked.

We're confident this EA will transform your trading, but your satisfaction is our priority.

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this EA work on demo accounts? A: Yes! We strongly recommend testing on demo first.

Q: What's the minimum account balance? A: $100 minimum, but $500+ recommended for proper risk management.

Q: Can I use this on multiple pairs? A: Yes, but start with one pair to learn the EA behavior.

Q: Does it require VPS? A: Not required, but recommended for 24/7 automated trading.

Q: What about spread/commission? A: EA works best with spreads under 20 points. Use ECN brokers for best results.

Q: Can I customize the targets? A: Yes, all ratios are adjustable in settings.

Q: Does it work with hedging accounts? A: Yes, compatible with both hedging and netting modes.

Q: Will it blow my account? A: No! Built-in risk controls protect your capital. Use Risk % mode for maximum safety.

📚 ABOUT W.D. GANN

William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) was one of the most successful traders of all time. His mathematical approach to markets, including the Pattern 1-2-3, has stood the test of time for over a century.

Gann's principles combine:

  • Sacred geometry
  • Fibonacci ratios
  • Mathematical patterns
  • Price-time relationships

Legacy of Gann EA honors his legacy by automating his proven Pattern 1-2-3 strategy with modern technology.

🎯 START YOUR SUCCESS STORY TODAY

Don't miss this opportunity to trade like a professional using one of the most reliable patterns in trading history.

Get Legacy of Gann EA Now - $99

Transform your trading. Honor the legacy. Profit with precision.

📧 CONTACT

Email: support@legacyofgann.com Website: www.legacyofgann.com Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST

Disclaimer: Trading Forex, CFDs, and Cryptocurrencies involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always test strategies on demo accounts before live trading.

© 2025 Legacy of Gann EA. All rights reserved.


