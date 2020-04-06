Al goker gold

Smart Trading Bots – Protection & Investment
A fully automated Expert Advisor designed to identify market opportunities and trade intelligently with solid risk management to protect your capital.

🚀 Key Features

  • Fast trade execution without human intervention

  • Advanced multi-layer risk management

  • Smart leverage and margin protection

  • Easy-to-use settings for beginners and advanced traders

  • Works on Forex pairs, Gold, and Global Indices

  • Reduces stress and helps improve trading discipline

📈 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD

🛡 Capital Protection Logic
The EA will not open any new trades if the free margin becomes critically low — this helps avoid margin calls and ensures continuous safe performance.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading in financial markets involves risks, including possible loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The author is not responsible for any financial loss that may occur due to the use of this EA.
By using this product, you agree that all trading decisions are made at your own risk.
It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account first.

