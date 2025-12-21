Harmonic Confluence EA

💎 Harmonic Confluence EA: Professional Edition

Master the Geometry of the Markets with Institutional-Grade Precision

Harmonic Confluence EA is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading solution designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines the geometric precision of Harmonic Pattern recognition with advanced Market Context Filters and a robust Risk Management Engine.

Unlike standard pattern scanners, this EA doesn't just "find" patterns; it validates them using a multi-factor confluence system involving RSI, Stochastic, Support/Resistance Zones, and Higher Timeframe (HTF) trends to ensure only the highest-probability setups are executed.

🌟 Why Choose Harmonic Confluence EA?

1. 🏛️ For Institutional Clients (B2B)

  • Safety First Architecture: Built-in "Ring Hedging" and "Direct Lock" mechanisms protect capital during extreme volatility.

  • Drawdown Control: Features a hard Equity Stop-Loss (% DD) and advanced position recovery logic.

  • Watchdog AI: A predictive risk model that filters out "Morphing Patterns" and momentum traps before a trade is even placed.

  • Transparency: A comprehensive on-chart Dashboard displays real-time account health, signal status, and market context.

2. 👤 For Retail Traders (B2C)

  • Visual Trading: See exactly what the EA sees. Patterns, Entry zones, SL, and TP levels are drawn beautifully on the chart.

  • Sniper Entry Mode: Don't just enter blindly. The EA waits for price action confirmation (Pinbars, Engulfing) and utilizes "Smart Stoch" logic to get the best possible entry price.

  • Set & Forget: Automated Break-Even and Smart Trailing Stops manage the trade for you, locking in profits as the market moves.

🚀 Key Features

1. Comprehensive Pattern Recognition

Detects valid 5-point reversal patterns with strict ratio validation:

  • Classic: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab.

  • Exotic: Shark, Cypher, 5-0, 3-Drives, ABCD.

  • Advanced: Black/White Swan, Leonardo, Navarro 200, and more.

2. Confluence Filters (The "Smart" Filter)

A signal is only valid if the environment is right:

  • Zone Filter: Trades must align with Supply/Demand or S/R Zones.

  • Momentum: Filters trades based on RSI and Stochastic overbought/oversold levels.

  • HTF Bias: optional checks against H1/D1 trends to ensure you trade with the flow.

3. Advanced Recovery Systems (Optional)

  • Grid Recovery: Smart cost-averaging that activates only when price clusters form (preventing order spamming).

  • Ring Hedging: An emergency system that locks losing positions to stop drawdown, then intelligently unlocks them as the market reverses.

📘 User Manual / Installation Guide

Step 1: Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5.

  2. Go to File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Navigate to MQL5 > Experts .

  4. Paste the HarmonicConfluenceEA.ex5 file here.

  5. Restart MT5 or right-click "Experts" in the Navigator and hit "Refresh".

Step 2: Setup

  1. Open a chart (Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY).

  2. Recommended Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  3. Drag the EA onto the chart.

  4. In the "Common" tab, ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

Step 3: Configuration (Input Parameters)

The inputs are grouped for simplicity. Here are the critical settings:

A. General Settings

  • InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA (Change this if running on multiple charts).

  • InpFixedLot : The base lot size for the first trade.

B. Risk & Trade Management

  • Inp_Max_Open_Orders : Maximum number of simultaneous trades allowed.

  • Inp_Grid_Max_Drawdown_Percent : Emergency Stop. If equity drops by this %, all trades close.

C. Harmonic: Pattern Selection

  • Toggle true / false for specific patterns (e.g., in_show_Gartley , in_show_Shark ).

  • Tip: Keep major patterns enabled for best frequency.

D. Recovery Systems (Grid/Hedge)

  • Inp_Hedge_Mode : Select HEDGE_MODE_DIRECT_LOCK for safety or DISABLED for standard trading.

  • Inp_Grid_Enable : Set to true if you want the EA to use cost-averaging on losing trades.

E. Trailing & Break-Even

  • InpUseBreakEven : If true , moves SL to entry price after InpBE_TriggerPips .

  • Inp_Trailing_Enable : If true , the SL follows the price to lock in profit.

⚠️ Risk Warning & Disclaimer

Please Read Carefully Before Use:

  1. High Risk Investment: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

  2. No Guarantees: Past performance of this Expert Advisor (EA) is not indicative of future results. The market conditions can change, and the strategy may undergo periods of drawdown.

  3. Software Liability: The author/developer of "Harmonic Confluence EA" accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this software.

  4. Testing: It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a Demo Account for at least 1 month to understand its behavior before using real funds.

  5. Broker Differences: Results may vary significantly between brokers due to spread, slippage, and execution speeds. A low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

By purchasing or using this software, you acknowledge that you have read and understood these risks.


