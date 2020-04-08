Noise Killer Kernel Line

Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator

The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity.

Core Technology

This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics for smoothing price data. Unlike traditional moving averages that apply equal or linearly declining weights, kernel regression uses probabilistic weighting functions that adapt intelligently to price movements, delivering superior signal quality and reduced lag.

Dual Operating Modes

Choose between Repaint Mode for optimal visual clarity and real-time market analysis, or Non-Repaint Mode for backtesting and signal verification. This flexibility ensures the indicator serves both discretionary traders seeking visual confirmation and systematic traders requiring historical accuracy.

Intelligent Signal Detection

The system automatically identifies trend reversals and momentum shifts through sophisticated delta analysis, marking key turning points with customizable arrow signals. Each signal is calculated based on kernel value crossovers, providing mathematically sound entry and exit points rather than arbitrary threshold breaks.

Professional Dashboard Panel

An integrated real-time dashboard displays critical market information at a glance. Monitor current signal state, market sentiment relative to the kernel line, last arrow direction, kernel moving average value, and signal price - all updated continuously as market conditions evolve.

Advanced Price Projection System

Upon signal generation, the indicator calculates four progressive price targets using ATR-based projections and Fibonacci extensions. These targets provide logical profit-taking levels and help traders manage position sizing across multiple take-profit zones.

Deviation Bands

Optional upper and lower deviation bands create a dynamic volatility envelope around the kernel line. These bands expand and contract with market volatility, offering additional context for overbought and oversold conditions while respecting the underlying trend structure.

Comprehensive Customization

Every visual element is fully customizable. Adjust bandwidth parameters to control smoothing intensity, select from multiple price sources, configure arrow positioning using pips, ATR percentage, or points, and tailor all colors, sizes, and text elements to match your chart aesthetic and trading style.

Professional Visual Design

The indicator features smooth, color-transitioning lines that change based on directional bias. Bullish and bearish states are clearly distinguished through intelligent color coding, while customizable line styles and widths ensure optimal visibility across any timeframe or chart background.

Performance Optimized

Built with efficiency in mind, the indicator uses pre-calculated weight arrays and optimized algorithms to deliver real-time performance even on lower-powered systems. The new bar detection system prevents unnecessary recalculations, ensuring smooth chart operation without lag or freezing.

Positioning Flexibility

Position the dashboard panel in any corner of your chart with precise pixel-level control. The panel adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes and chart layouts, maintaining perfect visibility whether you trade on multiple monitors or a single laptop screen.

Universal Application

Suitable for all markets - forex, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and indices. Works effectively across all timeframes from scalping on M1 charts to position trading on daily and weekly charts. The mathematical foundation remains robust regardless of market conditions or asset volatility.

What Sets This Apart

Most smoothing indicators rely on simple moving average calculations or single-kernel approaches. The Advanced Kernel Smoother provides access to 17 distinct mathematical kernels, each with unique response characteristics. This variety allows traders to match the indicator's behavior precisely to their trading style and market conditions, something impossible with standard indicators.

The combination of advanced mathematics, real-time analytics, price projections, and professional visual design creates a complete trading system within a single indicator. Whether you are a beginner seeking clear directional guidance or an experienced trader requiring sophisticated analytical tools, the Advanced Kernel Smoother delivers institutional-grade analysis with retail-friendly usability.

Technical Specifications

Supports all standard price types including Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, and Weighted. Bandwidth adjustable from 1 to 500 bars for extreme flexibility. Deviation multiplier allows precise volatility band calibration. Arrow codes fully customizable for personal preference. All text elements support custom fonts and sizing.

Perfect For

Trend followers seeking smooth, reliable directional signals. Swing traders looking for high-probability reversal points. Day traders requiring low-lag responsive indicators. Position traders wanting to filter daily noise from weekly trends. Any trader seeking to elevate their technical analysis with mathematically sound, visually clear, and operationally flexible tools.

The Advanced Kernel Smoother transforms complex mathematical concepts into actionable trading signals, delivered through an intuitive interface that respects both the science of market analysis and the art of trading execution.


