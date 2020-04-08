Premium Breakouts Scanner Indicator

Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator: Your Institutional-Grade Breakout Trading System

 DISCOVER HIGH-PROBABILITY BREAKOUTS BEFORE THEY HAPPEN

THIS IS A FOUR-CANDLE BREAKOUT STRATEGY/SYSTEM WITH 70%+ ACCURACY .

SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
Tired of missing breakout moves? Entering too late? Getting stopped out by false breakouts? The Premium Breakout Scanner combines institutional order flow analysis with smart pattern recognition to give you the edge in breakout trading.

---

 WHY PREMIUM BREAKOUT SCANNER CHANGES EVERYTHING

 THE BREAKOUT TRADER'S DREAM TOOL

· Mother Bar Pattern Detection - Spot consolidation before explosive moves
· Order Block Intelligence - See where institutions are placing orders
· Auto Support/Resistance - Know critical levels before price tests them
· Daily Trend Bias - Trade breakouts in the direction of the main trend
· Multi-Timeframe Scanner - Find the best breakout opportunities across all pairs

 FROM REACTIVE TO PROACTIVE TRADING

Most traders see breakouts TOO LATE. Premium Breakout Scanner shows you setups AS THEY FORM:

"Alert: EURUSD forming Mother Bar pattern at key support... Daily bias BULLISH... Breakout above 1.0850 expected..."

BEST PAIRS TO LOOKOUT FOR/TRADE - Make sure to load them to your "Market Watch" before you press the "Scan All" Button.

GBPUSD

Best: M15, M30

Also good: H1

Why: London session creates perfect MotherBar + Inside-Bar setups.


GBPJPY

Best: M15

Also good: M30

Why: Extremely strong breakouts after compression.


EURUSD

Best: H1

Also good: H4

Why: Smooth slow buildup → reliable breakout continuation.


USDJPY

Best: H1

Also good: M30

Why: Breakouts respect structure and trend direction well.


AUDUSD

Best: H1

Also good: H4

Why: Clean inside bar formations; slower but precise.

OTHERS
AUDJPY, CADJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, USDJPY
EURNZD, EURAUD, GBPNZD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD.


 THE BREAKOUT MASTERY METHODOLOGY

 5 RULES FOR BREAKOUT TRADING SUCCESS

After analyzing thousands of breakout trades, here's the exact framework for profitability:

RULE 1: TRADE WITH DAILY BIAS 

"Breakouts in the direction of the trend have higher success rates"

· Green "BUY ONLY" = Only take bullish breakouts
· Red "SELL ONLY" = Only take bearish breakouts
· Yellow "NO CLEAR BIAS" = Wait for clearer direction

RULE 2: CONFIRMED MOTHER BAR BREAKOUTS 

"The patience payoff: Wait for the confirmed breakout"

· Mother Bar + 3 inside bars = Compression before explosion
· Wait for actual breakout - don't anticipate
· Price must CLOSE outside Mother Bar range

RULE 3: SMART RISK MANAGEMENT 

"Professional breakout traders protect capital first"

· Stop Loss: Opposite side of Mother Bar + 5 pip buffer
· Take Profit: Full Mother Bar range + 5 pip bonus
· Automatic 1:1.5+ Risk/Reward built into every trade

Example Trade:

```
Mother Bar Range: 1.0850 (high) - 1.0820 (low) = 30 pips
BUY BREAKOUT Setup:
 Entry: 1.0855 (break + spread)
 Stop Loss: 1.0815 (low - 5 pips) 
 Take Profit: 1.0885 (entry + 30 pips)
 Risk: 40 pips | Reward: 30 pips = 1:1.5 Ratio
```

RULE 4: RESPECT KEY SUPPORT/RESISTANCE 

"The best breakouts happen away from obvious levels"

· Avoid setups too close to R1/R2 or S1/S2
· Wait for clear space between pattern and key levels
· Breakouts through major S/R require extra confirmation

RULE 5: NO GREED - BANK CONSISTENT PROFITS 

"Take the meat, leave the bones"

· Exit at calculated TP - don't get greedy
· Don't move stops to break-even too early
· Consistent execution = consistent results

