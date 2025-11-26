Parabolic SAR Trend Swing Scalp

  • Dual-mode operation: works perfectly as a scalper on M1–M15 and as a swing trader on H1–D1
  • Clean & proven strategy: Exponential Moving Average (EMA) acts as a dynamic trend filter while Parabolic SAR (pSAR) delivers razor-sharp entry and exit signals
  • High win-rate scalping in ranging/choppy markets + excellent profit factor on strong trending moves
  • No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging – pure price-action logic with strict risk management
  • One-chart setup – runs on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto)

Key Features:

  • EMA Trend Filter (period & source customizable) – trades only in the direction of the prevailing trend
  • You can add stop, profit and trailing stop
  • Fully compatible with Prop Firm challenge and live trading rules (FCM, FTMO, The5ers, etc.)

Plus de l'auteur
Breakout and Trend Following Trading System EA
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
Experts
Il s'agit d'un système commercial de cassure et de suivi de tendance. Ce type de système tente d’exploiter la dynamique des prix et la persistance des tendances. Comme tous les systèmes de suivi de tendance, il est préférable de négocier sur un panier d'instruments non corrélés tels que : les paires de devises, les indices boursiers, les matières premières énergétiques comme le pétrole et le gaz, les métaux industriels comme le cuivre et le nickel, les métaux précieux comme l'or et l'argent. Ce
Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader
Luca Norfo
3 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Choose Your Win Rate
Luca Norfo
Experts
This was an old idea that now became reality. We've been often asked how is the win rate of our trading systems. Well, the win rate is a statistical variable which depends on the R:R ratio plus any edge that can be obtained by filtering and execution. Given this Expert Advisor tries to identify the predominant trend and execute trades properly, You are given the choice to set the Win Rate You like most and when running a back test You can check how It will be respected in the results metrics. As
FREE
Universal Market Supply Demand Trading System
Luca Norfo
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Breakout and Trend Following Trading System
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
Experts
Il s'agit d'un système commercial de cassure et de suivi de tendance. Ce type de système tente d’exploiter la dynamique des prix et la persistance des tendances. Comme tous les systèmes de suivi de tendance, il est préférable de négocier sur un panier d'instruments non corrélés tels que : les paires de devises, les indices boursiers, les matières premières énergétiques comme le pétrole et le gaz, les métaux industriels comme le cuivre et le nickel, les métaux précieux comme l'or et l'argent. Ce
Mean Reversion High Win Rate
Luca Norfo
Experts
Il s'agit d'une stratégie de réversion moyenne à taux de réussite élevé qui peut être négociée sur la plupart des marchés, notamment : les paires de devises, les indices boursiers, les actions individuelles, les obligations et plusieurs matières premières. Cet Expert Advisor est construit sur des principes de trading et des règles statistiques robustes et éprouvés, sans BS. Back testez et optimisez l’Expert Advisor sur votre marché cible. Exécutez l’EA sur plusieurs marchés non corrélés pour ob
Emperor Fedor Beat the Market
Luca Norfo
1 (1)
Experts
A video talks better than many images. We've back tested Fedor, our " last Emperor"  Expert Advisor, on the top traded currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, JPYUSD), on Stocks Indices (Nasdaq 100, S&P 500), on single stocks and even on commodities (Gold, Oil). We've backtested 15min, 30min, 1H timeframes for the last 20 years. Download the demo version and test it Yourself. Just choose a market, a time frame and a fixed lot size per trade (eg: base_lots=0.01) or a leverage multiple of the account bala
Quantum RSI Master
Luca Norfo
Experts
Quantum RSI Master est un Expert Advisor basé sur deux principes existants sur les marchés financiers, la tendance et le retour à la moyenne. L'EA identifie la tendance dominante et exécute les transactions uniquement dans le sens de la tendance. Il achètera aux niveaux de retrait et, ce faisant, vise à entrer dans la position à un meilleur prix et à sortir en cas de mouvements en faveur de la direction commerciale. Cet expert-conseil est destiné aux traders expérimentés puisque la logique glob
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis