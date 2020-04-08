HolyGrail MostWanted Scanner Indicator

HolyGrail Most wanted Edition Overview 

 ATTENTION ALL TRADERS! 


FINALLY UNVEILED: The "HolyGrail MostWanted" Indicator - Your All-in-One Institutional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 5


SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
Tired of indicator clutter, lagging signals, and missing the MOVE? What if you could fuse the precision of Smart Money Concepts with the clarity of multi-timeframe analysis into a SINGLE, powerful tool?

Stop searching. You've just found what you've been looking for.

The HolyGrail MostWanted isn't just another indicator. It's a professional-grade trading system designed to give you the edge you need to spot high-probability setups BEFORE the big moves happen.

PRO TIPS:

1. Input all the currency pairs you trade on Market watch

2. Attach the indicator to one pair M15 TIMEFRAME

3. Click Scan ALL

4. Wait for signal

5. when you have a signal, wait for a break of the MotherBar at 4/5th Bar/Candlestick

6. Pull the trigger when we have a break, BUT be mindful of where the signal occurred so you will not be buying at Resistance, or Selling at support

N/B- CONTACT ME FOR YOUR USER MANUAL AFTER PURCHASE 


 WHAT MAKES IT THE "MOST WANTED"? Here's What You Get:

1. TRIPLE-LAYERED CONFIRMATION ENGINE

Forget relying on a single shaky signal. The HolyGrail uses 3 distinct ZigZag algorithms to paint critical market structure levels across different time horizons:

· Level 1 (Chocolate): Short-term swings for precise entry timing.
· Level 2 (Violet): Medium-term trends for confirming direction.
· Level 3 (Yellow): Long-term, high-impact support and resistance where the big money plays.

This is how you trade with INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE confirmation.

2. THE BUILT-IN "PATTERN SCANNER"

Why stare at one chart when you can scan them all? Our integrated scanner hunts for the market's most profitable setups AUTOMATICALLY.

· 3-Bar Consolidation Breakout Alert: Get an instant alert when any pair is coiling up, ready to spring into a major trend.
· "Mother Bar" Pattern Detection: Spot powerful reversal/continuation patterns where two inside bars are trapped within a larger "Mother" bar. We draw it for you and send a push notification straight to your phone.

3. SMART MONEY ZONES & ORDER BLOCKS

This is where the magic happens. The HolyGrail automatically identifies and paints the most critical areas on your chart:

· Supply & Demand Zones: See where the big players are selling (Supply - Red) and buying (Demand - Lime).
· Support & Resistance: Dynamic levels drawn from the most significant ZigZag turning points.
· Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Identify the exact candles where institutional orders were placed, giving you a clear "price target" for your trades.

4. CRYSTAL-CLEAR VISUALS

We've eliminated the clutter. With professional color-coding and intuitive objects, you can understand the market's story at a single glance. No more squinting at confusing lines.

---

 HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY: The "HolyGrail" Workflow

Step 1: Identify the Battlefield (The Zones)

· Look at the Yellow Level 3 ZigZag for the major structure.
· Identify the painted Supply (Red) and Demand (Lime) zones. These are your high-probability reversal areas.

Step 2: Wait for the Trigger (The Pattern)

· Wait for price to approach a key zone.
· Look for a "Mother Bar" pattern to form or a consolidation to appear right at the zone. This is the market taking a breath before the jump.

Step 3: Confirm with Momentum (The Alignment)

· Check that the shorter-term Level 1 (Chocolate) and Level 2 (Violet) ZigZags align with your bias. For a long trade in a Demand Zone, you want to see higher lows forming.

Step 4: Execute with Precision (The Entry)

· Enter your trade on a break of the Mother Bar or consolidation, using the Order Block level as your initial profit target.

---

 WHO IS THIS FOR?

· Swing Traders who want to catch the meat of the trend.
· Price Action Purists who want their charts clean but supercharged with automation.
· Smart Money Concept Traders looking for an all-in-one toolkit.
· Busy Professionals who need the scanner to do the hard work and alert them to only the best opportunities.

---

 THIS IS NOT A "BUY/SELL" ARROW MACHINE.

We don't promise 100% wins. No honest trader does. What we DO provide is a systematic edge. It gives you the clarity, confirmation, and early warning system to stack the odds dramatically in your favor.

---

 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING?

Click the "BUY NOW" button and download the HolyGrail MostWanted indicator today.

Join the elite group of traders who don't just follow the market—they anticipate it.

>> GET THE HOLYGRAIL MOSTWANTED NOW <<

---

Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. This indicator is a tool to assist your analysis and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв