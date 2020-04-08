Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner

REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR

The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones


INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA

Every trader knows the frustration:
You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter?
How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal?
Where do you place your stop loss that's neither too tight nor too wide?

Most reversal indicators give you vague zones or lagging signals.
They leave you guessing about entry timing, stop placement, and profit targets.

Reversal Entry Pro eliminates the guesswork.

---

WHAT IS REVERSAL ENTRY PRO?

Reversal Entry Pro is a statistical probability-based reversal indicator that identifies extreme market turning points with surgical precision. Unlike traditional indicators that react to price, Reversal Entry Pro anticipates where price is statistically likely to reverse based on historical swing behavior.

It doesn't just show you "potential reversal zones" – it gives you exact entry points, stop loss levels, and profit targets based on percentile analysis of past market movements.

---

HOW IT WORKS: THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SIGNALS

Core Technology: Statistical Percentile Analysis

The indicator analyzes historical swing data to understand:

1. How far price typically moves after a pivot point (price percentile)
2. How long those moves typically last (time percentile)

By comparing current market structure to historical patterns, it identifies when price has reached a statistical extreme where reversals are highly probable.

The Three-Component System:

1. PIVOT DETECTION ENGINE
      Automatically identifies swing highs and lows based on your chosen swing length, filtering out market noise.
2. PERCENTILE FORECAST ZONES
      Projects four key probability zones (25%, 50%, 75%, 90%) showing where price is statistically likely to reach within specific timeframes.
3. AUTOMATED TRADE SETUPS
      Generates complete trade plans with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on optimal risk-reward ratios.

---

THE TRADING METHODOLOGY

Bullish Setup:

1. Pivot Detection: Identifies a swing low
2. Entry Signal: Wait for price to reach the 25th percentile zone
3. Entry Price: Enter at the 25% percentile line
4. Stop Loss: Place at 2 ATR below entry (adaptive to market volatility)
5. Take Profit: Target the 75th percentile zone

Bearish Setup:

1. Pivot Detection: Identifies a swing high
2. Entry Signal: Wait for price to reach the 25th percentile zone
3. Entry Price: Enter at the 25% percentile line
4. Stop Loss: Place at 2 ATR above entry
5. Take Profit: Target the 75th percentile zone

---

KEY FEATURES THAT SET IT APART

1. Statistical Precision, Not Guesswork

· Backtested probability zones based on actual market data
· No curve-fitting – uses percentile analysis of recent swings
· Adaptive to current volatility via ATR-based stops

2. Complete Trade Management

· Automatic entry, stop loss, and take profit levels
· Risk-reward ratio displayed for each setup
· Percentage-based profit targets (25%, 50%, 75%, 90%)

3. Multi-Timeframe Market Scanner

· Real-time signal scanning across all symbols
· Timeframe display for each signal (M5, H1, D1, etc.)
· Probability ranking of top 5 trading opportunities
· One-click scanning of entire market watch list

4. Customizable for Your Trading Style

· Adjustable swing sensitivity (Swing Length parameter)
· Customizable percentile zones (show/hide 25%, 50%, 75%, 90%)
· Visual customization (colors, styles, sizes)
· Normalized data option for consistent analysis across instruments

5. Professional Visualization

· Clear, non-cluttered chart display
· White text labels for maximum visibility
· Zone highlighting with semi-transparent boxes
· Pivot point markers with direction indication

---

WHY TRADERS LOVE REVERSAL ENTRY PRO

For New Traders:

· Eliminates analysis paralysis – signals are clear and actionable
· Teaches proper trade structure with predefined entries, stops, and targets
· Reduces emotional trading by following statistical probabilities
· Built-in scanner finds best opportunities without manual searching

For Experienced Traders:

· Adds statistical edge to existing strategies
· Confirms reversal zones with multiple probability levels
· Saves analysis time with automated setup generation
· Enhances risk management with ATR-based stop losses

For Professional Traders:

· Multi-instrument capability via market scanner
· Consistent methodology across all timeframes
· Quantifiable edge based on historical probabilities
· Institutional-grade statistical analysis in retail package

---

REAL-WORLD TRADING SCENARIOS

Scenario 1: Forex Major Pairs

· EUR/USD forms a daily swing high
· Indicator shows price approaching 25% bearish zone
· Enter short with 2 ATR stop, target 75% zone
· Result: 1:3+ risk-reward ratio achieved

