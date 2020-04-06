Harmonic Confluence EA

💎 Harmonic Confluence EA: Professional Edition

Master the Geometry of the Markets with Institutional-Grade Precision

Harmonic Confluence EA is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading solution designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines the geometric precision of Harmonic Pattern recognition with advanced Market Context Filters and a robust Risk Management Engine.

Unlike standard pattern scanners, this EA doesn't just "find" patterns; it validates them using a multi-factor confluence system involving RSI, Stochastic, Support/Resistance Zones, and Higher Timeframe (HTF) trends to ensure only the highest-probability setups are executed.

🌟 Why Choose Harmonic Confluence EA?

1. 🏛️ For Institutional Clients (B2B)

  • Safety First Architecture: Built-in "Ring Hedging" and "Direct Lock" mechanisms protect capital during extreme volatility.

  • Drawdown Control: Features a hard Equity Stop-Loss (% DD) and advanced position recovery logic.

  • Watchdog AI: A predictive risk model that filters out "Morphing Patterns" and momentum traps before a trade is even placed.

  • Transparency: A comprehensive on-chart Dashboard displays real-time account health, signal status, and market context.

2. 👤 For Retail Traders (B2C)

  • Visual Trading: See exactly what the EA sees. Patterns, Entry zones, SL, and TP levels are drawn beautifully on the chart.

  • Sniper Entry Mode: Don't just enter blindly. The EA waits for price action confirmation (Pinbars, Engulfing) and utilizes "Smart Stoch" logic to get the best possible entry price.

  • Set & Forget: Automated Break-Even and Smart Trailing Stops manage the trade for you, locking in profits as the market moves.

🚀 Key Features

1. Comprehensive Pattern Recognition

Detects valid 5-point reversal patterns with strict ratio validation:

  • Classic: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab.

  • Exotic: Shark, Cypher, 5-0, 3-Drives, ABCD.

  • Advanced: Black/White Swan, Leonardo, Navarro 200, and more.

2. Confluence Filters (The "Smart" Filter)

A signal is only valid if the environment is right:

  • Zone Filter: Trades must align with Supply/Demand or S/R Zones.

  • Momentum: Filters trades based on RSI and Stochastic overbought/oversold levels.

  • HTF Bias: optional checks against H1/D1 trends to ensure you trade with the flow.

3. Advanced Recovery Systems (Optional)

  • Grid Recovery: Smart cost-averaging that activates only when price clusters form (preventing order spamming).

  • Ring Hedging: An emergency system that locks losing positions to stop drawdown, then intelligently unlocks them as the market reverses.

📘 User Manual / Installation Guide

Step 1: Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Navigate to MQL5 > Experts .

  4. Paste the HarmonicConfluenceEA.ex5 file here.

  5. Restart MT5 or right-click "Experts" in the Navigator and hit "Refresh".

Step 2: Setup

  1. Open a chart (Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY).

  2. Recommended Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  3. Drag the EA onto the chart.

  4. In the "Common" tab, ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

Step 3: Configuration (Input Parameters)

The inputs are grouped for simplicity. Here are the critical settings:

A. General Settings

  • InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA (Change this if running on multiple charts).

  • InpFixedLot : The base lot size for the first trade.

B. Risk & Trade Management

  • Inp_Max_Open_Orders : Maximum number of simultaneous trades allowed.

  • Inp_Grid_Max_Drawdown_Percent : Emergency Stop. If equity drops by this %, all trades close.

C. Harmonic: Pattern Selection

  • Toggle true / false for specific patterns (e.g., in_show_Gartley , in_show_Shark ).

  • Tip: Keep major patterns enabled for best frequency.

D. Recovery Systems (Grid/Hedge)

  • Inp_Hedge_Mode : Select HEDGE_MODE_DIRECT_LOCK for safety or DISABLED for standard trading.

  • Inp_Grid_Enable : Set to true if you want the EA to use cost-averaging on losing trades.

