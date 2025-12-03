Daily Gold Breakout Trader

Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout

A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves.

The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5.

It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies consolidation phases and executes a trade only when a strong bullish (upward) breakout is confirmed.

Key Features:

  • One Trade Per Day: To prevent over-exposure, the EA enters a maximum of one BUY position daily. Once a trade is finished (whether profit or loss), it pauses until the next day.

  • US Session Logic: Trades are executed specifically between 14:30 and 18:00 CET, aiming to capture the momentum generated by the US market opening.

  • Smart Breakout Detection: It doesn't just buy blindly. The system analyzes the pre-session consolidation range and verifies breakout strength using momentum filters (price action relative to bar averages).

  • No Dangerous Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or Averaging techniques. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

How It Works:

  1. Pre-Session: The EA monitors the market before the US open to identify the consolidation range.

  2. Session Start: At 14:30 CET, it begins looking for a strong upward movement that breaks the established range.

  3. Entry: If the price breaks out with sufficient momentum (checked against a volatility threshold), a BUY order is placed.

  4. Exit: The trade is managed automatically via a hard Take Profit or Stop Loss.

Default Settings & Risk:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Direction: Long (Buy) only

  • Take Profit: 1802 pips (Optimized)

  • Stop Loss: 5960 pips (Optimized)

  • Risk Strategy: Uses a wider stop loss to accommodate Gold's natural volatility, aiming for a high win rate on breakout moves.

Parameters:

  • Lot Size: Volume of the trade.

  • Session Times: Adjustable start and end times (Default: 14:30 - 18:00 CET).

  • Breakout Threshold: Sensitivity of the momentum detection (Default: 1.5x multiplier).

  • Consolidation Period: Definition of the range measurement.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: Attach to H1 chart for operation.

  • Backtesting: Recommended to test on H1 data using "Every tick" mode.

  • Broker: Low spread XAUUSD accounts are recommended for breakout strategies with an atleast 1:33 leverage

Legal & Risk Warning: Trading Commodities involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this EA in backtests does not guarantee future results. Please test on a demo account first to understand the trading logic.

Plus de l'auteur
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis