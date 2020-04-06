Milos EA

Milos v3.2 is an advanced trend-following robot engineered around Break of Structure (BOS) logic and multi-layered entry confirmation.
Designed for precision and robustness, Milos detects structural highs/lows, identifies valid trend direction, and executes trades only when the market confirms strength via a clean BOS event.

Once in a valid trend, Milos opens a primary position on the first BOS breakout. If price retraces without violating the overall structure, the EA executes a smart second-entry at the 50% retracement level, allowing deeper trend participation while keeping risk controlled.

The EA uses automatic magic numbering, works on all digit brokers, and is fully compliant with MQL Market validation requirements.

Ideal for traders who want a clean, structure-based algorithm that follows market flow without repainting and without unnecessary indicators.

Input Parameters (Descriptions)

Below is a structured and professional list of all typical inputs for Milos v3.2.
If your EA has additional inputs, tell me and I’ll tailor the description exactly.

General Settings

Auto Magic Number

Automatically generates a unique Magic Number for each chart/symbol combination.

Magic Number (if manual mode is enabled)

Allows manual override of the magic number (optional).

Comments

Sets the trade comment label for all orders placed by the EA.

Trend & Structure Settings

Swing Look back

Number of bars used to detect HH, HL, LH, LL structures.

Use BOS Trading

Enables BOS-based entry logic (true/false).

BreakBufferPoints

Small price buffer to confirm clean break of structure and avoid false BOS triggers.

Entry Settings

UseSecondEntry

Enables the second 50% retracement entry logic.

Retrace Percentage (default 50)

Percentage retracement required after initial BOS to activate the second trade.

Max Spread 

Maximum allowed spread to permit opening a trade.

Slippage

Acceptable slippage in points for order execution.

Money Management

Lot Size Mode

  • Fixed

  • Auto

  • Risk-based

Fixed Lots

Lot size used when LotSizeMode = Fixed.

Risk Percent

Percentage of account balance to risk per trade when in risk-based mode.

ATR Risk Saling

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Use Stop Loss

Enable/disable stop loss.

Stop Loss

Stop loss distance in pip

ATR and Swing SL

Use Take Profit

Enable/disable take profit.

Take Profit

Take profit distance in Pips

TSL_Activate

Enables trailing stop functionality.

TSL_Pips and ATR

Distance in points for trailing stop movement.

Break even

 Filters

UseTimeFilter

Activates trading only during specified hours.

StartHour / EndHour

Trading window.

Use Market Filter

Choose between New York London and Tokyo

Trend Filters

Higher time frame confluence

Visual Settings

Show HUD

Turns on/off the on-screen information panel.

HUD_Color / HUD_Corner

Customization for display.

DrawStructureLines

Shows HH, HL, LL, LH lines and BOS markers on chart.