E. Trailing & Break-Even

  • InpUseBreakEven : If true , moves SL to entry price after InpBE_TriggerPips .

  • Inp_Trailing_Enable : If true , the SL follows the price to lock in profit.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Disclaimer

Please Read Carefully Before Use:

  1. High Risk Investment: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

  2. No Guarantees: Past performance of this Expert Advisor (EA) is not indicative of future results. The market conditions can change, and the strategy may undergo periods of drawdown.

  3. Software Liability: The author/developer of "Harmonic Confluence EA" accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this software.

  4. Testing: It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a Demo Account for at least 1 month to understand its behavior before using real funds.

  5. Broker Differences: Results may vary significantly between brokers due to spread, slippage, and execution speeds. A low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

By purchasing or using this software, you acknowledge that you have read and understood these risks.


Рекомендуем также
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Companion v1
Benjamin Alistair Fisher
Эксперты
The Day Trading Companion!!  The Day Trading Companion offers a unique approach that blends automation with a proven manual strategy to help you build confidence and establish effective trading habits. It's suitable for everyone, regardless of experience level! Automate Your Prop Passing & Payouts Companion Community Fully & Semi Automated Full Discord Community Included  A-Z Set up Included  Updated Regularly  Much More! ️ Once joined drop me a message I'll add you
SolarTrade Suite Theia Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
Индикаторы
Обучаемый искуственный интеллект и нейронные сети. Финансовый индикатор SolarTrade Suite - Theia Market Indicator! Это индикатор, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Индикатор SolarTrade Suite - Theia Market Indicator предсказывает цену финансового инструмента на несколько значений вперед и отображает свои показания в виде комментария в окне терминала. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTr
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Эксперты
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Trade the markets with precision using the power of Harmonic Patterns. This fully automated Expert Advisor identifies high-probability setups and manages them with a sophisticated multi-take-profit and break-even system. Why Choose Harmonic Pattern EA Pro? Harmonic Pattern EA Pro is not just another trading robot. It's a comprehensive trading solution built around a proven market analysis technique. It m
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
График Weis Wave Forex для MT5 — это индикатор цены и объема. Чтение цены и объема было широко распространено через Ричарда Демиля Вайкоффа на основе трех созданных им законов: спроса и предложения, причины и следствия и усилия против результата. В 1900 году Р. Вайкофф уже использовал волновую диаграмму в своих анализах. Много лет спустя, примерно в 1990 году, Дэвид Вайс автоматизировал волновой график Р. Вайкоффа, и сегодня мы представляем вам эволюцию волнового графика Дэвида Вайса. Он показыв
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем революционный индикатор MT5, DARWIN Assistant   - ваши врата в мир успешной торговли! Разработанный с точностью и опытом, DARWIN Assistant   работает по специальной стратегии, которая использует мощь передовых технических индикаторов - RSI, Stochastics, CCI и Trends - на всех временных интервалах. Приготовьтесь к экстраординарному торговому опыту, поскольку этот передовой индикатор предлагает вам самые точные сигналы для входа, позволяя вам ориентироваться на рынках с непревзойденн
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Этот индикатор обнаруживает паттерн Гартли, паттерн Летучая мышь и паттерн Сайфер на основе HH и LL ценовой структуры и уровней Фибоначчи, и когда определенные уровни Фибоначчи встречаются, индикатор показывает паттерн на графике, Этот индикатор представляет собой комбинацию трех других моих индикаторов, которые обнаруживают сложные паттерны. Функции : Усовершенствованный алгоритм обнаружения паттерна с высокой точностью. Обна
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Elliott Wave Trend был разработан для научного подсчета волн на основе шаблонов и паттернов, впервые разработанных Чжон Хо Сео. Индикатор нацелен на максимальное устранение нечеткости классического подсчета волн Эллиотта с использованием шаблонов и паттернов. Таким образом индикатор Elliott Wave Trend в первую очередь предоставляет шаблон для подсчета волн. Во-вторых, он предлагает структурный подсчет волн Wave Structural Score, которые помогает определить точное формирование волны. Он
