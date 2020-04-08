Bollinger Flipper indicator

 Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! 

Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits?
The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.

 Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision.

 Features You’ll Love:

 Dynamic Bollinger Bands – track volatility and market direction in real time.

 Powerful ZigZag Fractals – identify market turning points before everyone else.

 Buy/Sell Arrow Alerts – no more guesswork; get crystal-clear signals on your chart.

 Combined System Technology – merge three powerful strategies into one tool.

 Easy to Use – perfect for beginners and pros alike.


 Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, the Bollinger Flipper adapts to your style and timeframe.


 Turn every trade into an opportunity.
 Don’t just trade… trade smart with the Bollinger Flipper Indicator.


How the "Bollinger Flipper" Indicator Works

This is a sophisticated multi-component indicator designed to identify high-probability trend reversal points by combining three powerful technical concepts. Think of it as a convergence trading system in a single tool.

Core Components & Logic:

1. Bollinger Bands (The "Zone"):
   · What it does: This is your volatility-based dynamic support and resistance. The middle line is a 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the upper and lower bands expand/contract with market volatility.
   · Its Role: The bands identify potential "overbought" (price near upper band) and "oversold" (price near lower band) conditions. The edges of the bands are where reversals often begin.
2. Level 3 Power Indicator (The "Trend Filter"):
   · What it is: This is a modified, advanced ZigZag indicator. A standard ZigZag connects significant highs and lows. This "Level 3" version filters out market noise to show only the most significant swings.
   · Its Role: It determines the primary trend direction. It will paint a definitive "Up" or "Down" arrow on the chart. This is crucial because it tells you to only look for BUY signals when the trend is UP, and SELL signals when the trend is DOWN. This prevents you from fighting the major trend.
3. ZigZag Fractals (The "Trigger"):
   · What it is: Fractals are small, built-in patterns that identify short-term peaks (bearish fractals) and troughs (bullish fractals). This component plots these points on the chart.
   · Its Role: It pinpoints the exact candle where a minor reversal within the larger trend is detected.

The "Flipper" Signal - The Magic Convergence:

A trading signal is generated only when all three components align:

· BUY SIGNAL:
  1. Trend Filter (Level 3): Shows an UP arrow (bullish trend).
  2. Trigger (Fractal): A bullish ZigZag fractal (a trough) is formed.
  3. Zone (Bollinger Band): This fractal low occurs at or very near the LOWER Bollinger Band.
  · Interpretation: The dominant trend is up, and price has pulled back to a dynamic support level (lower band), indicating a potential "dip" to buy.


· SELL SIGNAL:
  1. Trend Filter (Level 3): Shows a DOWN arrow (bearish trend).
  2. Trigger (Fractal): A bearish ZigZag fractal (a peak) is formed.
  3. Zone (Bollinger Band): This fractal high occurs at or very near the UPPER Bollinger Band.
  · Interpretation: The dominant trend is down, and price has rallied into a dynamic resistance level (upper band), indicating a potential "bounce" to sell.

In summary: The indicator doesn't just show you an oversold condition. It shows you an oversold condition within a confirmed uptrend, giving you a high-confidence signal that the price is likely to "flip" and continue in the direction of the main trend.

PRO TIP: A good knowledge of price action will give you an edge using this strategy. For best output, use a minimum STOPLOSS OF 2ATR per trade.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

