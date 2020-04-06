Smart EA 8aLt4

Hello everyone.

Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!!

This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%.

Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<<




8aLt4 Smart Trading System


All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration

🎯 Strategy Modes

Mode Description Risk Level

Conservative All signals must be compatible Low

Balanced 70% of main signals are sufficient Medium

Aggressive MTF or Signal Strength is sufficient High

Scalper Fast trades, low threshold Very High

Swing Strong trends, long-term Low


💰 Lot Calculation

Fixed Lot: Manually set fixed lot (e.g., 0.01)

Risk Percentage: % of account balance (e.g., 1%)

ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR volatility

🎯 Signal Sources

Select the signals you want to activate:


✅ Multi Timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) ✅ Signal Strength (Buy% and Sell%) ✅ Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun Cross, Kumo) ✅ Stochastic (Oversold/Overbought) ✅ Bollinger Bands ✅ Donchian Channel ✅ Order Blocks ✅ Fair Value Gaps ✅ Fibonacci Levels ✅ ATR Volatility


🛑 Stop Loss Options

Mode Description

Fixed Pip The pip distance you specify

ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 2×ATR)

Order Block The nearest order block level

Fibonacci The nearest Fibonacci level

Donchian Donchian band level

Percentage Percentage of the price


🎯 Take Profit Options

Mode Description

Fixed Pip Pip distance you set

ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 3×ATR)

Risk/Reward SL distance × R:R ratio

Fibonacci Nearest Fibonacci level

Donchian Donchian band level

Percentage Percentage of price

Partial TP 3-stage step-by-step profit taking


🔄 Trailing Stop

None: Do not use trailing stop

Fixed Pip: Fixed pip distance

ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR

Break Even: Pull to break even at specified profit


🎮 Usage Examples

Example 1: Conservative Strategy

Strategy: Conservative Signal Strength: ✅ Min 70% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 5/6 TF Ichimoku: ✅ Stochastic: ✅ Bollinger: ✅ ATR Volatility: ✅ 0.5%-2.0% SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) TP Mode: Risk/Reward (1:2) Trailing: Break Even (20 pips) Max Position: 1 Day Max Trades: 5


Result: The safest mode, all signals must be consistent


Example 2: Aggressive Strategy

Strategy: Aggressive Signal Strength: ✅ Min 60% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 4/6 TF Other Indicators: ❌ SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (1.5×) TP Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) Trailing: Fixed Pip (15) Max Position: 3 Daily Max Trade: 20


Result: Fast trades, more opportunities


Example 3: Scalper Strategy

Strategy: Scalper Signal Strength: ✅ Min 55% ATR Volatility: ✅ Min 0.3% SL Mode: Fixed Pip (20) TP Mode: Fixed Pip (30) Trailing: None Max Position: 1 Daily Max Trade: 50 Time Filter: 08:00-20:00


Result: Short-term, fast entry-exit



📈 Performance Tips

✅ Recommendations

Backtest: Test it in the Strategy Tester

Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before live trading

Small Lots: Start with small lots at first

Risk Management: Always use the daily max loss limit

Volatility Tracking: The ATR filter is important; do not trade in very low/high volatility

⚠️ Things to Consider

News Times: Stop the EA during important economic news

Spread: Be careful with symbols with high spreads

Slippage: Slippage may occur in fast markets

VPS Recommendation: Use a VPS for 24/7 operation

📞 Support and Updates

🌐 Website: https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/8alt4/seller

📧 Contact: Send a message via the MQL5 profile

🔄 Updates: Automatic from the MQL5 Market

⚖️ Legal Notice

WARNING: This EA performs automated trading. Forex/CFD trading involves high risk and you may lose all your capital. Before using the EA:


✅ Test it on a demo account

✅ Understand risk management rules

✅ Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

The developer is not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of the EA.




🎓 Notes

This system is a comprehensive solution developed for professional traders. For successful results:


Test each strategy mode separately

Find inputs that suit your trading style

Do not rely on backtest results; perform forward testing

Strictly adhere to risk management rules

8aLt4 - Professional Trading Solutions 🚀



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════

Copyright 2025 - Powered By 8aLt4 https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/8alt4/seller

