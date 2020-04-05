Tokyo Session RangeBreak UsdJpy Expert

Tokyo Session RangeBreak USDJPY Sniper V1





Strategy Overview:

This Expert Advisor trades breakouts of the Tokyo session range on USDJPY M15.

The range is calculated between 03:00 and 06:00 server time.

A buy position opens when price breaks above the range high.

A sell position opens when price breaks below the range low.





Risk Management:

Stop Loss is placed at the opposite border of the Tokyo range.

Position size is calculated based on fixed money risk per trade.

Default risk per trade is 2000 USD. This parameter is optimizable.

The EA closes all positions at 18:00 server time daily.

Only one trade per day is allowed.





Backtest Results:

The strategy was tested on USDJPY M15 from 2021.08.01 to 2026.07.31.

Testing mode: Every tick based on real ticks with 100% history quality.

Initial deposit 100000 USD. Total net profit 224923 USD.

Profit factor 1.17. Maximal drawdown 19.18 percent. Recovery factor 3.19.

Total trades 1280. Win rate 42.27 percent.





Features:

1. Magic Number for multiple EA compatibility

2. Visual range box drawn on chart

3. Server time based operation for any broker

4. No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging strategy

5. Hedging account compatible

6. Compiled as X64 Regular build without DLL





Parameters:

RiskMoneyPerTrade: Money amount risked per trade in USD

RangeStartHour: Start hour of Tokyo range calculation

RangeEndHour: End hour of Tokyo range calculation

CloseAllHour: Hour when all positions are closed

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for trades





Author: Rajendra Prasad Tripathi from Tripathi Algorithms









Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange carries risk. Past backtest results do not

guarantee future performance. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account

before using it on a live account. The author is not responsible for

any financial losses.





Copyright 2026, Rajendra Prasad Tripathi. All Rights Reserved.

This is an original work protected by copyright law.