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Indicator Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro Description The Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro indicator combines the power of monthly key levels (High, Low, Open, Close) with automatic detection of Price Action reversal patterns (Pin Bars) . Designed for technical and institutional traders, it helps anticipate market reaction zones and generates clear visual signals directly on the chart. Main Features Automatic monthly levels : High, Low, Open, Close. Pin Bar detection (bullish & bearish) in r
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Индикаторы
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
The Trend Terminator
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly. To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters: Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volati
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
Индикаторы
О индикаторе Этот индикатор основан на моделировании Монте-Карло закрывающих цен финансового инструмента. По определению, Монте-Карло — это статистический метод, используемый для моделирования вероятности различных исходов в процессе, включающем случайные числа, основанные на ранее наблюдаемых результатах. Как это работает? Этот индикатор генерирует несколько сценариев цен для ценной бумаги, моделируя случайные изменения цен с течением времени на основе исторических данных. Каждый пробный запус
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Индикаторы
MSnR Lines - это пользовательский индикатор, предназначенный для отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления на графике. Эти уровни основаны на теории малайзийской поддержки и сопротивления, которая определяет уровни не как области, а как конкретные ценовые уровни, происходящие из пиков и впадин линейного графика. Особенности: Три типа уровней: A-Level, V-Level и уровень разрыва. Индикация свежести для уровней: свежие уровни более значимы, чем незаполненные уровни. Настраиваемый цвет и стиль д
Astrology Indicator MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
This indicator is a   technical tool based on harmonic approximations   of solar and lunar cycles. It   does not use exact astronomical positions. This indicator uses   mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles   for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it   does not track exact astronomical positions . Do your analysis and study on back test before purchase.  The   Advanced Astrological Indicator   is a m
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Концепция спроса и предложения с возвратом к среднему значению Концепция торговли по спросу и предложению полагается на несовпадение объемов покупок и продаж на финансовых рынках. Для обычных трейдеров зоны спроса и предложения служат точками разворота. При рассмотрении первоначальной концепции было обнаружено, что первоначальная торговля по спросу и предложению может выполняться лучше на периоде возврата к среднему значению, а не на периоде тренда. Для демонстрации этой концепции, чтобы какая-л
NEXA Trend Swing
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
Live Forward Performance (Myfxbook – Demo Verified) Myfxbook: / portfolio / nexagoldai / 11833106 This system is currently running in verified forward testing. Real account will be connected after capital scaling. ---------------------------------------- NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing — Описание продукта (Русская версия) Обзор NEXA Trend EMA RSI Swing — это автоматическая торговая система, созданная для следования за трендом и входов по откатам . EA определяет направление тренда на таймфрейме
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545. Представляем советник (EA) No Marti No Party: воплощение агрессивных торговых стратегий. Этот советник не для слабонервных, поскольку он работает по принципу высокого риска и высокой прибыли, который может привести как к существенной прибыли, так и к значительным потерям. Название говорит само за себя: в основе этого советника лежит стратегия Мартингейла. Он предназначен для агре
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Индикаторы
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Утилиты
Сохранение данных с биржевого стакана. Утилита для воспроизведения данных: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71640 Библиотека для использования в тестере стратегий: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81409 Возможно, потом появится библиотека для использования сохранённых данных в тестере стратегий, зависит от интереса к этой разработке. Сейчас есть наработки такого рода с использованием разделяемой памяти, когда только одна копия данных находится в оперативной памяти. Это позволяет не
Precision Support Resistance MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Поддержка и сопротивление – важные ценовые уровни на внутридневном рынке. Эти уровни обычно тестируются ценой, после чего она продолжает движение, либо приводят к развороту тренда. Для опытных трейдеров точное определение уровней поддержки/сопротивления сложно переоценить. На их основе строятся многие популярные торговые стратегии (например, торговля на пробой/отскок). Precision Support and Resistance предназначен для профессиональных трейдеров. Помимо точного определения уровней поддержки/сопро
Market Structure ICT MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structure ICT 1. Автоматическая структура рынка Главное преимущество — устранение ошибок субъективного восприятия. Точное определение тренда: Автоматически определяет BOS (Слом структуры) для продолжения тренда и CHoCH (Смена характера) для разворота. Классификация свингов: Пользователь может выбрать тип структуры: краткосрочную, среднесрочную или долгосрочную. Подходит как для скальперов, так и для свинг-трейдеров. 2. Профессиональная панель мониторинга (Dashboard) Не нужно пер
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
Эксперты
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Индикаторы
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Эксперты
OrionXAU — это алгоритмический торговый робот, разработанный для рынка XAUUSD (золото) и US100 / Nasdaq . Он сочетает две стратегии (скальпинг и свинг-трейдинг) в рамках дисциплинированного управления рисками. Основные поддерживаемые рынки • XAUUSD (золото) • US100 / Nasdaq Двойная логика стратегии 1. Скальпинг • Внутридневные сделки • Короткое время удержания позиций • Оптимизирован для небольших движений рынка • Чёткий контроль риска 2. Свинг-трейдинг • Захват продолжительных трендов • Меньша
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Откройте для себя Pips Maven: Ваш идеальный аналитический бот для торговли валютами В динамичном мире валютной торговли правильные инструменты могут сыграть решающую роль. Представляем Pips Maven — современный аналитический бот, тщательно разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся освоить сложные механизмы валютного рынка. Используя сложные алгоритмы, основанные на геометрических виртуальных паттернах, Pips Maven становится всеобъемлющим решением, позволяющим вам без усилий оптимизировать ваши то
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Советник Jackal – Торговая стратегия Работает в реальном режиме 4 месяца После покупки все продукты останутся бесплатными навсегда.  Скачать файл настроек  Золото M1 | ECN-счёт: Работает с любым брокером Jackal EA основан на многоуровневой и интеллектуальной стратегии прорыва, сочетающей продвинутое управление рисками и прибылью для адаптации к рыночной динамике. 1. Стратегия ловушки прорыва После подтверждения рыночных условий, советник размещает два отложенных ордера в противоположных на
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Эксперты
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Эксперты
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Другие продукты этого автора
Harmonic Confluence Indicator Basic
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Индикаторы
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition) Headline: Automated Harmonic Pattern Scanner with Supply & Demand Confluence. Description: Unlock the power of geometric market structure with the Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition) . This powerful tool is designed to automatically scan your charts for high-probability reversal zones based on validated harmonic patterns. Unlike standard scanners, this indicator integrates market structure analysis (Supply and Demand zones) to
FREE
Support And Resistance Reversal EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Эксперты
Support & Resistance Reversal EA    (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Overview Support & Resistance Reversal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade reversal strategies at key support and resistance levels. The EA intelligently identifies significant support and resistance zones based on historical price action. When the price enters these zones, the EA actively looks for reversal signals to execute Buy orders at support and Sell orders at resist
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Эксперты
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pin
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Эксперты
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Trade the markets with precision using the power of Harmonic Patterns. This fully automated Expert Advisor identifies high-probability setups and manages them with a sophisticated multi-take-profit and break-even system. Why Choose Harmonic Pattern EA Pro? Harmonic Pattern EA Pro is not just another trading robot. It's a comprehensive trading solution built around a proven market analysis technique. It m
Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Индикаторы
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator Harmonic Confluence Pro is a comprehensive Harmonic Pattern Scanner & Signal Indicator . It is designed to assist manual traders by automatically detecting high-probability harmonic setups and filtering them with advanced Price Action and Confluence zones. Unlike basic indicators that only draw triangles, this tool acts as a complete trading assistant. It calculates Entry , Stop Loss , and multiple Take Profit levels based on structure and volatil
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв