Kill Zone Hunter

KILL ZONE HUNTER

Institutional Kill Zone, Market Structure & Fair Value Gap Trading EA for MT5

Overview

KILL ZONE HUNTER is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered around Institutional Smart Money Concepts (ICT / SMC), with a primary focus on Kill Zone trading, Market Structure, and Fair Value Gap (FVG) execution.

This EA is designed to systematically hunt high-probability trades during institutional trading windows (Kill Zones), where liquidity, volatility, and directional intent are at their peak.

Unlike generic indicators or signal-based bots, KILL ZONE HUNTER operates using a strict rule-based framework that mirrors how institutional traders analyze price:

  • Context first

  • Structure confirmation

  • Liquidity alignment

  • Imbalance-based execution

The result is a disciplined, non-discretionary trading engine capable of adapting across Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and major FX pairs.

What Makes KILL ZONE HUNTER Different

Most EAs trade indicators.
KILL ZONE HUNTER trades price behavior.

It does not rely on RSI, MACD, or lagging signals. Instead, it reads:

  • Where liquidity is likely resting

  • When structure confirms intent

  • Where imbalance offers optimal risk-to-reward entries

  • When institutions are most active (Kill Zones)

This EA was built for traders who understand that time + structure + imbalance is where real edge exists.

Core Trading Framework

KILL ZONE HUNTER follows a multi-layer institutional workflow:

1. Kill Zone Time Filtering

The EA only operates during predefined high-impact institutional sessions, including:

  • London Kill Zone

  • New York Kill Zone

  • Optional Asian session logic

Trades outside these windows can be disabled entirely or filtered aggressively, ensuring the EA focuses only on periods with:

  • Elevated liquidity

  • Cleaner price delivery

  • Stronger directional moves

Kill Zones are fully configurable and account for broker time differences.

2. Advanced Market Structure Analysis

The EA continuously scans price to identify:

  • Valid swing highs and swing lows

  • Internal and external structure shifts

  • Confirmed Break of Structure (BOS) events

Structure breaks are validated using:

  • Minimum candle displacement

  • Volatility-adjusted filters

  • Optional close-based confirmation

This prevents false BOS signals and low-quality breakouts.

3. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

Once structure is confirmed, the EA searches for Fair Value Gaps created by institutional displacement.

Key features:

  • Precise FVG zone calculation

  • Minimum size and volatility filters

  • Optional mitigation rules (full / partial fill)

  • Directional alignment with structure

Trades are only considered when price returns into a valid imbalance zone after structural confirmation.

4. Entry Precision & Execution Logic

Entries are executed using:

  • Market or pending orders

  • Configurable entry offsets inside the FVG

  • Optional confirmation candle logic

This allows traders to fine-tune aggressiveness versus confirmation.

5. Risk Management Engine

KILL ZONE HUNTER includes a comprehensive risk system:

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based risk

  • Dynamic stop loss based on:

    • Structure points

    • FVG boundaries

    • ATR-based volatility buffers

  • Configurable take profit using:

    • Fixed RR

    • Liquidity targets

    • Structure-based projections

Each trade is calculated independently to maintain consistent risk exposure.

Trade Management Features

  • Optional break-even logic

  • Partial close functionality

  • Trailing stop based on structure or price displacement

  • Maximum trades per session

  • One-trade-per-structure logic to avoid overtrading

Smart Filters & Protections

To ensure trade quality, the EA includes multiple internal filters:

  • Spread filter

  • News time filter (manual or time-based)

  • Volatility filter (ATR-based)

  • Session-based trade limits

  • Consecutive loss protection

  • Daily drawdown limit

  • Equity and balance protection

Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe Capability

KILL ZONE HUNTER is optimized for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • NAS100 / US100

  • US30

  • Major USD FX pairs

Recommended timeframes:

  • M15 (active session trading)

  • H1 (cleaner structure, fewer trades)

  • H4 (higher timeframe confirmation setups)

Each timeframe responds differently to structure and imbalance, and the EA adapts internally without curve-fitting.

Fully Customizable Inputs

Every major component can be enabled, disabled, or tuned, including:

  • Kill Zone times

  • Structure sensitivity

  • FVG size rules

  • Entry style

  • Risk model

  • Trade management behavior

This allows the EA to be used for:

  • Conservative institutional-style trading

  • Moderate session-based trading

  • Aggressive kill zone scalping

Technical Characteristics

  • Written entirely in MQL5

  • Optimized for performance and stability

  • No repainting logic

  • No external DLLs

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No hedging

  • No averaging down

All decisions are made in real-time using closed candle data where required.

Who This EA Is For

KILL ZONE HUNTER is built for traders who:

  • Understand ICT / SMC concepts

  • Prefer structure-based trading over indicators

  • Want disciplined, session-focused automation

  • Value transparency and rule-based execution

This is not a “set and forget” gamble bot.
It is a professional trading engine designed to be configured intelligently and used with proper risk management.

Important Notes

  • Results depend on symbol, timeframe, broker conditions, and settings

  • Proper optimization per symbol and timeframe is recommended

  • Always test on a demo account before live use

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results