Рекомендуем также
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Эксперты
После покупки напишите мне, чтобы получить руководство в формате PDF и ссылку на подробное видео с объяснениями!!! Всегда запускайте EA с настройками!!! Скачать SETFILE и инструкцию здесь   Candle Power EA Стратегия акций на основе возврата к среднему для индекса S&P 500 Пять комбинированных стратегий в рамках портфельного подхода – разработаны для волатильных рыночных фаз, коррекций и в качестве потенциальной тактической защиты портфеля. _______________________________________________________
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Pip Professional
Yaroslav Varankin
Эксперты
Pip Professional: Надежный Советник Pip Professional — это надежный советник, работающий на новом алгоритме, который использует три фильтра и скользящие средние (MA) для определения тренда. Рекомендации: Spread Max: При достижении заданного значения сделки не будут открыты. Slippage: Отклонение от цены в момент открытия ордера. Take Profit: 40 пунктов. Stop Loss: 35 пунктов. Lots: Размер сделки 0.1. Таймфрейм: От M1 до D1. Валютные пары: GBPUSD, EURUSD и другие. Вы можете протестировать этот ин
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Эксперты
Представляю вашему вниманию советника на усовершенствованных нейронных сетях. Главные особенности советника Советник после обучения запоминает паттерны каждой валютной пары . Поэтому после смены валютной пары повторное обучение не требуется. Фиксированный уровень Take Profit и Stop Loss , которые задаются во входных параметрах. Мультивалютная торговля . ‌Мониторинг моих счетов: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael Подготовка к торговле и обучение Советник рекомендуется обучить. Для л
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Эксперты
CANADIAN TAIGA - это профессиональный портфельный советник, использующий систему торговли по тренду, основанную на принципах прорыва волатильности и прорыва уровней поддержки/сопротивления. Он работает на всех парах канадского доллара. Основной принцип Canadian Taiga заключается в захвате торговых возможностей на всех парах с канадским долларом, используя сложный модуль хеджирования. Скачайте CANADIAN TAIGA и протестируйте его на всех парах канадского доллара, как рекомендуется, и если он не д
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Эксперты
Рибейт робот. Деньги на депозите вращаются в районе ноля, при этом совершается очень много сделок и набивается рибейт.Не нагружает депозит, есть стоплосс и тейк-профит.Необходимо ставить сразу на несколько инструментов, пары при этом могут быть любыми, но рекомендуется ставить на те, в которых явно прослеживается тренд на дневном графике. При продолжительных разворотах робот теряет, но происходит это очень медленно и относительно безопасно, поэтому рекомендуется хотя бы раз в день отслеживать тр
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Эксперты
Golden Scalper PRO: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы настройки: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы настройки. Цена: цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий. Доступно копий: 3 Торговля золотом — одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке — требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и чрезвычайно эффективного управления рисками. Golden Scalper PRO был разработан специально для того, чтобы объединить эти
Trading Vision Expert
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Описание продукта Trading Vision: Автоматизированный помощник для трейдеров на рынке Форекс Введение В современном мире финансовых рынков автоматизация торговли на платформе Форекс становится не только желательной, но и необходимой для достижения успеха. Основная цель автоматических торговых систем, таких как Trading Vision, — упростить процесс торговли, внедряя передовые алгоритмы для анализа рыночных трендов. Это позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегическом мышлении, оставляя рутинные
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Эксперты
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Эксперты
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
Эксперты
http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
Lunexa MT4
Aren Davidian
Эксперты
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT5 Version   :   h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143765 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
Kilimanjaro EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Эксперты
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
For RSI Entry Points Test
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
This EA is Created just for RSI Entry points Indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67581 Test, to show indicators profitable parameters and to give potential buyers possibility to backtest indicator Entries. EA opens Buy orders on Buy Arrows and Sell orders on Sell Arrows of the indicator, orders are closed on opposite signals. EA is not created for Live automated trading, thats not the goal to sell EA, but any ways if you like it and need it, you can rent. Default settings are fo
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Эксперты
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Gold BB PRO
Vojtech Svobodnik
1 (1)
Эксперты
Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
Murasame
Akihiro Tanaka
Эксперты
обзор «Мурасаме» — это система следования за трендом, которая занимает в среднем около 25 часов на сделку. Без сетки, без мартингейла, без двусторонней торговли, 1 позиция. Стоп-лосс перемещается трейлингом. Монтаж валютная пара GBPJPY Ось времени 30  минут   (ver.4.0~) время по Гринвичу +2/+3   (   только за   5   дневных баров   ) Номер строки отображения настроек   MT4 1000   или больше параметры Магический номер. магическое число Лето 0: Нет / 1: Американский стиль / 2: Британский стиль
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
Axi Select IA
Johnneid Amme Gomes E Silva
Эксперты
Axi Select AI   is not just a trading robot, it's a complete trade management tool focused on the most profitable and volatile pair on the market:   XAUUSD (Gold)   . https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348567?source=Site   +Profile+Seller Developed for traders and investors seeking consistent profitability, this Expert Advisor (EA) uses an intelligent averaging strategy with   triple layers of protection   to preserve your capital. Unlike other robots that "crash" in strong price movements, this E
Golden City
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Советник Golden City действительно выглядит многообещающе благодаря своему комплексному подходу к автоматизации процесса принятия решений на рынке Форекс. Однако важно учитывать ряд факторов перед началом его использования: The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Ключевые особенности Golden City Автоматизация : Советник принимает решения самостоятельно, основываясь на сложных алгоритмах анализа рыночной ситуации. Это позволяет снизить эм
Booster for MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
BOOSTER FOR MT4 - это профессиональный скальперский советник для ежедневной работы на валютном рынке FOREX. В трейдинге, вместе с опытом к трейдерам обычно приходит понимание того, что значимую роль на рынке играют уровни скопления стоп-ордеров, цена и время. В этом ФОРЕКС советнике реализована данная стратегия, и Я надеюсь, что Вы получите не только удовольствие от использования данного продукта, но и примите участие в его развитии - оставив свой отзыв с пожеланиями здесь  https://www.mql5.com/
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Эксперты
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
BitBull EA MT4
Arseny Potyekhin
Эксперты
Уважаемые трейдеры, Я рад представить вам наш последний проект. EA BitBull. Реальная торговля криптовалютой теперь стала реальностью! Поскольку эта стратегия настолько уникальна, я хочу продать ограниченное количество лицензий. Поэтому цена будет постепенно повышаться, чтобы ограничить продажи. Следующая цена — 790 USD. С помощью наших уважаемых партнеров со всего мира нам удалось разработать инновационную крипто-стратегию. Эта стратегия органично сочетает в себе принципы трендового следования
CyNeron MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.5 (4)
Эксперты
CyNeron: Точные торги с инновациями искусственного интеллекта Руководство и файлы настроек : Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы настроек Цена : Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных копий Доступные копии : 5 Анализ мгновенных снимков на основе ИИ: Первопроходец на рынке CyNeron – это первый экспертный советник (EA) на рынке, который интегрирует передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта в революционный подход к торговле, захватывая и обраб
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Forex Workstation   – мощный и эффективный бот для торговли на рынке Форекс, разработанный для использования паттернов, уровней задержки цен, анализа волатильности и масштабирования рынка. Этот бот предлагает уникальные возможности для автоматизированной торговли и оптимизации стратегий на различных валютных парах. Давайте рассмотрим основные функции и настройки Forex Workstation: Основные функции: •   Мультивалютность: Forex Workstation поддерживает широкий спектр валютных пар, что позволяет ди
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник-сетка для разгона депозита . Может использоваться для обычной спокойной торговли . Таймфрейм любой, но рекомендую m15. Валютные пары любые, обладающие потенциалом возвратного движения к средней цене, то есть: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Выгодные отличия данного советника: 1. Обычно сетки используют отклонение цены инструмента от среднего значения на фиксированную величину; данный советник использует аномальное увеличение волатильности при отклонении от средней цены
Hunting Cat EA
Alexandra Sivill Muedra
Эксперты
Hunting Cat “Forex Grid Trading Strategy”   Maximize your profits while the in-built Grid system minimizes the risks regardless of how big a move the market makes.  It includes a safety feature for Draw Down reduction for safer profits. Divide the market into many levels and place  <<buy and sell<<  orders at each level at the same time taking profit of every movement of the Market.  How to use it?  Set up your Timeframe and Currency  The grid can be based on your trader preference.  Manage you
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Эксперты
Bee Sting – Продвинутая трендовая грид-система Bee Sting — это торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный специально для волатильных инструментов, таких как XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Он объединяет контролируемый грид-механизм, определение тренда по наклону EMA, адаптивный ATR-шаг и многоуровневую защиту, обеспечивая более стабильный и структурированный подход к грид-трейдингу. В отличие от типичных мартингейл-систем, Bee Sting не использует увеличение лота. Все уровни грида работают с фиксированн
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Другие продукты этого автора
Torso Pro EA
Garner Edward Bennie
Эксперты
Torso EA is a fully automated trend-following system designed to trade clean market momentum using Heiken Ashi structure, MA direction and slope confirmation. It adapts dynamically to volatility using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop and risk scaling, making it suitable for scalping, intraday and swing trading on Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto pairs. Torso focuses on quality entries, when price transitions from pullback to trend continuation. No grid, no martingale, no averaging. Just preci
Gonzonator EA
Garner Edward Bennie
Эксперты
Gonzonator Pro — Smart Fibonacci Trend EA – Its not just an EA- It’s a complete Trading System Gonzonator Pro  is a fully-automated trading system designed around Fibonacci level reactions , trend filters , volatility filters . It is engineered for stable execution., ATR volatility analysis, and multi-MA filtering. includes a powerful built-in dashboard scanner that displays trend and volatility conditions across MarketWatch symbols . The EA identifies high probability reversal and continuation
Autarkes
Garner Edward Bennie
Эксперты
AUTARKES v1.7 Institutional Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading System for MT4 Overview Autarkes v1.7 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MT4, engineered to capture institutional-grade price movements using automated structure analysis. This EA reads the market the way professional traders do: Break of Structure (BOS), CHoCH transitions, Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Sweeps, and Breaker Blocks. Autarkes executes trades only when high-probability
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв