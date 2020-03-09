✅ MT4 EA Description (English – Professional & Marketplace Ready)

Karan Gold Scalper EA – MT4 Version

Karan Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD).

The EA uses smart trend recognition, volatility analysis, and precision entry logic to deliver stable, consistent results with controlled drawdown.

It is built for traders who want a reliable, safe, and efficient automated scalping system that performs smoothly on real accounts.

🔥 Key Features

✔️ Fully automated (hands-free trading)

✔️ Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 timeframe

✔️ Works on 2-digit and 3-digit brokers

✔️ Low drawdown with strong internal risk control

✔️ Smart trend + volatility detection

✔️ No martingale, no grid (safe logic)

✔️ Fast execution + low spread optimized

✔️ Supports Auto Lot & Fixed Lot

📊 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Balance: $1000

Broker Type: ECN recommended

Account Type: Hedge or Netting (both supported)

🛡️ Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

Daily loss limiter

Abnormal volatility protection

Spread & slippage filter

Auto-close safety algorithm

📈 Best Performance Conditions

Low-spread ECN brokers

VPS with low latency

Active market sessions (London + New York)

⭐ Why Choose This EA?

Karan Gold Scalper EA is designed for traders seeking consistent profits, strong safety filters, and smooth equity growth. Its advanced algorithm focuses on quality entries and protection of capital, making it suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Feel Free to Contact US.