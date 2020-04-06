EA EquiMind

🚀 UNLEASH THE POWER OF EA EQUIMIND: ULTIMATE CONTROL OVER YOUR TRADING! 🚀

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk to your invested capital. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and use this Expert Advisor responsibly. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Those who buy EA please message me to get the appropriate symbol setup table.

Are you seeking a powerful, versatile Expert Advisor designed to optimize profits across all market conditions? EA EquiMind is your answer!

Built upon a sophisticated hedging strategy and packed with extensive customization options, this EA grants you unprecedented control over your trading activities.

Let’s explore the standout features that set EA EquiMind apart:

✅ Diverse Trading Modes:

  • TRADE_MODE_BUY_ONLY: Focus on uptrends, opening buy positions only.

  • TRADE_MODE_SELL_ONLY: Capitalize on downtrends, opening sell positions only.

  • TRADE_MODE_BUY_AND_SELL (Hedging): The ultimate hedging strategy, opening both buy and sell positions to balance risk and maximize opportunities in volatile markets.

✅ Optimal Capital & Risk Management:

  • Flexible Sizing: Start with small lots ( InpInitialLot) and easily adjust grid distances ( InpDistancePips) and the maximum number of orders ( InpMaxOrdersInSequence).

  • Individual TP/SL: Set distinct Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each individual order to protect gains and limit losses.

  • Global TP/SL (Total Equity Protection): An absolute safety feature! Automatically close all open managed positions when a total profit target ( InpGlobalTakeProfitMoney) is reached or a maximum allowable risk percentage ( InpGlobalStopLossPercent) is hit.

✅ Smart Lot Size Management Strategies (Lot Logic): Choose how the EA calculates the volume for next orders:

  • MODE_MULTIPLIER: Increase lot sizes exponentially (Martingale style) for rapid recovery.

  • MODE_FIXED: Maintain a constant lot size for subsequent orders, offering stability and easy control.

  • MODE_LINEAR_ADD: Increase lot sizes arithmetically (adding a fixed amount per level), a more balanced approach.

  • MODE_SEQUENCE (Fibonacci/Custom): Utilize custom number sequences (e.g., Fibonacci defined in InpLotSequence) to manage trade volume according to your specific strategy.

✅ Unique "Pruning" (Overlap Closing) Feature:

  • Smartly manages drawdown by automatically closing oldest vs newest opposing buy/sell order pairs when their combined profit hits a specific target ( InpPruningProfitTarget). This helps free up margin and reduce accumulated risk during prolonged trends.

✅ Intuitive On-Screen Dashboard:

  • Track real-time performance directly on your chart: Daily/Weekly/Monthly Profits and Lots traded, Max Drawdown percentage, and current Floating P/L.

  • Fully customizable position, colors, and font sizes to match your trading setup.

EA EquiMind is not just an EA; it is a comprehensive trading tool designed to help you trade smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your trading today!

Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
