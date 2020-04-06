Parabolic SAR Trend Swing Scalp
- Эксперты
- Luca Norfo
- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 20
- Dual-mode operation: works perfectly as a scalper on M1–M15 and as a swing trader on H1–D1
- Clean & proven strategy: Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as a dynamic trend filter while Parabolic SAR (pSAR) delivers razor-sharp entry and exit signals
- High win-rate scalping in ranging/choppy markets + excellent profit factor on strong trending moves
- No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging – pure price-action logic with strict risk management
- One-chart setup – runs on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto)
Key Features:
- EMA Trend Filter (period & source customizable) – trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend
- You can add stop, profit and trailing stop
- Fully compatible with Prop Firm challenge and live trading rules (FCM, FTMO, The5ers, etc.)