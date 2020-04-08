Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5

 Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator

The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.

 Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation.

  • Support & Resistance Zones – Automatically plots zones derived from pivot structures and recent market swings.

  • Signal Display – Shows arrows and price markers when engulfing conditions are detected.

  • Alert System – Push, email, and sound alerts on engulfing events with optional zone confirmation.

  • Lightweight & Optimized – Non-repainting logic with fast performance for MT5.

 Possible Use Cases

  • Monitoring engulfing setups with zone confirmation.

  • Tracking retests or breaks of marked zones.

  • Using as an additional filter alongside other trading systems.

  • Studying candlestick structure in a multi-timeframe context.

 Input Parameters

  • TimeframeHTF – Higher timeframe for engulfing detection.

  • TimeframeLTF – Lower timeframe for confirmation.

  • ShowSupportResistanceZones – Toggle zone visualization.

  • ZoneLength – Number of candles used for pivots.

  • SignalConfirmation – Enable dual-timeframe logic.

  • ArrowOffset – Adjusts placement of buy/sell arrows.

  • EnableAlerts – Turn alerts on/off.

  • AlertOnEngulfingOnly – Restrict alerts to engulfing patterns.

  • RiskLabeling – Optional color coding for conservative/aggressive signals.

 Notes

  • Can be applied to any symbol or timeframe.

  • Optimized for Forex but usable on indices, gold, and crypto.

  • Designed as a visual and signal-based tool for candlestick and market structure analysis.