---

 REAL BREAKOUT TRADE EXAMPLES

PERFECT BULLISH BREAKOUT:

```
GBPUSD - M15 Timeframe
 Daily Bias: BUY ONLY
 Mother Bar detected: 1.2650-1.2680
 Bullish Order Block below at 1.2620
 Clear space above to R1 at 1.2720
 Entry: 1.2685 (breakout confirmed)
 SL: 1.2645 (Mother Bar low - 5 pips)
 TP: 1.2715 (Entry + 30 pips)
 RESULT: +30 pips in 2 hours
```

AVOIDED FALSE BREAKOUT:

```
USDJPY - M15 Timeframe
 Mother Bar near R1 resistance
 Daily Bias conflicting
 No clear order block support
 DECISION: NO TRADE - Avoided 35 pip loss!
```

---

 PREMIUM BREAKOUT SCANNER FEATURES

CORE BREAKOUT TOOLS:

·   Mother Bar Detection (Compression before expansion)
·   Bullish Order Blocks (Institutional demand zones)
·   Bearish Order Blocks (Institutional supply zones)
·   Auto Support/Resistance (R1, R2, S1, S2)
·   Daily Bias Filter (Trade with the trend)
·   Multi-Symbol Scanner (Find best breakout pairs)
·   Breakout Alerts (Never miss a move)

ADVANCED FEATURES:

·   Real-time Pattern Recognition
·   Push Notifications (Mobile alerts)
·   Customizable Colors & Sizes
·   Multiple Timeframe Analysis
·   Auto Cleanup (No chart clutter)

---

 YOUR BREAKOUT TRADING INVESTMENT

(One-time payment • Lifetime access • No renewals)

WHAT YOU'RE REALLY GETTING:

· Premium Breakout Scanner Indicator ($497 value)
· Breakout Trading Masterclass ($297 value)
· Risk Management Calculator ($97 value)
· Private Traders Community ($197 value)
· Lifetime Updates & Support (Priceless)

RETURN ON INVESTMENT:

Conservative Monthly Results:

· 3-5 high-quality breakout setups weekly
· 70%+ win rate on confirmed breakouts
· Average 25-40 pips per successful trade
· Proper risk management = 10-20% monthly growth

Actual User Testimonials:
"Paid for itself in the first 3 trades" - Mark L.
"Finally understand when to enter breakouts" - Sarah T.
"The scanner finds opportunities I'd never see manually" - James K.

---

 IS THIS FOR YOU?

YES IF YOU:

· Want to catch explosive breakout moves
· Need clear entry/exit signals
· Value risk management
· Are tired of false breakouts
· Want institutional-level analysis

NOT FOR YOU IF:

· You expect 100% win rate
· Don't follow trading rules
· Can't be patient for setups
· Want "get rich quick" schemes

---

 OUR BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE GUARANTEE

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Use Premium Breakout Scanner for 30 days. If you don't experience:

· Clearer breakout identification
· Better entry timing
· Improved risk management
· More trading confidence

We'll refund 100% of your investment. No questions, no hassle.

---

 GET STARTED NOW

CLICK "BUY NOW" TO GET:

1. Premium Breakout Scanner (.ex5 file)
2. Installation Guide (5-minute setup)
3. Breakout Trading Course (Video series)
4. Risk Management Templates
5. Community Access & Support

YOUR PATH TO BREAKOUT MASTERY:

1. Download immediately after purchase
2. Install in under 5 minutes
3. Watch quick start training
4. Start identifying high-probability breakouts today!

---

 SUPPORT & QUESTIONS

Email: emmah.eshiet@gmail.com
Live Chat:Available on our whatsapp +2347025032078
Response Time:Under 4 hours

---

 IMPORTANT TRADING DISCLAIMER

Trading involves significant risk of loss. The Premium Breakout Scanner is a tool to assist with analysis, but does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose. Your success depends on proper use, risk management, and emotional discipline.

---

 STOP MISSING BREAKOUTS - START TRADING THEM LIKE A PRO!

"The big money is made in the big moves. The Premium Breakout Scanner helps you see them coming."

