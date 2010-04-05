Quantum Scalper Engine

Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions.
It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods.

Core Features

  • Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts.

  • Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined rules and account history.

  • Exit Management – Includes trailing stop, breakeven, and partial exit options.

  • Orderflow & Volatility Control – Detects spread spikes, large candles, or high volatility to temporarily pause new trades.

  • Sentiment & Correlation Filters – Blocks trades when external conditions (e.g., related symbol divergence, news windows) conflict with a setup.

  • Session Control – Restricts trading to user-defined hours (e.g., London and New York overlap).

  • On-Chart GUI – Allows toggling modules and monitoring key risk/trade stats directly from the chart.

Detailed Modules

  1. Liquidity Zone Detection – Identifies wick-heavy rejection areas to filter low-quality entries.

  2. Risk Engine – Supports fixed lot, balance-based %, or dynamic adjustment linked to recent results.

  3. Exit Grid & Breakeven – Uses step-based trailing and breakeven triggers for risk control.

  4. Predictive Filters – Monitors volatility and orderflow anomalies to avoid high-risk environments.

  5. Session Awareness – Configurable for high-liquidity trading hours only.

  6. Sentiment Filters – Optional news and correlation-based restrictions.

  7. GUI Dashboard – Displays live metrics and control switches.

Input Parameters (Examples)

  • Risk Mode (Fixed Lot / % Risk)

  • Max Spread & Slippage

  • Trading Sessions

  • Liquidity Filter Sensitivity

  • Trailing Stop Start & Distance

  • Breakeven Activation

  • Max Open Trades

  • Magic Number & Order Comment

Usage Notes

  • Recommended for major FX pairs and popular indices.

  • Works best with low-spread ECN brokers.

  • Suitable for intraday scalping on lower timeframes (M1–M15).

  • Demo and strategy tester evaluation recommended before live use.


