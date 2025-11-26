Al goker gold
- Experts
- Khaled Waleed Saleh Ali Al Shehab
- Version: 2.42
- Updated: 28 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Smart Trading Bots – Protection & Investment
A fully automated Expert Advisor designed to identify market opportunities and trade intelligently with solid risk management to protect your capital.
🚀 Key Features
Fast trade execution without human intervention
Advanced multi-layer risk management
Smart leverage and margin protection
Easy-to-use settings for beginners and advanced traders
Works on Forex pairs, Gold, and Global Indices
Reduces stress and helps improve trading discipline
📈 Recommended Settings
Timeframe: H1
Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD
🛡 Capital Protection Logic
The EA will not open any new trades if the free margin becomes critically low — this helps avoid margin calls and ensures continuous safe performance.
⚠️ Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading in financial markets involves risks, including possible loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The author is not responsible for any financial loss that may occur due to the use of this EA.
By using this product, you agree that all trading decisions are made at your own risk.
It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account first.