Gladiator Hedge

EA GLADIATOR: The Ultimate Hedge Scalper

EA Gladiator is a cutting-edge automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered to dominate the Forex market through high-precision execution. By fusing the speed of Scalping with the resilience of Hedging, this EA provides a sophisticated solution for traders seeking consistent profits with professional-grade risk management.

Core Strategy: The Hedge Scalping System

EA Gladiator thrives on market volatility by capturing quick price movements while maintaining a defensive posture. Unlike traditional scalpers that rely solely on stop-losses, EA Gladiator utilizes a dual-action approach:

  • Precision Scalping: Identifies short-term momentum shifts to enter trades with tight take-profit targets.

  • Dynamic Hedging: If the market moves against the initial position, the EA intelligently opens counter-positions (hedging) to neutralize exposure and stabilize the drawdown.

  • Collective Recovery: Uses a smart exit algorithm to close basket trades in profit, ensuring the account equity remains protected even during trend reversals.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Execution: Operates 24/5, monitoring the charts during high-liquidity sessions (London and New York).

  • Drawdown Control: The hedging mechanism is designed to keep the equity curve smooth, preventing the catastrophic losses often seen in unhedged systems.

  • Advanced News Filter: Automatically pauses trading during high-impact economic news to avoid unpredictable slippage.

  • Ultra-Fast Execution: Optimized for millisecond order processing, essential for successful scalping.

  • No Aggressive Martingale: Focuses on mathematical balance rather than reckless lot-doubling.


