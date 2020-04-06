Harmonic Confluence EA

💎 Harmonic Confluence EA: Professional Edition

Master the Geometry of the Markets with Institutional-Grade Precision

Harmonic Confluence EA is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading solution designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines the geometric precision of Harmonic Pattern recognition with advanced Market Context Filters and a robust Risk Management Engine.

Unlike standard pattern scanners, this EA doesn't just "find" patterns; it validates them using a multi-factor confluence system involving RSI, Stochastic, Support/Resistance Zones, and Higher Timeframe (HTF) trends to ensure only the highest-probability setups are executed.

🌟 Why Choose Harmonic Confluence EA?

1. 🏛️ For Institutional Clients (B2B)

  • Safety First Architecture: Built-in "Ring Hedging" and "Direct Lock" mechanisms protect capital during extreme volatility.

  • Drawdown Control: Features a hard Equity Stop-Loss (% DD) and advanced position recovery logic.

  • Watchdog AI: A predictive risk model that filters out "Morphing Patterns" and momentum traps before a trade is even placed.

  • Transparency: A comprehensive on-chart Dashboard displays real-time account health, signal status, and market context.

2. 👤 For Retail Traders (B2C)

  • Visual Trading: See exactly what the EA sees. Patterns, Entry zones, SL, and TP levels are drawn beautifully on the chart.

  • Sniper Entry Mode: Don't just enter blindly. The EA waits for price action confirmation (Pinbars, Engulfing) and utilizes "Smart Stoch" logic to get the best possible entry price.

  • Set & Forget: Automated Break-Even and Smart Trailing Stops manage the trade for you, locking in profits as the market moves.

🚀 Key Features

1. Comprehensive Pattern Recognition

Detects valid 5-point reversal patterns with strict ratio validation:

  • Classic: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab.

  • Exotic: Shark, Cypher, 5-0, 3-Drives, ABCD.

  • Advanced: Black/White Swan, Leonardo, Navarro 200, and more.

2. Confluence Filters (The "Smart" Filter)

A signal is only valid if the environment is right:

  • Zone Filter: Trades must align with Supply/Demand or S/R Zones.

  • Momentum: Filters trades based on RSI and Stochastic overbought/oversold levels.

  • HTF Bias: optional checks against H1/D1 trends to ensure you trade with the flow.

3. Advanced Recovery Systems (Optional)

  • Grid Recovery: Smart cost-averaging that activates only when price clusters form (preventing order spamming).

  • Ring Hedging: An emergency system that locks losing positions to stop drawdown, then intelligently unlocks them as the market reverses.

📘 User Manual / Installation Guide

Step 1: Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Navigate to MQL5 > Experts .

  4. Paste the HarmonicConfluenceEA.ex5 file here.

  5. Restart MT5 or right-click "Experts" in the Navigator and hit "Refresh".

Step 2: Setup

  1. Open a chart (Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY).

  2. Recommended Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  3. Drag the EA onto the chart.

  4. In the "Common" tab, ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

Step 3: Configuration (Input Parameters)

The inputs are grouped for simplicity. Here are the critical settings:

A. General Settings

  • InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA (Change this if running on multiple charts).

  • InpFixedLot : The base lot size for the first trade.

B. Risk & Trade Management

  • Inp_Max_Open_Orders : Maximum number of simultaneous trades allowed.

  • Inp_Grid_Max_Drawdown_Percent : Emergency Stop. If equity drops by this %, all trades close.

C. Harmonic: Pattern Selection

  • Toggle true / false for specific patterns (e.g., in_show_Gartley , in_show_Shark ).

  • Tip: Keep major patterns enabled for best frequency.

D. Recovery Systems (Grid/Hedge)

  • Inp_Hedge_Mode : Select HEDGE_MODE_DIRECT_LOCK for safety or DISABLED for standard trading.

  • Inp_Grid_Enable : Set to true if you want the EA to use cost-averaging on losing trades.

E. Trailing & Break-Even

  • InpUseBreakEven : If true , moves SL to entry price after InpBE_TriggerPips .