おすすめのプロダクト
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
エキスパート
ダウキング EA それは   すべてのオープン最適化パラメータと 回復メカニズムを備えた完全に自動でアクセス可能なシステム。 Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 245$  Next Price 999 $   ダウキングガイド 信号 ブローカー手数料払い戻し アップデート 私のブログ Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        US30 M15 各ポジションには必ず   固定SLとTP     そして   バーチャル   取引利益追跡 (VDPT)   。     現在のデフォルト設定は、2020年12月から今日まで、すべてのリアルMT5クォートICM RAWを考慮して最適化されています。 システム   オプションで位置を復元   取引回数を増やすことで翌日にお届けします。
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
エキスパート
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
Bushido Scalper 概要 Bushido Scalper は、USD/JPY と EUR/USD の通貨ペアに特化した高度なトレーディングボット（EA）です。強力なスキャルピング戦略を活用して、迅速な価格変動を捉え、迅速に取引を実行することで、高い流動性の市場で利益を最大化します。 主な特徴 スキャルピング戦略 ：短期の取引を行い、急速な価格変動を活用します。 対応通貨ペア ：USD/JPY と EUR/USD に最適化されています。 組み込みフィルター ：RSI とニュースフィルターが含まれており、取引の精度を向上させ、リスクの高い期間を避けることができます。 データログ記録 ：重要な取引詳細（例えば、スリッページ）を bushido_log.csv ファイルに記録し、取引後に分析できます。 重要な使用上の注意 バックテスト 最良の結果を得るために ：1分足の開高安終値（OHL）データを使用してバックテストを行い、結果の正確性を確保してください。 「Every Tick」モードを避ける ：このモードは、最適化された実行速度により、実行に不一致を引き起こす可能性がありま
Smart Breakout EA Pro
Mohammed Rifky Mohamed Muththalib
エキスパート
Smart Breakout EA Pro - Advanced Multi-Pattern Breakout Trading System Smart Breakout EA Pro   is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most profitable trading opportunities in the market: breakouts. When price breaks through key support or resistance levels with strong momentum, significant profit opportunities emerge. This EA identifies and trades these high-probability setups automatically. Live trades:  Click Here Guide and set files: Click Here Wh
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3 (10)
エキスパート
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Hedging Gold Brasil MT5
Alexander Scaranti
エキスパート
Using this system is easy. Just open a trade when the market goes up or down, set a profit target and don't worry about a stop loss. The system protects your trades using a smart technique, taking opposite trades with larger sizes if the market goes against you. This creates a "trading channel" with upper and lower profit targets, and all open trades close in profit when one of these targets is reached.
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
エキスパート
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
Green Tomatoes
Chimola Tim Namathe
エキスパート
Green Tomatoes EA - Client Documentation Overview Green Tomatoes is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategy. It executes trades based on precise mathematical calculations, aiming to capitalize on market movements efficiently. This EA is built for traders who seek a systematic approach and prefer automated trade execution over manual intervention. Disclaimer: Green Tomatoes is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financia
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
エキスパート
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
エキスパート
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
エキスパート
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The key problem of scalping is the difficulty in separating false signals from those giving the opportunity to work. The interesting thing is that for filtering, many resort to using many intricate and completely unnecessary algorithms, which only lead to the complexity of the system. In fact, the answer lies on the surface and is to seek and find only price impulses, and not pay attention to empty market movements. The Megatrons Expert Advisor implements a scalping strategy based on several t
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
エキスパート
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — スマート双方向グリッドシステム 高確率トレードゾーン（PP、R1、S1）を自動で検出し、動的な買い/売りグリッドを構築する高度なEA。トレーリング、エクイティロック、利益ロック凍結、ポジションの「X取引日後に自動決済」機能を搭載。チャート上の BUY、SELL、CLOSE ALL ボタンで即時手動操作が可能。 --- 概要 Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5は、プロ仕様の双方向グリッドEAです。市場の主要な均衡ゾーン周辺に自動で買い/売りグリッドを生成し、エクイティロック、利益ロック凍結、スマートトレーリング、時間ベースのポジションクローズでリスクを動的に管理します。 手動監視でも完全自動でも、構造に基づく注文、リスク管理、柔軟なグリッド運用を提供します。 --- 主な機能 ゾーン自動検出（PP、R1、S1） — 均衡ゾーン到達時に即反応 双方向グリッドロジック — 設定可能な間隔、TP、SL、ロットサイズでBUY/SELLグリッドを対称配置 エクイティ & 利益
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
エキスパート
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
SAM Waves AutoTrader
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
5 (1)
エキスパート
SAM Waves AutoTrader – 日中トレーダー向けマルチ通貨高精度エキスパートアドバイザー (M15チャートEA • H4トレンド確認 • 固定SL/TP付きForexロボット • グリッド・マーチンゲール・ヘッジなし • トップダウン分析 • 2025年ベストMT5 EA • Prop-Firm対応＆安全な自動取引ボット) ローンチオファー – 早期購入者向け特別価格 2025年7月31日まで、または7月の最初の15ライセンス販売まで適用（いずれか早い方）。 ライセンスタイプ プロモ価格 通常価格 永久ライセンス $149 $249 1ヶ月レンタル $35 $59 3ヶ月レンタル $59 $99 6ヶ月レンタル $89 $159 1年レンタル $119 $199 概要 SAM Waves AutoTraderは、日中のトレンドフォローに特化した、規律ある完全自動・安全なFXロボットです。最適化された8通貨ペアに適用すると、通常 1日あたり3～4回 の取引を行い、真のマルチ通貨分散を実現します。トップダウン分析（H4 M15）、固定ストップロスおよびテイクプロフ
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
エキスパート
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
エキスパート
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
エキスパート
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Octopus MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
エキスパート
快適なFX取引を実現する多通貨取引ロボット。カスタマイズ可能なパラメータは最小限であるため、初心者から経験豊富なトレーダーまで幅広く対応します。取引ロボットを1つの通貨ペア、例えばEURUSDにインストールし、結果を見るだけで、それ以上の操作をする必要はありません。VPSサーバーやブローカーは必要ありません。継続的な最適化を必要としない信頼性の高いボット - 一度インストールし、設定すれば忘れることができます。 *write me after purchase to get the second version as a gift Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1722303 MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86883 必要条件 M15タイムフレーム 最低入金額 1000ドル レバレッジ1:500 VPSサーバー botのインストール方法と設定方法。 1. EURUSD通貨ペアにボットをインストールする 2. セットタイムフレーム M15 入
Pips Architects
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Description Pips Architect is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
エキスパート
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
エキスパート
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
作者のその他のプロダクト
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
エキスパート
Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 - Trade Like the Legendary W.D. Gann Harness the Power of Geometric Price Patterns & Sacred Ratios Are you ready to trade with one of the most powerful pattern recognition systems ever developed? The Triangle Pattern Gann EA v3.4 brings the legendary wisdom of W.D. Gann into the modern algorithmic trading era. What Makes This EA Exceptional? Based on Proven Gann Methodology W.D. Gann was one of history's most successful traders, achieving over 90% accuracy u
FREE
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
エキスパート
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
インディケータ
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
エキスパート
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
エキスパート
EA Pro v4.0 - Tích Hợp Hoàn Chỉnh Đã tạo TrianglePatternGannEA_Pro.mq5 với tất cả logic filter từ indicator: Tính Năng Tích Hợp Từ Indicator Filter Mô tả Trend Filter 3 chế độ: EMA, Multi-TF, ADX Volume Filter Volume >= 1.2x Average(20) RSI Filter Momentum confirmation Signal Quality Scoring 1-5, chỉ trade khi >= 3 P3 Retracement Validation 38.2% - 78.6% Dynamic SL ATR-based theo market profile Entry Modes P3 / Breakout / Retest Market Profiles Auto-detect Gold/BTC/Forex So Sánh EA v3.9
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
インディケータ
アドバンスド・ギャンパターン・インジケーター - あなたのトレードを永遠に変える プロトレーダーがあなたに知られたくない、勝率70～95%の秘密のトレードシステムを発見しましょう！ リペイントしたり、誤ったシグナルを出したり、エントリーとエグジットのタイミングを間違えたりするインジケーターにうんざりしていませんか？アドバンスド・ギャンパターンが、すべてを変えます。W.D.ギャンの伝説的なパターン123理論（彼が90%以上のトレード精度を達成したのと同じシステム）に基づいて構築されたこのインジケーターは、1世紀にも及ぶ知恵を現代の自動取引に取り入れています。 アドバンスド・ギャンパターンが全てを変える理由 ほとんどのインジケーターの問題点： 偽シグナルが多すぎる 明確なエントリー/エグジットポイントがない 曖昧なターゲットレベル 常にリペイントされている 実際の勝率データがない 使い方が複雑 アドバンスド・ギャンパターンのソリューション： 予備ターゲットの精度：95% 主要利益ゾーンの勝率：70～80% 明確な買い/売り矢印 正確な
FREE
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
インディケータ
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信