Рекомендуем также
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Point61 - результат многолетнего наблюдения за поведением цены валютных пар и металлов. Не секрет, что в моменты неопределенности трейдеры ищут возможные уровни поддержки и сопротивления - точки, где цена должна остановить движение. В этих точках возможны 2 сценария: 1. Разворот (коррекция) в обратную сторону; 2. Пробой для продолжения движения. Очень часто эти точки используются для установки стоп-ордеров - ТейкПрофит или СтопЛосс. И важно определять эти точки для максимизации прибыли
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Индикаторы
Суть данного индикатора - анализ и предсказание котировок с помощью преобразования Фурье. Индикатор раскладывает ряд цен на гармоники и вычисляет их продукт на следующих барах. Индикатор выводит на истории ценовые метки, обозначающие размах цен в прошлом, а также ценовые метки с предполагаемым движением в будущем. Также прогнозируемое решение о покупке или продаже и размер take profit указывается в текстовой метке в окне индикатора. Индикатор использует в качестве "движка" для расчетов другой ин
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Индикаторы
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Это трендовый индикатор без перерисовки Разработан вместо стратегии бля бинарках опционов (по цвету свечи мартингейл) Так же хорошо работает в торговле на рынке форекс Когда открывать сделки ( бинарные опционы ) Сигнал появится в месте с свечой сигналит на текущую свечу  Открывать сделку стоит на одну свечу текущего таймфрейма рекомендуется м1 и М5 При появлении синей точки открываем сделку вверх При появлении красной точки открываем сделку в низ. Как открывать сделки на Форекс. При получени
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend sign - это мой давний и очень популярный торговый инструмент, который проверяет нашу торговую систему и четко сигнализирует о транзакциях, которые не дрейфуют.   Основные функции:   • В зависимости от того, показывает ли рынок активную область, показатели могут быть очень интуитивными, чтобы определить, является ли текущая конъюнктура трендовой или шоковой.   И в соответствии с индикатором стрелка врезается на рынок, зеленая стрела подсказывает купить, красная стрела подсказывает
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике данные стохастик-осцилятора более старшего временного интервала. Основная и сигнальная линии отображаются в дополнительном окне. Ступенчатая характеристика не сглажена. Индикатор удобен для отработки "ручных" стратегий форекс-торговли, использующих данные от нескольких экранов с различными временными интервалами одного инструмента. В индикаторе используются настройки, аналогичные стандартному и выпадающий список для выбора тайм-фрейма. Параметры индикатора TimeFr
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Индикаторы
Версия MT5  | Как установить?  | FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels   – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные   фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит   правильную волновую структуру   рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи,   которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Индикаторы
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Kangaroo Tailz
Brenden Caleb Luebeck
Индикаторы
Looking for an indicator that identifies high-probability price action patterns? Love counter-trend trading? The Kangaroo Tailz indicator might be just for you. This indicator is meant to be used as a reversal detector. I personally would rather enter a position at the beginning of a trend rather than catch the last couple of moves. This indicator does a good job of alerting when price may reverse by identifying price action patterns that occur frequently in markets. Even though this indicator i
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Matrix - стрелочный индикатор Форекс. Отображает сигналы просто и наглядно! Стрелки показывают направление заключения сделки, и окрашиваются соответственно что видно на скриншотах. Как видите торговать с таким индикатором легко. Дождался появления стрелки в нужном направлении – открыл сделку. Сформировалась стрелка в обратную сторону – закрыл сделку. Также индикатор отображает линии с помощью которых формируются сигналы стрелок, с учетом внутренних вильтров.
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Индикаторы
SimSim Arrow Momentum стандартный "Momentum" индикатор, но стрелочной версии. Версия для MetaTrader 5 Параметры индикатора аналогичны стандартным, плюс один дополнительный параметр   Delta . Delta    = 0 - 100  Deviations as of the 100 value. Изменение уровня 100 индикатора, Возможны плюс и минус. Индикатор формирует сигнал когда цена пересекает линию уровня = 100 +- Delta. Включите для работы "CONTROL DEAL" и сделки по сигналу индикатора, будут открыты автоматически. Вы можете использовать
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels
Hozeifa M Haji
Индикаторы
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – Indicator Description Take your trading to the next level with PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – the ultimate multi-timeframe support and resistance tool. This powerful indicator plots High, Low, Open, and Close levels from multiple standard and custom timeframes, helping traders identify key market zones with precision. Unlike ordinary indicators, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels lets you see levels from: Yearly, 6-Month, 4-Month, 3-Month, 2-Month Monthly, We