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════





Рекомендуем также
С этим продуктом покупают
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Всем привет, Я постараюсь объяснить, как бесплатно использовать функцию «All in One Screen», которая позволяет отображать несколько точек данных одновременно на одном индикаторе и трех разных экранах индикаторов. Прежде всего, для чего используется этот индикатор? ; Уровни Фибоначчи Уровни FVG и OrderBlock Индикатор Ишимоку Конверты, полосы Боллинджера Каналы Дончиана Зоны повторного тестирования Зоны поддержки и сопротивления Стохастик и, наконец, индикаторы ATR. 1. Что есть на экране п
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Обзор OrderBlock Zone — это усовершенствованный индикатор MetaTrader 4, который автоматически определяет и визуализирует зоны корпоративных сделок (Order Blocks) на рынке. Отслеживая следы, оставленные крупными игроками (банками, хедж-фондами), он определяет потенциальные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Основные характеристики Автоматическое определение OrderBlock Фрактальный анализ: определяет сильные точки разворота с помощью 36-периодного (настраиваемого) фрактального анализа Зоны Bull & B
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT5
Burak Baltaci
Индикаторы
Обзор OrderBlock Zone — это усовершенствованный индикатор MetaTrader 4, который автоматически определяет и визуализирует зоны корпоративных сделок (Order Blocks) на рынке. Отслеживая следы, оставленные крупными игроками (банками, хедж-фондами), он определяет потенциальные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Основные характеристики Автоматическое определение OrderBlock Фрактальный анализ: определяет сильные точки разворота с помощью 36-периодного (настраиваемого) фрактального анализа Зоны Bull & B
FREE
Swing Trade Concept MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Индикаторы
КОНЦЕПЦИЯ SWING TRADE ДЛЯ ЧЕГО ОНА НУЖНА? Индикатор MT4, разработанный для свинг-трейдинга. Он фиксирует развороты тренда с помощью логики SuperTrend и отображает точки TP с автоматическими уровнями Фибоначчи. КАК ОН РАБОТАЕТ? 1. Отслеживание тренда Использует алгоритм SuperTrend на основе ATR. Сигнализирует о развороте ценового тренда. 2. Генерация сигналов Тенденция меняется на восходящую → Зеленая рамка BUY + стрелка (под свечой) Тенденция меняется на нисходящую → Красная рамка
TrendBite MT5
Burak Baltaci
Индикаторы
TrendBite v1.5 - Профессиональный индикатор слежения за трендом Разработчик: 8aLt4 Версия: 1.5 Платформа: MetaTrader 5  Обзор TrendBite v1.5 — это усовершенствованный индикатор технического анализа, предназначенный для определения изменений тренда на рынке и предоставления инвесторам четких сигналов на покупку и продажу. Основанный на алгоритме полос Боллинджера, этот инструмент точно фиксирует развороты тренда и идеально подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров.  Основные хар
FREE
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TrendBite v1.5 - Профессиональный индикатор слежения за трендом Разработчик: 8aLt4 Версия: 1.5 Платформа: MetaTrader 4  Обзор TrendBite v1.5 — это усовершенствованный индикатор технического анализа, предназначенный для определения изменений тренда на рынке и предоставления инвесторам четких сигналов на покупку и продажу. Основанный на алгоритме полос Боллинджера, этот инструмент точно фиксирует развороты тренда и идеально подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров.  Основные хар
FREE
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
NOSTRADAMUS X SCALPER Рекомендуемая пара: Золото Рекомендуемый временной интервал: M15 Профессиональный робот, выявляющий пики и спады рынка Nostradamus — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, которая точно фиксирует поворотные моменты рынка. Она работает днем и ночью, принимает беспристрастные решения и максимизирует вашу прибыль! ПОЧЕМУ NOSTRADAMUS? Интеллектуальная система входа Автоматическое определение точек разворота тренда Точный вход на высоких
Dread Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
Предупреждение о рисках ВАЖНОЕ ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: «DREAD SCALPER» использует агрессивные стратегии грид и мартингейл. Это может привести к значительным убыткам для неопытных инвесторов. Торговля иностранной валютой с использованием маржи сопряжена с высоким уровнем риска и может не подходить для всех инвесторов. Высокая степень кредитного плеча может работать как в вашу пользу, так и против вас. Прежде чем принять решение об инвестировании в иностранную валюту, вам следует тщательно рассмотреть
Baba Vanga SS
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor Recommended Pair: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15 General Features: This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart. Key Features: Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify Spread Protection: Prevents opening
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XAU FLUX - Профессиональный советник для скальпинга на рынке золота XAU FLUX - это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный для быстрой и дисциплинированной торговли на рынке золота. Он создан для трейдеров, стремящихся получать стабильную прибыль от небольших ежедневных колебаний цен. Основные особенности: XAU FLUX использует передовую систему скальпинга, которая работает на таймфреймах M1 и M5 для оценки микровозможностей на рынке. Советник непрерывно анализирует рыночные условия, чтобы
Dread Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
Предупреждение о рисках ВАЖНОЕ ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: «DREAD SCALPER» использует агрессивные стратегии грид и мартингейл. Это может привести к значительным убыткам для неопытных инвесторов. Торговля иностранной валютой с использованием маржи сопряжена с высоким уровнем риска и может не подходить для всех инвесторов. Высокая степень кредитного плеча может работать как в вашу пользу, так и против вас. Прежде чем принять решение об инвестировании в иностранную валюту, вам следует тщательно рассмотреть
