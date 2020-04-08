HolyGrail MotherBar Indicator

The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator: Your Ultimate Path to Consistent Trading Profits

 The Problem With Every Other Indicator You've Tried

Let me guess - you've spent countless hours and hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars on indicators that promise the world but deliver mediocre results. You've tried:

· Lagging indicators that tell you what already happened
· Over-optimized systems that work in backtests but fail in live markets
· Complex setups with 20+ confusing lines on your chart
· "Secret formulas" that work until they don't

Pro Tips: 
1. Make sure the break of the Mother Bar is at the fourth or fifth Candlestick or Bar
2. If the break is in the direction of prevailing trend , take 1:1.5 -2 RR trade
3. If the break is against the prevailing trend, take 1:1 Trade
4. Remember Stoploss is 1-pip Above/Below the MotherBar High/Low


The truth is, most indicators are designed to LOOK impressive rather than BE profitable. They're built to sell, not to win.

But what if I told you there's one pattern - one simple, reliable, time-tested formation - that professional traders have used for decades? A pattern so powerful that once you master it, you'll wonder how you ever traded without it?

 Introducing: The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator

This isn't just another indicator. This is your trading GPS that guides you to high-probability setups while keeping risk management at the forefront.

What Makes The MotherBar Pattern So Powerful?

The MotherBar pattern represents market consolidation at its finest. It's the calm before the storm. The compression before the explosion. When price consolidates within a Mother Bar, it's building energy for the next significant move.

Here's what happens:

1. Mother Bar forms - A large candle that establishes a clear range
2. Two inside bars follow - Price consolidates, showing indecision
3. Breakout occurs - The market chooses direction with explosive momentum

This pattern works because it's rooted in market psychology:

· The Mother Bar shows initial strong momentum
· The inside bars represent trader indecision and consolidation
· The breakout represents resolution and new momentum

 How to Trade The Holy Grail MotherBar Profitably

The Exact Setup (Step by Step):

Step 1: Pattern Identification

· Wait for the MotherBar indicator to detect the pattern
· Look for the green rectangle and "MOTHER BAR" label
· Ensure both subsequent candles are COMPLETELY inside the Mother Bar range

Step 2: Entry Strategy

· DO NOT enter when the pattern first appears
· WAIT for the breakout outside the Mother Bar range
· CONFIRM the breakout with a close above/below the Mother Bar high/low

Step 3: Risk Management (The Real Holy Grail)

· Stop Loss: Place at the opposite side of the Mother Bar
  · For LONG trades: SL below Mother Bar low
  · For SHORT trades: SL above Mother Bar high
· Take Profit: Set at 2x your risk (Risk:Reward = 1:2)

Step 4: Trade Management

· Move to breakeven when price reaches 1x your risk
· Consider taking partial profits at 1.5x risk
· Let runners go to 2x risk or use trailing stops

Real Example:

```
Mother Bar Range: 1.1050 - 1.1080
Breakout above: 1.1080
Entry: 1.1082
Stop Loss: 1.1048 (32 pips risk)
Take Profit: 1.1146 (64 pips reward)
Risk:Reward = 1:2
```

 Why This Indicator Stands Out From Everything Else

1. Built-In Patience Mechanism

Most indicators scream "TRADE NOW!" at every minor fluctuation. The Holy Grail MotherBar forces you to wait for the highest probability setups. The scanner finds opportunities, but the breakout confirmation prevents premature entries.

2. Automatic Risk Calculation

The Mother Bar naturally defines your risk parameters. The high and low become your automatic stop loss levels. No more guessing where to place stops!

3. Multi-Timeframe Capability

Trade the pattern on:

· M15 for day trading
· H1 for swing trading
· H4/D1 for position trading
  The same rules apply across all timeframes.

4. Three-Layer Confirmation System

1. Pattern Detection - Finds the MotherBar formation
2. Breakout Confirmation - Waits for price to break the range
3. ZigZag Alignment - Uses built-in ZigZag to confirm trend direction

5. Complete Self-Containment

No external dependencies, no complicated installations, no ongoing fees. One indicator does it all.

 Advanced Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: The Conservative Trader

· Only trade MotherBar patterns in the direction of the higher timeframe trend
· Wait for retest of breakout level before entering
· Use 1:3 risk-reward instead of 1:2

Strategy 2: The Aggressive Trader

· Trade every valid MotherBar pattern regardless of trend
· Enter on breakout candle (don't wait for close)
· Scale into positions with multiple entries

Strategy 3: The Scanner Trader

· Use the "SCAN ALL" feature to find setups across all pairs
· Focus on the strongest patterns with the cleanest breakouts
· Diversify across 3-5 currency pairs

 Risk Management: Your Unfair Advantage

The built-in 1:2 risk-reward ratio means you only need to be right 34% of the time to be profitable. Most traders need to be right 60%+ with poor risk-reward.

With The Holy Grail MotherBar:

· Win 3 trades: +6R
· Lose 6 trades: -6R
· Net: BREAK EVEN at 33% win rate
· Win 4 trades: +8R
· Lose 6 trades: -6R
· Net: +2R profit at 40% win rate

 Real Results From Real Traders

"I've been using this system for 3 months and it's transformed my trading. The clarity of the setups and the built-in risk management finally made trading click for me." - Mark R., Forex Trader

"The scanner feature saves me hours of chart analysis. I just click the button and it shows me where the opportunities are across all my watchlist pairs." - Sarah L., Swing Trader

"What I love most is the discipline it enforces. No more emotional trading. I either get the setup or I don't trade. Simple." - James T., Day Trader

 Who This Indicator Is For

Perfect For:

· Traders tired of indicator overload
· Those who understand the importance of risk management
· Disciplined traders who can wait for A+ setups
· Beginners who want a clear, rules-based system
· Professionals looking to add another tool to their arsenal

Not For:

· Traders looking for "get rich quick" schemes
· Those who can't follow simple rules
· People who want to trade 20 times per day
· Traders who don't understand basic risk management

 What's Your Trading Future Worth?

Consider this:

· How much have you spent on trading education that didn't work?
· How much have you lost from poor risk management?
· How much time have you wasted analyzing charts?
· How much is your financial freedom worth?

The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator isn't just another purchase - it's an investment in your trading future. It's the system that finally bridges the gap between analysis and execution.

 Get Started Today

The beauty of this system is its simplicity. You don't need to be a technical analysis expert. You don't need to spend hours analyzing charts. You just need to follow the rules.

Your path to consistent profitability starts with three simple steps:

1. Load the indicator on your preferred timeframe
2. Wait for the pattern and breakout confirmation
3. Execute with proper risk management

The scanner does the hard work of finding opportunities. The clear rules tell you exactly when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit.

 Special Bonus: Limited Time Offer

For the first 100 traders, we're including:

· Advanced Masterclass Video Series ($297 Value)
· Trade Planner Spreadsheet ($97 Value)
· Private Discord Community Access ($197 Value)
· Lifetime Updates and Support (Priceless)

 Your Next Step

The market doesn't care about your hopes, dreams, or financial goals. It only responds to price action and probability. The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator gives you the edge by identifying high-probability setups with built-in risk management.

Stop gambling. Start trading.

Click "Add to Cart" now and transform your trading forever.

---

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Holy Grail MotherBar Indicator is a tool to assist with analysis but does not guarantee profits.

