"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it."

Exponential Miracle is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed with one solitary goal: Mathematical Wealth Accumulation. Unlike generic EAs that try to trade everything, this system is a specialized tool, hyper-tuned for specific market conditions.

It utilizes a proprietary Triple-Layer Trend Filter combined with Volatility Analysis (RSI, MACD, Triple EMA) to execute trades only when the mathematical probability is in your favor.

🎯 SPECIALIZED ENGINEERING: EURUSD H1   BROKER FBS ONLY 

This is NOT a multi-currency jack-of-all-trades. It is a master of one. The algorithm is hard-coded and optimized exclusively for EURUSD on the H1 Timeframe.

  • Do not use on other pairs.

  • Do not use on other timeframes. The internal logic detects the specific volatility signature of EURUSD H1 to maximize the accuracy of the Exponential Grid system.

💎 Key Features

  • Triple EMA Trend Baseline: Uses a combination of Fast (50), Medium (100), and Slow (200) Exponential Moving Averages to identify the true market direction, filtering out false signals.

  • Oscillator Confluence: Integrated RSI & MACD logic ensures that entries are not taken at market extremes unless a reversion is mathematically probable.

  • Volatility Guard (BB & ATR): Adapts to market noise using Bollinger Bands and ATR, keeping the system safe during high-impact news.

  • Micro-Account Architecture ($1 Protection): Features a unique "Stress Test Protection" protocol. The system is optimized to work efficiently even on accounts with minimal free margin (Cent/Micro), ensuring stability where other EAs fail.

  • Smart Recovery: If the market moves against the initial position, the EA deploys a calculated recovery sequence to close the basket in profit.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Symbol: EURUSD Only (Strictly Recommended).

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts.

  • Minimum Balance: Can start with as low as $100 (Cent account) or standard accounts with proper risk management.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for 24/7 operation.

💰 Money Management & Risk Settings

This is the heart of the "Exponential Miracle". You have full control over the growth curve.

  • InpUseAutoLot : Set to 'true' to activate the compounding engine. The EA will automatically calculate the optimal lot size based on your current balance.

  • InpAutoLotBase (Risk Dial): This determines the "Aggression Level" of the compounding. It defines how much balance is required for every 0.01 lot.

    • Conservative (Safe): Set to 500 - 1000. (Slower growth, maximum safety).

    • Standard (Balanced): Set to 300. (Recommended for sustainable growth).

    • Aggressive (Rocket): Set to 100 - 200. (High risk, targeting rapid exponential returns).

    • Example: If set to 300 and your balance is $900, the EA starts with 0.03 lots.

  • InpMartingale (Recovery Multiplier): Controls the mathematical geometry of the grid recovery.

    • Value 2.0 (Default): Doubles the lot size at each step. This is mathematically tuned to exit the basket quickly with a small price retracement.

    • Value 1.5 - 1.8: Smoother recovery with less drawdown impact, but requires a larger retracement to close.


🔧 Parameters Guide (Advanced)

  • Money Management:

    • InpUseAutoLot : Enable/Disable automatic compounding (The core of the "Miracle").

    • InpAutoLotBase : The balance step for lot increase.

  • Trend Filters:

    • Use_Triple_EMA : Toggle the master trend filter.

    • EMA_Fast/Medium/Slow : Adjust the sensitivity of the trend detection.

  • Oscillators:

    • RSI_Period / MACD_Settings : Fine-tune the entry precision.


