Black Swan Sniper

Black Swan Sniper is an advanced expert advisor designed to detect high-probability market movements with maximum precision.

The EA analyzes market structure and price imbalance zones to identify moments when the market is ready for a sharp directional move. It focuses on quality setups rather than quantity, filtering out low-probability trades and avoiding unnecessary market noise.

Black Swan Sniper uses strict risk control, adaptive trade management, and smart market filters to ensure stable performance in different market conditions.
The strategy is fully automated, easy to configure, and suitable for traders who value accuracy, discipline, and consistency.

Key advantages:

  • Precision-based entries

  • Smart market filtering

  • Built-in risk management

  • No grid, no martingale

  • Optimized for major currency pairs

Black Swan Sniper is a professional tool for traders who aim to trade selectively and efficiently.


