SEER Spike Detector

 SEER SPIKE DETECTOR™

The Ultimate Market-Reversal & Spike Forecasting Tool for Crash & Boom Indices, Forex & Synthetic Markets

SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
Best on M1 and M5
Stoploss: 10 Candles Maximum.

 What is SEER SPIKE DETECTOR?

The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is a next-generation market prediction indicator designed to detect and confirm spikes, reversals, and momentum shifts with pinpoint accuracy.
Built on 3-Level ZigZag  Fractal ZigZag confirmations, ATR dynamic trailing stops, and Fluxo 6.0 effective filters, this tool does more than just show arrows.

Whether you’re trading Crash & Boom Indices, Volatility 75, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, or other Forex pairs, the SEER SPIKE DETECTOR adapts to your chart and shows you where the next money-making move is about to begin.


---

 Why Traders Love SEER SPIKE DETECTOR

 Accurate Spike Forecasting – Anticipates sudden crashes/booms with early warning arrows.
 Multi-Layer Confirmation – Signals only appear when multiple conditions align (ZigZag + Fluxo + ATR filters).
 Flexible on Any Chart – Best on M1 and M5, but works effectively across H1, H4.
 Spike Catcher for Crash/Boom – Catch massive spikes before the crowd jumps in.
 No Guesswork – Arrows 


---

 How It Works

The SEER SPIKE DETECTOR combines price action fractals, ZigZag swing points, and ATR volatility control to filter fakeouts. Here’s the process:

1. Identify Market Extremes – Uses 3-Level ZigZag & Fractal logic to spot reversal zones.


2. Confirmation with Fluxo 6.0 – Ensures only high-probability setups print signals.


3. Spike Alerts – Specially optimized for Crash & Boom indices to catch reversal spikes.




---

 Example in Action (Crash 500 Index)

Scenario A (Before Spike): Indicator shows an up arrow + "BUY NOW" signal.

Scenario B (After Spike): Market confirms the reversal with a massive spike in your favor.
 Result: Early entry before the market explosion.



---

 Who is it for?

 Traders who scalp Crash & Boom500 indices.
 Swing traders on Volatility 75, Gold (XAUUSD), and GBPUSD.
 Beginners who need clear, easy-to-follow signals.
 Professionals looking to filter noise and confirm setups.


---

 Features at a Glance

 BUY/SELL arrows with text alerts (never miss a signal).

 Stop-hunting detection (filters false spikes).


 Popup, Email & Push Notifications (optional).


 Customizable colors and styles to fit any chart template.



---

 Why SEER SPIKE DETECTOR is Different

Unlike ordinary indicators that flood your screen with random arrows, SEER SPIKE DETECTOR:
 Waits for multi-indicator agreement before firing 
 Built with a mathematical ATR engine for adaptive volatility filtering.
 Proven effective on both synthetic and forex markets.


---

 Package Includes

 SEER SPIKE DETECTOR.ex5 (ready-to-use indicator file)
 User Guide – how to install, customize & interpret signals
 Video Tutorial – step-by-step setup & strategy
 Lifetime Support – direct contact with developer (WhatsApp & Email)