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Trend Oscillator — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный торговый инструмент! - Используется новый продвинутый метод расчета — 20 вариантов параметра «Цена для расчета». - Самый плавный осциллятор из когда-либо созданных. - Зеленый цвет для восходящих трендов, красный цвет для нисходящих трендов. - Значения перепроданности: ниже 5, значения перекупленности: выше 95. - С этим индикатором есть множество возможностей для модернизации даже стандартных стратегий. - С
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" для MT4 - отличный предиктивный инструмент, без перерисовки. - Расчет этого индикатора основан на уравнениях из физики. RSI SPEED - это 1-я производная самого RSI. - RSI SPEED хорош для скальпинговых входов в направлении основного тренда. - Используйте его в сочетании с подходящим трендовым индикатором, например, HTF MA (как на картинках). - Индикатор RSI SPEED показывает, как быстро сам RSI меняет свое направление - он очень чувствителен. - Рекомендуется исп
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Индикаторы
Новая, более точная версия индикатора  Xmaster . Более 200 трейдеров с разных стран мира провели на своих ПК более 15000 тестов разных комбинаций этого индикатора, чтобы получить максимально эффективную и точную формулу. И вот мы Вам представляем индикатор " Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint " который показывает точные сигналы и не перерисовывается. Так же этот индикатор отправляет сигналы трейдеру на email и push. Он постоянно с приходом каждого нового тика, анализирует рынок по более
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Индикаторы
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds добавляет алгоритм адаптивного усреднения Лагерра (Adaptive Laguerre averaging) и оповещения к широко известному индикатору SuperTrend. Как следует из названия, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) - это трендовый индикатор, который лучше всего работает на трендовых (не переменчивых) рынках. Индикатор SuperTrend чрезвычайно популярен для внутридневной и ежедневной торговли и может быть использован на любом таймфрейме. Внедрение уравнения Лагерра в этот индикатор может спос
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Индикаторы
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Индикаторы
Индикатор ACB Breakout Arrows предоставляет ключевой сигнал на вход в рынок, обнаруживая особую модель пробоя. Индикатор непрерывно сканирует график на наличие стабилизирующегося импульса в одном направлении и выдает точный сигнал перед значительным рыночным движением.  Получите сканер с поддержкой мульти-символов и мульти-таймфреймов здесь - Сканер для ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Ключевые особенности Уровни Стоп-лосса и Тейк-профита задаются индикатором. Поставляется с панелью сканера MTF, которая
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] - это мощнейший инструмент для определения ключевых  разворотов тренда. AVR  - с точностью отображает Средний Истинный Диапазон  волатильности с учетом Средневзвешенной по объему цены .Индикатор позволяет адаптироваться абсолютно под  любую волатильность рынка,путем расчета средней волатильности за определенный период времени -это обеспечивает устойчивый показатель положительных сделок. Вы получаете не просто индикатор,а  профессиональную автоматизированную торго
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими числами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Вам не следует доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная верс
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор проверяет каждый бар на наличие давления покупателей или продавцов и определяет 4 типа свечных паттернов с наибольшим объемом. Затем эти свечи фильтруются с помощью нескольких линейных фильтров, чтобы показать сигналы покупки или продажи. Сигналы работают лучше всего в сочетании с более высоким направлением таймфрейма и при торговле в часы больших объемов. Все фильтры настраиваются и работают независимо. Может просматривать сигналы одного направления одним нажатием кнопки. Этот и
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Система анализа индикаторов ZhiBiJuJi использует мощный внутренний цикл для вызова собственных внешних индикаторов, а затем вызывает анализ до и после цикла. Расчет данных этой системы анализа индикатора очень сложен (вызов до и после цикла), поэтому гистерезис сигнала уменьшается, и достигается точность предварительного прогноза. Этот индикатор может использоваться во всех циклах на МТ4 и наиболее подходит для 15 минут, 30 минут, 1 часа, 4 часов. Купить:        Когда появляется линия пурпурный
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Wave Price Channel - Торговая аналитическая система, предназначенная для поиска импульса и коррекции. Индикатор дает возможность работать по направлению ценового канала, который строится на основе волатильности. Когда на канале рисуется стрелка вверх или вниз, появляется возможность идти в этом направлении, подтверждением сигнала в этом направлении является точечный индикатор, чувствительный к изменениям цены. Пока продолжаются точки такого же цвета, продолжается действие сигнала. Если есть стр
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Другие продукты этого автора
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв