Parabolic SAR Trend Swing Scalp

  • Dual-mode operation: works perfectly as a scalper on M1–M15 and as a swing trader on H1–D1
  • Clean & proven strategy: Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as a dynamic trend filter while Parabolic SAR (pSAR) delivers razor-sharp entry and exit signals
  • High win-rate scalping in ranging/choppy markets + excellent profit factor on strong trending moves
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging – pure price-action logic with strict risk management
  • One-chart setup – runs on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto)

Key Features:

  • EMA Trend Filter (period & source customizable) – trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend
  • You can add stop, profit and trailing stop
  • Fully compatible with Prop Firm challenge and live trading rules (FCM, FTMO, The5ers, etc.)

