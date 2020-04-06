KILL ZONE HUNTER

Institutional Kill Zone, Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading EA for MT5

Overview

KILL ZONE HUNTER is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered around Institutional Smart Money Concepts (ICT / SMC), with a primary focus on Kill Zone trading, Market Structure, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) execution.

This EA is designed to systematically hunt high-probability trades during institutional trading windows (Kill Zones), where liquidity, volatility, and directional intent are at their peak.

Unlike generic indicators or signal-based bots, KILL ZONE HUNTER operates using a strict rule-based framework that mirrors how institutional traders analyze price:

Context first

Structure confirmation

Liquidity alignment

Imbalance-based execution

The result is a disciplined, non-discretionary trading engine capable of adapting across Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and major FX pairs.

What Makes KILL ZONE HUNTER Different

Most EAs trade indicators.

KILL ZONE HUNTER trades price behavior.

It does not rely on RSI, MACD, or lagging signals. Instead, it reads:

Where liquidity is likely resting

When structure confirms intent

Where imbalance offers optimal risk-to-reward entries

When institutions are most active (Kill Zones)

This EA was built for traders who understand that time + structure + imbalance is where real edge exists.

Core Trading Framework

KILL ZONE HUNTER follows a multi-layer institutional workflow:

1. Kill Zone Time Filtering

The EA only operates during predefined high-impact institutional sessions, including:

London Kill Zone

New York Kill Zone

Optional Asian session logic

Trades outside these windows can be disabled entirely or filtered aggressively, ensuring the EA focuses only on periods with:

Elevated liquidity

Cleaner price delivery

Stronger directional moves

Kill Zones are fully configurable and account for broker time differences.

2. Advanced Market Structure Analysis

The EA continuously scans price to identify:

Valid swing highs and swing lows

Internal and external structure shifts

Confirmed Break of Structure (BOS) events

Structure breaks are validated using:

Minimum candle displacement

Volatility-adjusted filters

Optional close-based confirmation

This prevents false BOS signals and low-quality breakouts.

3. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

Once structure is confirmed, the EA searches for Fair Value Gaps created by institutional displacement.

Key features:

Precise FVG zone calculation

Minimum size and volatility filters

Optional mitigation rules (full / partial fill)

Directional alignment with structure

Trades are only considered when price returns into a valid imbalance zone after structural confirmation.

4. Entry Precision & Execution Logic

Entries are executed using:

Market or pending orders

Configurable entry offsets inside the FVG

Optional confirmation candle logic

This allows traders to fine-tune aggressiveness versus confirmation.

5. Risk Management Engine

KILL ZONE HUNTER includes a comprehensive risk system:

Fixed lot or percentage-based risk

Dynamic stop loss based on: Structure points FVG boundaries ATR-based volatility buffers

Configurable take profit using: Fixed RR Liquidity targets Structure-based projections



Each trade is calculated independently to maintain consistent risk exposure.

Trade Management Features

Optional break-even logic

Partial close functionality

Trailing stop based on structure or price displacement

Maximum trades per session

One-trade-per-structure logic to avoid overtrading

Smart Filters & Protections

To ensure trade quality, the EA includes multiple internal filters:

Spread filter

News time filter (manual or time-based)

Volatility filter (ATR-based)

Session-based trade limits

Consecutive loss protection

Daily drawdown limit

Equity and balance protection

Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe Capability

KILL ZONE HUNTER is optimized for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

NAS100 / US100

US30

Major USD FX pairs

Recommended timeframes:

M15 (active session trading)

H1 (cleaner structure, fewer trades)

H4 (higher timeframe confirmation setups)

Each timeframe responds differently to structure and imbalance, and the EA adapts internally without curve-fitting.

Fully Customizable Inputs

Every major component can be enabled, disabled, or tuned, including:

Kill Zone times

Structure sensitivity

FVG size rules

Entry style

Risk model

Trade management behavior

This allows the EA to be used for:

Conservative institutional-style trading

Moderate session-based trading

Aggressive kill zone scalping

Technical Characteristics

Written entirely in MQL5

Optimized for performance and stability

No repainting logic

No external DLLs

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

No averaging down

All decisions are made in real-time using closed candle data where required.

Who This EA Is For

KILL ZONE HUNTER is built for traders who:

Understand ICT / SMC concepts

Prefer structure-based trading over indicators

Want disciplined, session-focused automation

Value transparency and rule-based execution

This is not a “set and forget” gamble bot.

It is a professional trading engine designed to be configured intelligently and used with proper risk management.

Important Notes