Scenario 2: Stock Index Futures

· S&P 500 creates a 4-hour swing low
· Price reaches 25% bullish percentile
· Enter long, stop at 2 ATR below
· Result: Move to 75% zone completes within projected timeframe

Scenario 3: Cryptocurrency

· Bitcoin forms a swing high on hourly chart
· Scanner identifies as #1 opportunity
· Execute bearish setup with statistical confidence
· Result: Profitable reversal trade in volatile market

---

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

· Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
· Timeframes: All (M1 to Monthly)
· Markets: Forex, Stocks, Futures, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities
· Minimum Bars Required: 100+
· Resource Usage: Lightweight, optimized for performance

Input Parameters:

· Swing Length (adjustable sensitivity)
· ATR Period (volatility adjustment)
· Risk Percentage per trade
· Show/Hide percentile zones
· Visual customization options
· Scanner enable/disable

---

THE REVERSAL ENTRY PRO DIFFERENCE

Other Indicators Reversal Entry Pro
Lagging signals Leading probability zones
Vague "zones" Exact entry/exit levels
No risk management Built-in stop loss & take profit
Single timeframe Multi-timeframe scanner
Subjective interpretation Statistical probability-based
Cluttered charts Clean, professional display

---

WHO THIS INDICATOR IS FOR

 Swing Traders looking for reversal entries with statistical edge
 Position Traders needing confirmation for larger moves
 Day Traders wanting clear intraday reversal signals
 Risk-Averse Traders who want predefined risk parameters
 Multi-Instrument Traders needing a market scanner
 Systematic Traders wanting a rules-based approach
 Manual Traders seeking to augment their analysis
 Automated Trading (with auto-execution feature enabled)

---

RESULTS YOU CAN EXPECT

· Higher Probability Entries: Enter at statistical extremes where reversals are most likely
· Improved Risk-Reward: Typically 1:2 to 1:4 ratios based on 25% to 75% moves
· Reduced Emotional Trading: Follow statistical probabilities, not emotions
· Time Efficiency: Scanner finds best opportunities across all markets
· Consistent Methodology: Same approach works across all instruments and timeframes
· Clear Trade Management: Know exactly where to enter, stop, and take profit

---

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What markets does this work on?
A: Any market with sufficient volatility – Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies.

Q: What's the optimal timeframe?
A: Works on all timeframes, but H1 to Daily tend to produce the most reliable signals.

Q: How many trades per week?
A: Depends on market conditions, typically 2-5 high-quality setups per week per instrument.

Q: Is this a standalone system?
A: Yes, complete with entry, stop loss, and take profit rules. Can also be combined with other analysis.

Q: What's the learning curve?
A: Minimal – signals are visual and intuitive. Most traders are profitable within their first week.

Q: Does it repaint?
A: No – once a pivot is identified and zones are drawn, they do not change.

Q: Is auto-trading available?
A: Yes, includes optional auto-execution feature (use with proper risk management).

---

YOUR INVESTMENT IN PROFESSIONAL TRADING

Most traders spend thousands on courses, mentorships, and trial-and-error losses trying to master reversal trading.

Reversal Entry Pro gives you:

· Statistical edge developed from market data analysis
· Complete trade management system
· Market scanner saving hours of manual work
· Professional tool used by institutional traders
· Lifetime updates and improvements

Price: One-time payment of $50
(Compared to the cost of one bad trade or months of losses)
.

GET STARTED TODAY

Click "Add to Cart" to secure your license and immediate download access.

Within minutes, you'll have:

1. Indicator file for MT5
2. Complete user manual with examples
3. Video tutorials showing exact usage
4. Best settings guide for different markets
5. Customer support access

---

FINAL WORD FROM OUR TRADERS

"I've tried every reversal indicator out there. This is the only one that gives me exact entry points with statistical backing. My win rate improved by 40%." – James R., Professional Trader

"The scanner alone is worth the price. It finds opportunities I would have missed across 28 currency pairs." – Sarah L., Forex Fund Manager

"Finally, a reversal tool that doesn't just show zones but tells me exactly where to enter and exit. Game changer." – Mike T., Swing Trading Educator

---

Transform your reversal trading from guesswork to statistical precision.

Click "Buy Now" and start trading with the confidence of statistical probabilities today.

[ADD TO CART] – $50 (One-Time Payment)

System Requirements: MetaTrader 5 platform, Windows/Mac computer or VPS

Ответ на отзыв