  • Inp_Trailing_Enable : If true , the SL follows the price to lock in profit.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Disclaimer

Please Read Carefully Before Use:

  1. High Risk Investment: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

  2. No Guarantees: Past performance of this Expert Advisor (EA) is not indicative of future results. The market conditions can change, and the strategy may undergo periods of drawdown.

  3. Software Liability: The author/developer of "Harmonic Confluence EA" accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this software.

  4. Testing: It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a Demo Account for at least 1 month to understand its behavior before using real funds.

  5. Broker Differences: Results may vary significantly between brokers due to spread, slippage, and execution speeds. A low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

By purchasing or using this software, you acknowledge that you have read and understood these risks.


おすすめのプロダクト
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Companion v1
Benjamin Alistair Fisher
エキスパート
The Day Trading Companion!!  The Day Trading Companion offers a unique approach that blends automation with a proven manual strategy to help you build confidence and establish effective trading habits. It's suitable for everyone, regardless of experience level! Automate Your Prop Passing & Payouts Companion Community Fully & Semi Automated Full Discord Community Included  A-Z Set up Included  Updated Regularly  Much More! ️ Once joined drop me a message I'll add you
SolarTrade Suite Theia Market Indicator
Adam Gerasimov
インディケータ
学習可能な人工知能とニューラルネットワーク。 SolarTrade Suite 金融指標 - Theia 市場指標！ これは、革新的で高度な特別なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する指標です。 金融市場の世界であなたのアシスタントとなるでしょう。 SolarTrade Suite - Theia 市場指標は、金融商品の価格を数値先まで予測し、その結果をターミナルウィンドウにコメントとして表示します。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品もご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか？ SolarTrade Suite - Theia 市場指標は、情報に基づいた投資判断を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite - Theia 市場指標金融指標のメリット： - 正確な計算：当社の指標は、高度なアルゴリズムと分析手法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 この場合、効果的な人工知能です。 - ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース：直感的なインターフェースにより
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
エキスパート
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Trade the markets with precision using the power of Harmonic Patterns. This fully automated Expert Advisor identifies high-probability setups and manages them with a sophisticated multi-take-profit and break-even system. Why Choose Harmonic Pattern EA Pro? Harmonic Pattern EA Pro is not just another trading robot. It's a comprehensive trading solution built around a proven market analysis technique. It m
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
インディケータ
The Weis Wave Chart Forex for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount o
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
インディケータ
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
