Exponential Miracle
- Эксперты
- Suwanon Kosiri
- Версия: 29.94
- Активации: 5
🚀 LIMITED LAUNCH OFFER: PRICE INCREASING SOON!
-
Current Price: $500 (Early Adopter)
-
Next Week: $1,500
-
Final Price: $2,000
-
Note: To protect the strategy's liquidity and exclusivity, I will strictly follow this pricing schedule.
"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it."
Exponential Miracle is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed with one solitary goal: Mathematical Wealth Accumulation. Unlike generic EAs that try to trade everything, this system is a specialized tool, hyper-tuned for specific market conditions.
It utilizes a proprietary Triple-Layer Trend Filter combined with Volatility Analysis (RSI, MACD, Triple EMA) to execute trades only when the mathematical probability is in your favor.
🎯 SPECIALIZED ENGINEERING: EURUSD H1 BROKER FBS ONLY
This is NOT a multi-currency jack-of-all-trades. It is a master of one. The algorithm is hard-coded and optimized exclusively for EURUSD on the H1 Timeframe.
-
Do not use on other pairs.
-
Do not use on other timeframes. The internal logic detects the specific volatility signature of EURUSD H1 to maximize the accuracy of the Exponential Grid system.
💎 Key Features
-
Triple EMA Trend Baseline: Uses a combination of Fast (50), Medium (100), and Slow (200) Exponential Moving Averages to identify the true market direction, filtering out false signals.
-
Oscillator Confluence: Integrated RSI & MACD logic ensures that entries are not taken at market extremes unless a reversion is mathematically probable.
-
Volatility Guard (BB & ATR): Adapts to market noise using Bollinger Bands and ATR, keeping the system safe during high-impact news.
-
Micro-Account Architecture ($1 Protection): Features a unique "Stress Test Protection" protocol. The system is optimized to work efficiently even on accounts with minimal free margin (Cent/Micro), ensuring stability where other EAs fail.
-
Smart Recovery: If the market moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a calculated recovery sequence to close the basket in profit.
⚙️ Recommendations
-
Symbol: EURUSD Only (Strictly Recommended).
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).
-
Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts.
-
Minimum Balance: Can start with as low as $100 (Cent account) or standard accounts with proper risk management.
-
VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for 24/7 operation.
💰 Money Management & Risk Settings
This is the heart of the "Exponential Miracle". You have full control over the growth curve.
-
InpUseAutoLot : Set to 'true' to activate the compounding engine. The EA will automatically calculate the optimal lot size based on your current balance.
-
InpAutoLotBase (Risk Dial): This determines the "Aggression Level" of the compounding. It defines how much balance is required for every 0.01 lot.
-
Conservative (Safe): Set to 500 - 1000. (Slower growth, maximum safety).
-
Standard (Balanced): Set to 300. (Recommended for sustainable growth).
-
Aggressive (Rocket): Set to 100 - 200. (High risk, targeting rapid exponential returns).
-
Example: If set to 300 and your balance is $900, the EA starts with 0.03 lots.
-
-
InpMartingale (Recovery Multiplier): Controls the mathematical geometry of the grid recovery.
-
Value 2.0 (Default): Doubles the lot size at each step. This is mathematically tuned to exit the basket quickly with a small price retracement.
-
Value 1.5 - 1.8: Smoother recovery with less drawdown impact, but requires a larger retracement to close.
-
🔧 Parameters Guide (Advanced)
-
Money Management:
-
InpUseAutoLot : Enable/Disable automatic compounding (The core of the "Miracle").
-
InpAutoLotBase : The balance step for lot increase.
-
-
Trend Filters:
-
Use_Triple_EMA : Toggle the master trend filter.
-
EMA_Fast/Medium/Slow : Adjust the sensitivity of the trend detection.
-
-
Oscillators:
-
RSI_Period / MACD_Settings : Fine-tune the entry precision.
-