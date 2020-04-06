Al goker gold

Smart Trading Bots – Protection & Investment

A fully automated Expert Advisor designed to identify market opportunities and trade intelligently with solid risk management to protect your capital.

🚀 Key Features

Fast trade execution without human intervention

Advanced multi-layer risk management

Smart leverage and margin protection

Easy-to-use settings for beginners and advanced traders

Works on Forex pairs, Gold, and Global Indices

Reduces stress and helps improve trading discipline

📈 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1

Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD

🛡 Capital Protection Logic

The EA will not open any new trades if the free margin becomes critically low — this helps avoid margin calls and ensures continuous safe performance.

⚠️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading in financial markets involves risks, including possible loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The author is not responsible for any financial loss that may occur due to the use of this EA.

By using this product, you agree that all trading decisions are made at your own risk.

It is strongly recommended to test on a demo account first.