革新的な MT5 インジケーター、DARWIN Assistant   をご紹介します。これは、トレーディングを成功させる世界への究極のゲートウェイです。精度と専門知識に基づいて設計された DARWIN Assistant   は、RSI、ストキャスティクス、CCI、トレンドなどの高度なテクニカル指標をすべての時間枠にわたって活用する特別な戦略に基づいて動作します。この最先端のインジケーターはエントリーのための最も正確なシグナルを提供し、比類のない自信を持って市場をナビゲートできるようにするため、並外れた取引体験に備えてください。 DARWIN Assistant   を使用すると、最も収益性の高い取引機会を検出するために細心の注意を払って調整された、重要な指標の包括的な分析にアクセスできるようになります。不確実性に別れを告げ、情報に基づいた意思決定の新時代を迎えましょう。 RSI、ストキャスティクス、CCI、トレンドを DARWIN Assistant   内でシームレスに統合することでその力を解き放ち、これまでにないほど市場のダイナミクスを鮮明に描きます。 DARWIN As
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
インディケータ
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
インディケータ
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
インディケータ
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
インディケータ
4. 日本語 (Japonais) インジケーター Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro 説明 Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro は、 月足の主要レベル（高値、安値、始値、終値） と プライスアクション反転パターン（ピンバー） の自動検出を組み合わせたインジケーターです。 テクニカルトレーダーや機関投資家向けに設計され、市場の反応ゾーンを予測し、チャート上に明確なシグナルを表示します。 主な機能 月次レベルを自動表示 ：高値、安値、始値、終値。 ピンバー検出 （強気・弱気）リアルタイム。 視覚的にわかりやすい表示 ：水平ライン + シグナル矢印。 ️ カスタマイズ可能 ：タイムフレーム、矢印コード、サイズ、オフセット。 最適化済み ：軽量、スキャルピングやスイング取引に最適。 ️ EA互換 ：自動売買戦略に統合可能。 ️ 使い方 任意のタイムフレームのチャートに追加します。 月次の 高値、安値、始値、終値 が自動で表示されます。 矢印を確認： 青い矢印 → 強気ピンバー （月次サポー
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
インディケータ
インジケーター技術仕様 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile は MetaTrader 5 用に開発されたインジケーターで、指定されたローソク足範囲内の出来高フローを詳細に分析するためのものです。異なる価格レベルにおける正の出来高（上昇に関連）と負の出来高（下降に関連）の不均衡を構造化し、可視化します。その結果、ユーザーは最も多くの取引が集中する価格帯や実際の市場不均衡が形成される領域を明確に把握できます。 以下に、本インジケーターの主要な技術特性と設定パラメータを示します。 基本コンセプト インジケーターは 価格レベル を識別し、それらを正の出来高、負の出来高、および純 Delta（正負の出来高差）に分類します。 各価格レベルは 水平バー としてチャートに表示され、市場の活動ゾーンや不均衡領域を視覚的に確認できます。 ユーザーは 分析対象ローソク足数 、 価格の丸め精度 、 最大表示レベル数 、および 表示スタイル を自由に設定できます。 主要機能 価格レベルのマッピング ：設定された精度に基づき価格を丸め、対応するローソク足の
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
インディケータ
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
The Trend Terminator
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
エキスパート
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly. To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters: Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volati
MonteCarlo Simulation
Omega J Msigwa
インディケータ
インジケーターについて このインジケーターは、金融商品の終値に対するモンテカルロシミュレーションに基づいています。モンテカルロ法とは、以前の観測結果に基づくランダムな数値を使用して、さまざまな結果の確率をモデル化するための統計的手法です。 どのように機能しますか？ このインジケーターは、歴史的データに基づき、時間の経過とともにランダムに価格が変動する複数の価格シナリオを生成します。各シミュレーション試行は、 終値 の変動を考慮するためのランダム変数を使用し、与えられた期間における将来の市場変動を効果的に模倣します。 モンテカルロシミュレーションの利点 - モンテカルロシミュレーションは、複数の将来のシナリオに対して戦略をテストすることで、さまざまなトレード戦略のリスクを分析するのに役立ちます。 - 稀な極端なイベント（テールリスク）を含むさまざまな市場状況で戦略のパフォーマンスを把握することができます。 - 単一の予測に依存するのではなく、モンテカルロ法は関連する確率を伴う潜在的な結果の範囲を提供します。これにより、利益や損失の可能性を理解するのに役立ちます。 モンテカルロ法は、
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
エキスパート
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
ユーティリティ
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
インディケータ
MSnR Lines は、サポートとレジスタンスの水準をチャート上に表示するカスタムインジケーターです。これらの水準は、マレーシアのSNR理論に基づいています。この理論では、水準は特定の価格水準を指し、エリアではありません。これらの価格水準は、ラインチャートのピークと谷に基づいています。 特徴： A-Level、V-Level、ギャップレベルの3つの種類の水準。 水準の新鮮さインジケータ：新鮮な水準は、未テストの水準や取引された水準よりも重要です。 新鮮な水準と新鮮でない水準の色とスタイルをカスタマイズ可能。 新鮮な水準のみを表示するか、すべての水準を表示するかを選択できます。 バックテスト期間と現在の価格上下の水準の数を調整可能。 複数のタイムフレームをサポート。 用途： トレーダーは、MSnR Linesを使用して潜在的なサポートとレジスタンスの水準を識別し、取引の意思決定を行うことができます。新鮮な水準はより重要であり、より良い取引機会を提供する可能性があります。また、異なるタイムフレームの水準を使用してマルチタイムフレーム分析を行い、取引の精度と信頼性を向上させることができ
Astrology Indicator MT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
インディケータ
This indicator is a   technical tool based on harmonic approximations   of solar and lunar cycles. It   does not use exact astronomical positions. This indicator uses   mathematical waves to approximate daily solar and monthly lunar cycles   for trading purposes. It captures general market rhythms influenced by day/night and moon phases, but it   does not track exact astronomical positions . Do your analysis and study on back test before purchase.  The   Advanced Astrological Indicator   is a m
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
インディケータ
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
NEXA Trend Swing
Park Seongcheon
エキスパート
Live Forward Performance (Myfxbook – Demo Verified) Myfxbook: / portfolio / nexagoldai / 11833106 This system is currently running in verified forward testing. Real account will be connected after capital scaling. ---------------------------------------- NEXA EMA-RSI Swing v1 — 取扱説明書（日本語） 概要 NEXA EMA-RSI Swing v1 は、 トレンドフォロー と プルバック（押し目・戻り）スイング戦略 を組み合わせた自動売買EAです。 H1で主要トレンドを判断し、M15でRSI・Stochastic・ADXを用いて最適なエントリータイミングを捉えます。 トレンド市場で高いパフォーマンスを目指すよう設計されており、レンジ相場での無駄な取引を抑制します。 主な特徴 トレンドの高
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
エキスパート
MT4バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/90395 MT5バージョン： https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/99545 積極的な取引戦略の典型である「No Marti No Party」Expert Advisor (EA) をご紹介します。 この EA は、大幅な利益または大幅な損失につながる可能性のあるハイリスク、ハイリターンの原則に基づいて動作するため、気弱な人向けではありません。 名前がすべてを物語っています。マーチンゲール戦略がこの EA の中核です。 損失を回復し、その過程で利益を上げることを目指して、負けた取引を積極的に倍増させるように設計されています。 ただし、このアプローチには鋼の神経と、潜在的なドローダウンに耐えるための多額の口座残高が必要です。 この EA の使用を検討する前に、資本要件が最小限の口座タイプである Cent 口座で広範囲にテストすることが重要です。 これにより、トレーダーはそのパフォーマンスを測定し、その激しい取引スタイルに対処できるかどう
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
インディケータ
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
ユーティリティ
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Precision Support Resistance MT5
Young Ho Seo
インディケータ
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Market Structure ICT MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
インディケータ
Market Structure ICT インジケーター 1. 自動化された市場構造 (Market Structure) 最大の利点は、主観的な判断によるミスを減らせることです。 正確なトレンド識別: トレンド継続のための BOS (Break of Structure) と、トレンド反転のための CHoCH (Change of Character) を自動的に識別します。 スイングの分類: ユーザーは市場構造のタイプ（短期、中期、長期）を選択でき、スキャルパーにもスイングトレーダーにも適しています。 2. プロフェッショナル・ダッシュボード 他のタイムフレームを確認するために画面を切り替える必要はありません。 一目でわかる分析: ダッシュボードは、1つの画面にすべてのタイムフレーム（M1からW1）のステータスを表示します。 スコアリングシステム: 小さなタイムフレームからのスコアを集計し、 全体的なバイアス (Overall Bias) （例：「強い強気」や「混在」）を要約します。これにより、自信を持ってエントリーできます。 トレンドの鮮度: BOSが「フレッシュブレイク（発生し
PAM Scalper PRO FX
Jesper Christensen
4.71 (17)
エキスパート
PAM SCALPER (Price action momentum scalper) analyses historical price data to identify supply and demand zones where liquidity is high and enters with momentum of the institutional money flow. The EA extrapolates areas to either buy or sell from historical price action and volume data.  If you want to backtest this EA or any other scalper EA, you must use high quality tick data. The historical data your broker provides through MT5 will give inacurate test results. You can follow my guide how to
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
インディケータ
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
エキスパート
AIQ バージョン 5.0 - 機関投資家アーキテクチャによる自律的インテリジェンス ルールベースの自動化から真の自律的インテリジェンスへの進化は、アルゴリズム取引の自然な進歩を表しています。機関投資家の定量デスクが10年以上前から探求してきたものが、実用的な実装として成熟しました。AIQ バージョン 5.0 はこの成熟を体現しています:洗練されたマルチモデルAI分析、独立した検証アーキテクチャ、そして広範な本番展開を通じて洗練された継続学習システム。 これはAI機能を追加した自動化ではありません。これは基礎から構築された自律的インテリジェンスであり、機関投資家のトレーディングデスクがどのように意思決定の検証を構造化し、運用の信頼性を管理し、適応学習システムを実装するかについての長年の研究に基づいています。バージョン 5.0 は、この開発アプローチの集大成を表しています。 バージョン 5.0 は、55以上の無料統合モデルを含む300以上のAIモデルへのアクセス、独立した検証を提供する二重のAIアナリストとリスクマネージャーの役割、ゼロダウンタイム運用を保証する自動フェイルオーバー付き
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
エキスパート
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
エキスパート
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
エキスパート
Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 日本語 Mean Machine GPT バージョン 11.0 - 機関投資家インテリジェンスと専門トレーディングの融合 アルゴリズムトレーディングにおける真のAI統合の先駆者として、私たちは複数の市場サイクル、経済体制、技術進化を通じてこのアプローチを洗練してきました。適応的機械学習が定量的トレーディングの自然な進歩を表すという私たちの確信として始まったものが、業界の方向性となりました。バージョン 11.0 は、これまでで最も洗練された実装を示します。 これはマーケティング用語としてのAIではありません。これは、変化する市場状況を通じて何年もの本番展開で洗練された、専門的なトレーディング戦略に機関投資家の厳格さで適用された計算インテリジェンスです。バージョン 11.0 をサポートするインフラストラクチャは、適応的ポジション管理、マルチモデルコンセンサスシステム、ニューラルネットワーク重み最適化における継続的な研究開発の集大成を表しています。 バージョン 11.0 は、55 以上の無料統合モデルを含む 300 以上の AI モ
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
エキスパート
NEXUS – 市場とともに進化する定量アダプティブ・グリッドシステム NEXUS は、リアルタイムでルールの組み合わせを生成し、それらを アウト・オブ・サンプル（out-of-sample）検証 でフィルタし、有効な市場環境で統計的優位性が検出されたときだけエントリーする 100％自動 売買システムです。 クイックスペック システムタイプ： OOS（アウト・オブ・サンプル）検証付きアダプティブ・グリッド。ニュース・ボラティリティ・セッション/曜日・オプションの出来高バリューエリアなどの環境フィルタを搭載。 対応銘柄： 主要通貨ペアおよびクロス通貨ペア（EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD）に加え、セットに応じて XAUUSD に対応。 リスクプロファイル： Conservative（保守）、Classic（標準）、Aggressive（攻撃）的の3種類を同梱。 時間足： 各セットをロードした際に 自動で設定 されます（チャートの時間足を手動で変更する必要はありません）。 セット検証： すべてのセッ
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
エキスパート
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) XAUUSD のための精密トレーディング Live Signal Avalut X1 は、MetaTrader 5 上で XAUUSD（ゴールド）の自動売買を行うプロフェッショナル向けエキスパートアドバイザーです。1 つの EA に 4 つの相補的な戦略を統合し、さまざまな相場局面に対応します。MT5 用に自己完結しており、外部 DLL やサードパーティーインストーラーは不要です。 主な機能 1 つの EA に 4 戦略: 連携する戦略でトレンド、レンジ、ボラティリティ局面に対応。 特化したリスク管理: すべての取引でハード・ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定；ダイナミック X トレーリングストップ。 高度なフィルター手法: 最適なエントリーのための高度な EZ フィルター。 自動タイムゾーン処理: 戦略は GMT+3 を前提に開発、ブローカーのオフセットを自動検出・調整。 豊富なパラメータ: 設定用の入力が充実；外部の set ファイルなしで既定値をそのまま利用可能。 EA パネ
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
エキスパート
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
エキスパート
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
ジャッカルエキスパートアドバイザー – トレーディング戦略 4ヶ月間の実稼働 購入後、全製品が永久無料で利用可能  設定ファイルをダウン ロード 金1分足 | ECN口座：全ブローカー対応 ジャッカルEAは、多層かつインテリジェントなブレイクアウト戦略に基づいており、高度なリスク管理と利益管理を組み合わせて市場のダイナミクスに適応します。 1. ブレイクアウトトラップ戦略 市場条件が確認されると、EAは同時に反対方向に2つのペンディング注文を出します： Buy Stop ：現在の価格の上に Sell Stop ：現在の価格の下に 強い方向性の動きが発生した際に、予測せず即座に市場に参入します。 2. スマートトレード管理 初期ストップロス（SL）： リスクを制限するために固定のストップロスを設定します。 トレーリングストップ： 利益が出た際にストップロスが価格に追従し、利益を確保します。 リスクフリーモード： 取引が定義された利益閾値に達すると、ストップロスをエントリーポイントの少し上に移動し、最悪の場合でも純利益で終了します。 3. リカバリー＆利益保護システム スマートクロ
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
NorthEastWay MT5は完全自動の「プルバック」トレーディングシステムであり、特に人気の「プルバック」通貨ペア（AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD）での取引に効果的です。このシステムは、外国為替市場の主要なパターンである、価格が急激に動いた後に元の位置に戻るという特性を活用しています。 タイムフレーム: M15 主要通貨ペア: AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 追加通貨ペア: EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD EA購入後、必ず私にプライベートメッセージを送ってください。プライベートグループに追加し、設定ファイルや詳細な説明を送付します。 EAのインストールや設定について、購入者全員をサポートします。 EAを初めて使う方には、使用方法を丁寧にお教えします。 EA設定: OneChartSetupを使用すれば、単一のチャート上で全ての通貨ペアを取引できます（M15タイムフレームのみ）。 このEAはスプレッド、スリッページ、またはブローカーに関連する他の変数に影響を受けません。 推奨される通貨ペアのみを使用してくだ
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
エキスパート
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
SFE Swing EA MT5
Joel Juanpere
エキスパート
This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on   M5 timeframe. The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.
作者のその他のプロダクト
Harmonic Confluence Indicator Basic
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
インディケータ
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition) Headline: Automated Harmonic Pattern Scanner with Supply & Demand Confluence. Description: Unlock the power of geometric market structure with the Harmonic Confluence Indicator (Basic Edition) . This powerful tool is designed to automatically scan your charts for high-probability reversal zones based on validated harmonic patterns. Unlike standard scanners, this indicator integrates market structure analysis (Supply and Demand zones) to
FREE
Support And Resistance Reversal EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
エキスパート
Support & Resistance Reversal EA    (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Overview Support & Resistance Reversal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade reversal strategies at key support and resistance levels. The EA intelligently identifies significant support and resistance zones based on historical price action. When the price enters these zones, the EA actively looks for reversal signals to execute Buy orders at support and Sell orders at resist
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
エキスパート
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pin
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
エキスパート
Harmonic Pattern EA Pro (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) Trade the markets with precision using the power of Harmonic Patterns. This fully automated Expert Advisor identifies high-probability setups and manages them with a sophisticated multi-take-profit and break-even system. Why Choose Harmonic Pattern EA Pro? Harmonic Pattern EA Pro is not just another trading robot. It's a comprehensive trading solution built around a proven market analysis technique. It m
Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
インディケータ
Product Name: Harmonic Confluence Pro Indicator Harmonic Confluence Pro is a comprehensive Harmonic Pattern Scanner & Signal Indicator . It is designed to assist manual traders by automatically detecting high-probability harmonic setups and filtering them with advanced Price Action and Confluence zones. Unlike basic indicators that only draw triangles, this tool acts as a complete trading assistant. It calculates Entry , Stop Loss , and multiple Take Profit levels based on structure and volatil
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信